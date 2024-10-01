Frost and snowfall warnings: Canadians face chilly start to October

As October begins, several provinces are bracing for frosty conditions and some are facing a snowy start, local forecasts say.

According to CTV's Your Morning meteorologist Kelsey McEwen, areas in the Prairies, including Alberta and Saskatchewan, were frosty early Tuesday morning. Across Eastern Canada, parts of Quebec and New Brunswick are expected to get their share of frost Tuesday night.

In addition to frost, the lower Great Lakes area, including London, Ont., was grappling with dense fog Tuesday morning that could impact visibility.

Meanwhile, residents of southern Alberta can expect damaging winds approaching the 100 km/h mark to intensify Tuesday afternoon, the forecast warned.

McEwen says part of northern B.C. is under a snowfall warning, with accumulation reaching near 10 centimetres. This weather event in the area of Muncho Lake and Stone Mountain parks is attributed to a cooler air mass from Yukon colliding with a Pacific frontal system, bringing the heaviest snow from Tuesday morning into midday.

Weather warnings were also in place Tuesday morning around Hudson Bay — a large body of saltwater in northeastern Canada — as a weather system moves through Ontario and Quebec, bringing showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.