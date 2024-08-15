Climate and Environment

    • Forecast for Ernesto puts hurricane in Canadian waters by Monday, with track unclear

    HALIFAX -

    The long-term forecast for hurricane Ernesto has it moving southeast of Nova Scotia by Monday.

    But the Canadian Hurricane Centre says it's still unclear how the storm will impact the Atlantic region.

    Today's forecast by the agency in Halifax says the storm is expected to hit Bermuda on Saturday as a Category 3 hurricane, generating powerful winds and large ocean swell.

    The federal agency says those high seas will begin arriving along the Atlantic coast on Saturday and grow through the weekend.

    The centre of Ernesto is forecast to be south of Nova Scotia when it travels northeast but it's too early to know if the storm's high winds and rain will strike the province.

    Environment Canada says there is a "slightly greater possibility" of Ernesto influencing weather over Newfoundland, and the agency is suggesting offshore oil facilities should "certainly pay attention to this storm."

