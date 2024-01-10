From wind chills of -55 to 40 cm of snow, weather warnings in place for much of Canada

Weather warnings are in place Wednesday morning for nearly every province and territory in Canada as storm systems bring deep, heavy snow and bone-chilling temperatures coast to coast.

Starting in the east, residents of much of Newfoundland and Labrador were warned to expect strong wind – even "wreckhouse wind," meaning wind with a significant risk of damage, in one part of the province – and heavy snow in some spots.

Environment Canada issued a smattering of wind and snowfall warnings spanning from Burgeo-Ramea to Churchill Falls.

The weather agency had three weather alerts in effect for Nova Scotia Wednesday morning: a special weather statement advising of winds and waves on the coast; a rainfall warning suggesting as much as 40 millimetres could fall; and a wind warning advising of gusts of up to 100 km/h – and higher along exposed coastal areas.

Residents of New Brunswick, too, were told to keep an eye on the forecast. Depending on where they're located, they were told they could see heavy rain, potentially damaging winds or up to 25 centimetres of snow.

In P.E.I., a wind warning suggests damage to buildings and power outages are possible Wednesday.

Parts of Quebec may be blanketed in as much as 40 centimetres of snow, Environment Canada warned in a series of alerts for that province.

The agency advised postponing any non-essential travel, if possible, saying the snow is expected to accumulate quickly enough that it may make roads, walkways and parking lots hard to navigate.

Residents of parts of Ontario under weather alerts Tuesday woke to find those alerts lifted, but some still remain up north.

Snowfall and winter storm warnings were issued Wednesday for an area spanning Timmins-Cochrane in the north, Elliot Lake to the west, Manitoulin Island in the south and the Quebec border in the west.

Additionally, special weather statements were issued early Wednesday for some areas along lakes Erie and Ontario, where strong winds may toss objects and knock out the power.

Parts of Manitoba near the border with Saskatchewan were warned of heavy snow at times, a warning that extends into central Saskatchewan. The Cree Lake-Key Lake, Sask., area was warned to expect "extremely cold" wind chill values near -45.

No advisories were issued for Nunavut.

Parts of the Northwest Territories and Alberta fall under extreme cold warnings, with wind chill values that could make it feel like -50 through to the weekend.

A snowfall warning was also issued for the area near Waterton Lakes National Park.

On the West Coast, parts of B.C. were covered by an arctic outflow warning – described by Environment Canada as "the first arctic intrusion of the year." Wind chills of -20 to -30 in some spots and -50 in others are in the forecast until the weekend, the agency said, warning of frostbite risk.

Environment Canada also issued winter storm warnings for major highways in mountain passes, warning of up to 15 centimetres of snow and gusting winds.

And in Yukon, a "multi-day episode of very cold wind chills" was expected to continue for parts of the territory. Wind chills may make it feel as cold as -55 at times, thanks to an arctic air mass that has settled over the territory.

Extreme cold warnings were issued Wednesday morning for select parts of Yukon, with meteorologists urging caution, especially overnight and in the early morning hours.

