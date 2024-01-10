From wind chills of -55 C to 40 cm of snow, weather warnings in place for much of Canada

Weather warnings are in place Wednesday for nearly every province and territory in Canada as storm systems bring deep, heavy snow and bone-chilling temperatures coast to coast.

MARITIMES FORECAST

Starting in the east, residents of much of Newfoundland and Labrador were warned to expect strong wind — even "wreckhouse wind," meaning wind with a significant risk of damage, in one part of the province — and heavy snow in some spots.

Environment Canada issued a smattering of wind and snowfall warnings spanning from Burgeo-Ramea to Churchill Falls.

In Nova Scotia, a slew of weather warnings and statements were in effect Wednesday.

The weather agency said strong winds that may cause damage were expected or occurring in much of the province, with gusts of up to 100 km/h and higher along exposed coastal areas. Rainfall warnings were issued for 14 regions, suggesting as much as 50 millimetres could fall.

A special weather statement was also in effect for some parts of Nova Scotia, including Guysborough and Yarmouth counties, which suggested strong winds and large waves would cause higher than normal water levels along coastal areas.

“The greatest risk of coastal flooding will be during local high tides during that period,” the special weather statement read.

Residents of New Brunswick, too, were told to keep an eye on the forecast. Depending on where they're located, they were told they could see heavy rain, potentially damaging winds or up to 25 centimetres of snow.

A storm surge warning — issued when water levels pose a threat to coastal regions — was in effect for the Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst and Chaleur region and Campbellton and Restigouche County in New Brunswick. It warned of possible coastal flooding, beach erosion, minor infrastructure damage, spread of coastal debris and coastal road washouts.

In P.E.I., wind warnings in the Kings, Prince and Queens counties suggest damage to buildings and power outages are possible Wednesday.

QUEBEC, ONTARIO WEATHER

Parts of Quebec may be blanketed in as much as 40 centimetres of snow, Environment Canada warned in a series of alerts for that province.

The agency advised postponing any non-essential travel, if possible, saying the snow is expected to accumulate quickly enough that it may make roads, walkways and parking lots hard to navigate.

Residents of parts of Ontario under weather alerts Tuesday woke to find those alerts lifted, but special weather statements were in effect Wednesday for some areas along Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, where strong winds may toss objects and knock out the power.

SNOW, COLD IN CENTRAL CANADA

Parts of Manitoba near the border with Saskatchewan were warned of heavy snow at times, a warning that extends into central Saskatchewan.

No advisories were issued for Nunavut.

Parts of the Northwest Territories and Alberta fall under extreme cold warnings, with wind chill values that could make it feel like -40 to -50 C through to the weekend.

WEST COAST 'ARCTIC INTRUSION'

On the West Coast, parts of B.C. were covered by an arctic outflow warning — described by Environment Canada as "the first arctic intrusion of the year." Wind chills of -20 to -30 C in some spots and -50 C in others are in the forecast until the weekend, the agency said, warning of frostbite and hypothermia risk.

Environment Canada also issued snowfall warnings for three regions, warning of up to 20 centimetres of snow.

And in the Yukon, a "multi-day episode of very cold wind chills" was expected to continue for parts of the territory. Wind chills may make it feel as cold as -55 C at times, thanks to an arctic air mass that has settled over the territory.

Extreme cold warnings were issued Wednesday morning for select parts of Yukon, with meteorologists urging caution, especially overnight and in the early morning hours.

