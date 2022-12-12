Four provinces to be impacted as 3,000-kilometre-long storm heads into Canada

Parts of southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba are expected to get remnants of a wide-reaching U.S. storm that is expected to cause blizzards in some states.

On Sunday, The Weather Network reported the Colorado low storm system that began this week will stretch over 3,000 kilometres at its peak, reaching parts of the Canadian Prairies and the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this is a low-pressure system that occurs in southeastern Colorado during the winter months, triggering blizzards across the northern and central plains of the U.S.

Terri Lang, meteorologist at Environment Canada, said this storm is typical for this time of year and will likely only affect southeastern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba with drifting snow and winds.

"Southern Manitoba will be more impacted but most of the energy with the system is going farther south so I wouldn't be surprised to get some bulletins for southern Manitoba but still it's just not a strong a system as these can be which is why there hasn't been any bulletins as of yet," Lang told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Monday.

While both provinces are already experiencing snow, this storm will be bringing in more overnight Tuesday into Wednesday according to Lang. She said the snow will likely continue into Wednesday with some winds and some areas will still be experiencing some parts of the storm into Thursday.

"The biggest thing people should know is there's more snow coming and they should be prepared for winter driving conditions. Have their cars ready, checking highway conditions before heading out and if it looks bad, then people should be postponing their travel plans accordingly as the system comes in," she said.

STORM EXPECTED TO MAKE ITS WAY EAST

As the storm makes its way across the Prairies on Wednesday, Lang said it's likely to reach parts of Eastern Ontario near the end of the week.

Parts of northwestern and southern Ontario, as well as Quebec, will eventually get snow by Thursday and Friday, Lang said.

"Northwestern Ontario is certainly going to get more snow than southern Manitoba will and southern Ontario we'll get snow and probably freezing rain," she said.

While the eastern provinces may get a weather bulletin if the snow progresses, Lang said residents in the Prairies should be well equipped to handle the expected snowy conditions.

"We're expecting snow but not a whole ton of it. We get this (storm) system every winter, so people should be used to it snowing in Saskatchewan and Manitoba in December," she said.