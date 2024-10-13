Florida neighbours band together to recover after one-two punch from hurricanes Helene and Milton

Canadian comedian, talk show host Mike Bullard dead at 67
Canadian stand-up comedian and former talk show host Mike Bullard has died.
When ankle-deep floodwaters from Hurricane Helene bubbled up through the floors of their home, Kat Robinson-Malone and her husband sent a late-night text message to their neighbours two doors down: "Hey, we're coming."
The couple waded through the flooded street to the elevated front porch of Chris and Kara Sundar, whose home was built on higher ground, and handed over their eight-year-old daughter and a gas-powered generator.
The Sundars' lime-green house in southern Tampa also became a refuge for Brooke and Adam Carstensen, whose house next door to Robinson-Malone also flooded.
The three families met years earlier when their children became playmates, and the adults' friendships deepened during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. So when Helene and Hurricane Milton struck Florida within two weeks of each other, the neighbours closed ranks as one big extended family, cooking meals together, taking turns watching children and cleaning out their damaged homes.
And as Milton threatened a direct strike on Tampa last week, the Malones, the Sundars and the Carstensens decided to evacuate together. They drove more than 450 miles (725 kilometres) in a caravan to metro Atlanta -- seven adults, six children, four dogs and teenage Max Carstensen's three pet rats.
"Everyone has, like, the chain saw or a tarp," Robinson-Malone said Sunday. "But really the most important thing for us was the community we built. And that made all the difference for the hurricane rescue and the recovery. And now, hopefully, the restoration."
Scott Bennett, a contractor who specializes in storm recovery, drives a skid steer as he removes sand around five feet deep from the patio of a beachfront condominium in Venice, Fla., following the passage of Hurricane Milton, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Recovery efforts continued Sunday in storm-battered communities in central Florida, where President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation. Biden said he was thankful the damage from Milton was not as severe as officials had anticipated. But he said it was still a "cataclysmic" event for people caught in the path of the hurricane, which has been blamed for at least 11 deaths.
Nearly 800,000 homes and businesses in Florida remained without electricity Sunday, according to Poweroutage.us, down from more than three million after Milton made landfall late Wednesday as a Category 3 storm.
Fuel shortages also appeared to be easing as more gas stations opened, and lines at pumps in the Tampa area looked notably shorter. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced nine sites where people can get 10 gallons (38 litres) each for free.
While recovery efforts were gaining steam, a full rebound will take far longer.
DeSantis cautioned that debris removal could take up to a year, even as Florida shifts nearly 3,000 workers to the cleanup. He said Biden has approved 100 per cent federal reimbursement for those efforts for 90 days.
"The (removal of) debris has to be 24-7 over this 90-day period," DeSantis said while speaking next to a pile of furniture, lumber and other debris in Treasure Island, an island city near St. Petersburg that has been battered by both recent hurricanes. "That's the way you get the job done."
National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Close said rivers will keep rising for the next several days and result in flooding, mostly around Tampa Bay and northward. Those areas got the most rain, which came on top of a wet summer that included several hurricanes.
Meanwhile, residents unable to move back into their damaged homes were making other arrangements.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference at a fuel depot in Plant City, Fla., Oct. 12, 2024, accompanied by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, right. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Robinson-Malone and her husband, Brian, bought a camper trailer that's parked in their driveway. They plan to live there while their gutted home is repaired and also improved to make it more resilient against hurricanes.
"These storms, they're just going to keep happening," she said. "And we want to be prepared for it."
The Carstensens plan to demolish what's left of their flooded, low-slung home, which was built in 1949, and replace it with a new house higher off the ground. For the time being they are staying with Brooke Carstensen's mother.
Chris Sundar said he's questioning his plan to remain in Tampa until his children have all graduated from high school a decade from now. His house remains the home base for the families' kids, ages eight to 13. On the wall there is a list of chores for them all, from folding laundry to emptying wastebaskets. Brooke Carstensen, a teacher, has helped the children through an extended period without school.
The Sundars lost both their vehicles when Helene's storm surge flooded their garage, so they drove Robinson-Malone's car when they evacuated to Georgia. Arriving, exhausted after the 14-hour trek, Chris Sundar said to Robinson-Malone: "This is where community shines or it falls apart."
"And that night we got together and we all hung out," he said.
On Sunday back in Florida, they worked together to remove sticks and logs from a large oak limb that dangled over another neighbour's driveway. Brian Malone cut it up with a chain saw.
Tackling recovery as a group has made it seem far less overwhelming, Brooke Carstensen said. The families share tips and ideas on a group text thread. The Sundars threw an impromptu 13th birthday party for her son at their house between the storms. And she found solace and laughter from Brian Malone's advice about rebounding: "How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time."
It's why she wants to remain in Tampa, despite her concerns that Helene and Milton won't be the last storms.
"Why do we live here in a place that's trying to destroy us?" Brooke Carstensen said. "Well, it's all the people that we have here."
Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to 'go back home to Mommy' to 'get the hell knocked out of her,' his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators.
The woman was taken to hospital and is said to be in stable condition, paramedics say.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment of Mike Savage as Nova Scotia’s new lieutenant-governor Sunday.
An eastern Ontario driver was caught speeding on Highway 401 with a child and three other adults inside the vehicle Sunday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Toronto police are investigating after a Jewish girls' school in North York was hit by gunfire for the second time this year.
A Nevada man with a shotgun, loaded handgun, ammunition and several fake passports in his vehicle was arrested at a security checkpoint outside Donald Trump's rally Saturday night in the Southern California desert, authorities said.
The United States will send a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery to Israel, along with the troops needed to operate it, the Pentagon said Sunday, even as Iran warned Washington to keep American military forces out of Israel.
A drone show and a flawless mass ascension ended Sunday's last day of the 52nd Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. But it wasn't all smooth sailing for this year's hot air balloon event.
North Korea said Sunday its front-line army units are ready to launch strikes on South Korea, ramping up pressure on its rival that it said flew drones and dropped leaflets over its capital Pyongyang.
The Liberal Party has named Andrew Bevan as its new national campaign director for the next federal election. The announcement comes as party continues to face lagging polls and as party leader Justin Trudeau is facing new pressure to step aside.
Amid escalating violence in the Middle East, a majority of surveyed Canadians say they don't believe the costs associated with Canadians fleeing the region should be funded solely by the government.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for Rana brand Tagliatelle Seasoned White Chicken and Mushroom sauce, citing possible Listeria contamination.
Is geoengineering the environment ready for its closeup?
SpaceX pulled off the boldest test flight yet of its enormous Starship rocket on Sunday, catching the returning booster back at the launch pad with mechanical arms.
As artificial intelligence continues to develop in seemingly all facets of life — including health care — experts say it's important for patients to know AI may be used in their care.
Unreleased Jimi Hendrix songs are among an array of memorabilia belonging to the late musician that is set to go up for auction next month.
The historic Jersey Shore amusement park has closed amid financial woes made worse by COVID-19 and Superstorm Sandy.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled on a case she describes as a "bizarre mess" in a decision issued earlier this week.
Economists expect inflation continued its downward trend last month, giving the Bank of Canada the all-clear to continue cutting its benchmark interest rate.
Several hundred "underperforming" 7-Eleven locations across North America are closing, the convenience store announced.
The Government of Canada honoured Floyd H. Prosser through Parks Canada’s Hometown Heroes program during a ceremony in Halifax, N.S., Saturday.
It’s almost impossible to know what to say to someone in the throes of grief. We all want to say something comforting. Very few of us know what that is.
The Orient Express' opulent passenger experience was later immortalized in popular culture by authors like Graham Greene and Agatha Christie. But dining on the move was very much a triumph of logistics and engineering.
It was a record breaking year at the Harvest Valley Marathon in Wolfville, N.S., on Saturday and Sunday.
Over his quarter century in the National Hockey League, Mark Messier witnessed sweeping technological changes to the game, from the advent of lighter hockey sticks to the use of video reviews.
Some prominent figures will be added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery on Sunday, a few hours before this year’s class is enshrined in Springfield, Mass.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
James Taylor never expected to be walking home with a bag full of groceries he didn't buy.
This weekend marks the fifth anniversary of a large blizzard that paralyzed Manitoba.
There was an eye-catching mix of rainbows and lightning over Vancouver following a brief downpour this week.
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
Saskatchewan’s Jessica Campbell has made hockey history, becoming the first ever female assistant coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
Have you ever seen videos of hovercrafts online or on TV and thought, 'Wow, I wish I could ride one of those.' One Alberta man did, and then built his own.
A B.C. couple is getting desperate – and creative – in their search for their missing dog.
British Columbia's police watchdog group has found an RCMP officer to be justified in the shooting and killing of a man in a Hope hospital last year.
A man was taken to hospital after a home invasion in Burnaby early Sunday morning, according to local Mounties.
A motorcyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle at MacLeod Trail and 39 Avenue.
Having never watched a live hockey game growing up Tatiana Straathof, is now working hundreds of goalies, helping them develop their focus in net.
Calgary fire and police are on scene of a watermain break along Bowness Road N.W. which has forced the closure of that stretch of road between 49 and 51 Streets.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Thanksgiving weekend.
The woman was taken to hospital and is said to be in stable condition, paramedics say.
Ottawa Fire Services says it responded to 12 residential and commercial fires, including five in a span of 24 hours this weekend.
Almost half-a-million Quebecers could be eligible for a credit after a class action lawsuit settlement was approved by a Quebec judge over car dealerships that charged hidden fees.
Watch CTV News Montreal at six o'clock for Sunday, October 13, 2024 with anchor Kelly Greig.
Police are looking for witnesses to a single-car crash that closed Yellowhead Trail in both directions on Saturday night.
A girl is dead after the canoe she was in capsized near Moonlight Bay on Wabamun Lake Sunday afternoon.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment of Mike Savage as Nova Scotia’s new lieutenant-governor Sunday.
It was a record breaking year at the Harvest Valley Marathon in Wolfville, N.S., on Saturday and Sunday.
The Moncton Fire Department responded to a fire at a group home in Moncton, N.B., Sunday morning.
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews are asking residents to avoid leaving their turkeys unattended this Thanksgiving weekend after a house fire in the city’s Waverley Heights neighbourhood.
A 37-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after videos filmed in a public pool change room were seized by police.
Residents travelling in Regina's north end were sure to witness a large pillar of smoke Sunday morning, as fire crews battled a serious blaze on Angus Street.
Even a power outage didn't stop the Regina Thunder from trouncing the Calgary Colts 64-7 to move on to the Prairie Football Conference (PFC) Final.
Just under one million ballots are being printed for the upcoming provincial election in Saskatchewan, and 27 out of the 61 constituencies currently have their ballots being pulled hot off the presses in Regina.
According to police, when officers arrived they found the house fully engulfed in flames and were unable to make entry.
CTV News will be livestreaming the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host a playoff game for the first time since 2021 after defeating the B.C. Lions Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.
The Saskatchewan Party laid out its platform on Saturday, outlining their plan if they get re-elected in the Oct. 28 provincial election.
A northern Ontario driver faces multiple charges following a traffic stop on Highway 17 East.
The London Police Service (LPS) has arrested three people in the early morning of Saturday following a shooting investigation.
With one day to go in the London Food Bank’s (LFB) Thanksgiving Food Drive, officials are not only thrilled, but surprised by the community response.
One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in the Municipality of Dutton-Dunwich on Saturday afternoon.
Provincial police remind motorists about the importance of buckling up after an officer discovered a passenger sitting on a kitchen chair inside the vehicle during a traffic stop in the Town of the Blue Mountains.
A plaque was unveiled at Veterans' Memorial Park Sunday morning to honour the friend of a cadet who died in a historic Orillia tragedy.
OPP continue to investigate a multi-vehicle crash that occurred midday Saturday in the City of Kawartha Lakes, resulting in five needing treatment for various injuries.
A member of the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association Hall of Fame and former Windsor firefighter who stayed active in the community despite being paralyzed in a fire truck rollover nearly two decades ago has died.
Windsor Mosque opened its doors to the public this weekend in an ongoing effort to foster understanding and correct misconceptions about Islam within the community.
The Windsor police has put out an appeal to the public, asking for help identifying a sexual assault suspect.
Vicki Huntington says two things are critical to be elected as an Independent member of the legislature in British Columbia — trusted name recognition and an angry constituency.
B.C.’s northern coast has been getting soaked by an atmospheric river over the Thanksgiving long weekend, with officials warning of heavy downpours and possible flooding.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
If you’re looking for something to do this long weekend, the Lethbridge Corn Maze is open and hosting its annual fundraiser on Monday.
Local photographers were amazed by the aurora borealis display in the night sky over Lethbridge on Thursday night.
Provincial police in Hearst, Ont., stopped an unlicensed northwestern Ontario driver for a morning traffic infraction.
A 32-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of an 18-year-old man this past January, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Two people are facing multiple charges after a dead person was brought to North Shore Health Network in Blind River this summer.
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
