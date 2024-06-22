Flooding forces people from homes in some parts of Iowa while much of U.S. broils again in heat

BREAKING Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi wins Alberta NDP party leadership
Naheed Nenshi won the party leadership of the Alberta NDP Saturday.
Floodwaters forced people out of their homes in parts of Iowa, the result of weeks of rain, while much of the United States longed for relief Saturday from yet another round of extraordinary heat.
Sirens blared at 2 a.m. in Rock Valley, Iowa, population 4,200, where people in hundreds of homes were told to get out as the Rock River could no longer take rain that has slammed the region. The city lacked running water because wells were unusable.
Mayor Kevin Van Otterloo said a state helicopter was on its way to help but was called off when boats were able to reach stranded residents.
"We've had so much rain here," he said. "We had 4 inches last night in an hour and a half time. Our ground just cannot take anymore."
Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a disaster for Sioux County, which includes Rock Valley. In drone video posted by the local sheriff, no streets were visible, just roofs and treetops poking above the water.
Elsewhere in the U.S., the miserable grip of heat and humidity continued. The National Weather Service said roughly 15 million people were under a heat warning—the highest level of alert—while another 90 million were under a heat advisory. Millions across the country have had their lives disrupted by stretches of unusually high temperatures. Last year the U.S. experienced the most heat waves since 1936, experts said. An AP analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that excessive heat contributed to more than 2,300 deaths, the highest in 45 years of records.
Temperatures around 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius) were predicted for Washington, D.C., and Richmond, Va., while Philadelphia; Newark, N.J.; Columbus, Ohio; and Detroit were bracing for the high 90s.
Heat-related hospital visits in New York state lately were 500 per cent higher than on the average June day, according to the Department of Health.
"We still have this prolonged heat wave across portions of the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast," weather service meteorologist Marc Chenard said. "We get a little bit of relief by early in the week, at least in the eastern U.S., the Northeast, but in general above-normal temperatures are going to cover a large portion of the country even into next week."
In southeastern Michigan, DTE Energy said 7,400 customers remained without power as of Saturday afternoon due to storm-related outages, down from 75,000 earlier in the week.
A heat index of around 100 Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) didn't stop Florida couple Judy and Bill Watson from watching the Tigers play the White Sox at Detroit's Comerica Park. Their afternoon visit was a milestone: Bill Watson has now seen games at all 30 MLB ballparks.
"We're from Florida. You might be interviewing the wrong people about heat," the 71-year-old Bradenton man said with a smile. "We drank water, beer occasionally. We were just happy it didn't get rained out."
Across the country in California, temperatures in the state's Central Valley were expected to reach as high as 106 Fahrenheit (41.1 Celsius), and the NWS issued a heat advisory through 8 p.m. Nearly 4,000 homes and businesses in Sacramento lost power for less than an hour in the middle of the day, the Sacramento Bee reported.
Flooding was a problem in southeastern South Dakota and northwestern Iowa. Several highways were closed, including a key stretch of Interstate 29 south of Sioux Falls that later reopened. Sioux Falls, the state's largest city, had more than 7 inches (17.7 centimetres) of rain in three days.
In Iowa, power was cut off at wastewater treatment plants in Hawarden and Spencer, which together have 14,000 residents.
Aiden Engelkes said he and his girlfriend grabbed clothes, cats and bottled water and left their flooded first-floor apartment in Spencer for a friend's dry space on the fourth floor. Across the street, he said, friends were on a roof waiting for help.
"It's terrifying," said Engelkes, 20.
Flooding also closed state highways and county roads in southern Minnesota. Windom, a town of about 4,800 people, received 1.25 inches (3.2 centimetres) of rain on top of earlier heavy downpours, and the Des Moines River there had a record crest.
"We're having a tough time just keeping up, putting up barricades," city council member Jenny Quaid said. "We put barricades up, and then all of a sudden the water's rising so much, the barricade's way back in the water."
In New Mexico, heavy rain and flash flood warnings prompted officials to order some evacuations, with shelters set up for displaced residents.
The NWS announced a flash flood emergency on Friday night through early Saturday. The impacted areas included the city of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and communities near Albuquerque.
In Ruidoso, a mountain village in New Mexico, full-time residents will be allowed to return Monday after they were forced out by wildfires, though everyday life won't return to normal.
"You're going to need to bring a week's worth of food, you're going to need to bring drinking water," Mayor Lynn Crawford said on Facebook.
Hanna reported from Topeka, Kansas. AP reporters Julie Walker in New York City and Ken Miller in Oklahoma City contributed to this story.
A toddler and a 40-year-old were killed in a quadruple shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. residence Friday morning, as police announce an arrest in what they're describing as a 'targeted' incident.
The vehicle which is believed to be involved in an inter-provincial missing child investigation has been located in Saskatchewan.
A man trying to drown two small children at a Connecticut beach early Saturday morning was thwarted by police officers, according to authorities.
The person most unlikely to be cancelled in U.S. history — iconic American singer, songwriter and actress, Dolly Parton — has been caught in the crosshairs of cancel culture.
After seeing her dog's body removed from a freezer a day after leaving him in the care of a petsitter, Jenuen Monroe wants answers.
London police would not confirm how the teenager died, however did tell CTV News they responded about 10 p.m. Friday in relation to a disturbance in the area of Southdale and Milbank Drive.
On paper, penicillin allergy is a common condition, with about 10 per cent of Canadians having one noted in their medical record. However, the reality is that very few of these diagnoses are accurate.
A prominent church in Halifax has been ordered to close until further notice due to safety concerns with its steeple.
An Olds, Alta., woman with accessibility issues is speaking out against the town after local bylaw officers informed her she would receive a $5,000 fine if she was caught using her mobility scooter on any street, sidewalk or pathway in town.
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters has set up an encampment at Victoria Square in downtown Montreal.
Traffic began moving again overnight on Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache, B.C., after a pair of crashes – one involving a school bus – left one person dead and sent 14 people to hospital Friday afternoon.
A beam of sunlight poked through the log beam roof of Victoria's Mungo Martin House, creating smoky shadows as Indigenous dancers circled a fire in a celebration of wild salmon.
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley has formally bid goodbye to the party that, on her watch, won government for the first and only time in 2015.
A Maine doctor who runs an addiction treatment center has been convicted on multiple counts of illegally distributing opioids, including oxycodone, hydromorphone and fentanyl.
Donald Trump told a group of evangelicals they 'cannot afford to sit on the sidelines' of the 2024 election, imploring them at one point to 'go and vote, Christians, please!'
A nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier arrived Saturday in South Korea for a three-way exercise involving Japan as they step up military training to cope with North Korean threats, which have escalated following a security pact with Russia.
A man trying to drown two small children at a Connecticut beach early Saturday morning was thwarted by police officers, according to authorities.
Many are called but only one can be chosen to become Donald Trump's running mate in the upcoming election. Who will that be? CTV News' political analyst Eric Ham weighs in on what traits Trump's looking for, and who's in the running to become the potential next vice-president of the United States.
Iran's Supreme Court overturned the death sentence of a government critic and a popular hip-hop artist, Toomaj Salehi – who came to fame over his lyrics about the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini in 2022 – his lawyer Amir Raisian said Saturday.
Provinces are reaching out to Democrats and Republicans alike to make their case for co-operation, bolstering efforts by the federal government to ensure Canada is prepared for any outcome in the upcoming United States election.
A video circulating online shows MP and former cabinet minister Marco Mendicino get spat on while on his way into a government building in Ottawa.
Here's the message from Dr. Marcas Bamman, a physiologist with decades of research into aging who preaches the benefits of weight-resistance training for those who are getting up there.
On paper, penicillin allergy is a common condition, with about 10 per cent of Canadians having one noted in their medical record. However, the reality is that very few of these diagnoses are accurate.
With summer officially here, many people are excited to go hiking along their favourite local trails or tackle an out-of-town bucket-list hike. But before you grab your backpack and race out the door, hiking and safety officials urge caution.
A proposal to add warning labels to social media is a step in the right direction, but will likely not be enough on their own to curb the negative effects of social media on teenagers, an expert in clinical psychology says.
NASA is planning to launch a satellite that will hunt for asteroids and comets that could pose a danger to Earth.
University of Toronto computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton describes plenty to fear with AI, but with visions of combat drones, mass surveillance and robot overlords ahead, there may be space for hope.
Taylor Swift brought her Eras Tour to London’s Wembley Stadium on Friday with some famous faces in the audience, including the Prince of Wales and two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
The person most unlikely to be cancelled in U.S. history — iconic American singer, songwriter and actress, Dolly Parton — has been caught in the crosshairs of cancel culture.
The film marked the first and only time he had acted opposite son Kiefer Sutherland, and they were cast as a former gunslinger and his estranged father who confronted a merciless businessman in 1872 Wyoming.
A group of hackers claiming responsibility for a cyberattack on CDK's software systems has demanded millions of dollars in ransom to put an end to the hack, which affected auto dealers across the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
The decrease in the Bank of Canada's (BoC) interest rate has helped buyers gain more confidence in the real estate market, but an Ottawa real estate broker says uncertainty remains an issue leaving some buyers skeptical.
Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology Group has gone ice-cold.
An Ottawa-based artist is responsible for Friday's Google Doodle celebrating ribbon skirts and shirts. The Doodle was posted on National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada.
French luxury conglomerate LVMH has added a tiny Parisian bistro to its sprawling empire of designer fashion brands, jewelry makers and hotels.
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
Cristiano Ronaldo should consider himself lucky to have come to no harm after being confronted on the field by four supporters who wanted selfies during a European Championship match on Saturday, Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said.
When Arda Güler scored a stunning goal in Turkey’s 3-1 win against Georgia this week – rifling the ball into the top corner from distance – it enhanced his status as one of the best young soccer players in the world.
Kevin De Bruyne scored and Belgium got its European Championship campaign up and running after beating Romania 2-0 on Saturday
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
A group of hackers claiming responsibility for a cyberattack on CDK's software systems has demanded millions of dollars in ransom to put an end to the hack, which affected auto dealers across the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
Bugatti has unveiled its new model, the Bugatti Tourbillon, a massively powerful hybrid with an equally impressive price tag. The car will replace the US$3.3 million, 1,500 horsepower Bugatti Chiron.
For the first time in two years, a model of the RMS Titanic will return to the Halifax Public Gardens, thanks in part to public demand.
A decision to quietly remove a decades-old Heritage Minute on Louis Riel has left some in the Métis community scratching their heads, as questions are raised about how Canada's history is portrayed.
There's a changing of the guard at Victim Services Toronto, as one trauma dog hangs up her harness and another reports for duty.
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) out of Western University in Ontario confirmed that five tornadoes touched down in Quebec during the June 13 storm, bringing the total number of tornadoes in the project to six.
A Superior Court judge has ordered the Quebec government to pay taxi drivers $143 million in compensation for its decision to abolish their permits nearly five years ago.
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
Police say a deer gained entry to a basement apartment in Ottawa's west end this week and refused to leave.
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
High school students from Guelph, Ont. had the chance to perform with a legendary rock band on Friday night.
Thousands of spectators are expected to turn up to the Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival, which takes place this weekend on Vancouver’s False Creek.
Capilano University's North Vancouver campuses remained closed Saturday, as a police investigation into "a threat of violence against a student on campus" remained ongoing.
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
A toddler and a 40-year-old were killed in a quadruple shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. residence Friday morning, as police announce an arrest in what they're describing as a 'targeted' incident.
A severe thunderstorm watch and a rainfall warning has been issued for Toronto and others parts of the GTA this afternoon with Environment Canada warning of torrential downpours and a risk of tornadoes.
After seeing her dog's body removed from a freezer a day after leaving him in the care of a petsitter, Jenuen Monroe wants answers.
An Olds, Alta., woman with accessibility issues is speaking out against the town after local bylaw officers informed her she would receive a $5,000 fine if she was caught using her mobility scooter on any street, sidewalk or pathway in town.
Within hours of Bill C-59 being passed, which introduced an amendment to the Competition Act, businesses and industry associations took down climate related disclosures from their websites.
Ottawa paramedics say a man was seriously injured following a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Highway 417 Friday night.
A popular pathway through the heart of Kanata has been turned into a corridor of vandalism.
A rainfall warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Ottawa starting Saturday morning.
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters has set up an encampment at Victoria Square in downtown Montreal.
Montreal police say that two women and one man, all in their early twenties, were found Saturday afternoon in good health.
The housing crisis means many tenants feel they are being overcharged for rent since apartments are in such high demand. A few banded together to make their voices heard but are fearful that speaking out could lead to eviction.
A storybook Stanley Cup win is there for the Edmonton Oilers.
A west-central Alberta community has declared a local health-care crisis to try to bolster its sagging numbers of family doctors.
A 71-year-old man has died following a stabbing in Fredericton.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a man who was wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant was arrested Saturday on the Eastern Shore.
What would happen in the event of a city-wide wireless communication outage?
Manitoba RCMP has arrested three people in two separate homicide investigations.
Southwest Winnipeg will soon have two new tennis courts for people to enjoy.
Based on all of the rain the province has received this season, Economic Development Regina (EDR) is predicting a $1 billion boost in yield potential for cropland in southern Saskatchewan.
Summer has officially arrived in the Queen City. While there will still be some rain, the weekend will close out with some much needed sunshine.
A Waterloo regional police officer who shot and killed a man in Kitchener, Ont., earlier this year will not be charged, the province’s Special Investigations Unit said in a press release Friday.
The weekend-long event drew thousands of attendees on Saturday, showcasing the myriad of cultures that contribute to the city’s unique tapestry.
Alexandra Pinto has anchored her last newscast for CTV Kitchener after more than 10 years with the station.
A 25-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter early Saturday morning.
An early morning fire that ripped through a structure in North Battleford claimed the life of one individual.
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
The person most unlikely to be cancelled in U.S. history — iconic American singer, songwriter and actress, Dolly Parton — has been caught in the crosshairs of cancel culture.
A remote hunting outpost, its former owner and 10 others have been fined a total of $56,500 after pleading guilty to various charges related to illegal moose hunting in northern Ontario.
London police would not confirm how the teenager died, however did tell CTV News they responded about 10 p.m. Friday in relation to a disturbance in the area of Southdale and Milbank Drive.
London police are investigating what has been described as a "suspicious death." Around 12 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to Wharncliffe Road north and Western Road for a medical emergency.
Around 2 a.m., police posted to social media that Sunset Road was closed at Fingal Line would be closed for several hours for the investigation.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are on the way through the region.
As Pride month events continue throughout the region, on Saturday, the festivities were extra special in New Tecumseth.
Multiple Ontario Provincial Police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing in an investigation where a man suffered serious injuries.
A woman who was found dead alongside three of her family members at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week is being remembered as a selfless, caring mother who worked tirelessly for her community.
The Chimczuk Museum is pouring out the history of whisky and its connection to Windsor-Essex through the opening of a temporary exhibit titled “Beyond the Barrel: Windsor’s Whisky History.”
A UFC Hall of Fame inductee and one of the pioneers of mixed martial arts is in Lakeshore this weekend to host a special training seminar at Hybrid Training Academy.
Traffic began moving again overnight on Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache, B.C., after a pair of crashes – one involving a school bus – left one person dead and sent 14 people to hospital Friday afternoon.
A coalition of B.C. First Nations involved in open-net salmon farming have called on Canadian actors William Shatner and Ryan Reynolds to apologize for a profanity-laced video criticizing the wider industry.
Nathan Hellner-Mestelman seems like an ordinary teenager walking down the hall of his high school, until he shares his extraordinary appreciation for static on the radio.
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 97 in the B.C. Interior early Friday afternoon as emergency crews were responding a school bus crash that caused “numerous” injuries to those on board.
Police in the Okanagan have been impounding more than a vehicle per day for excessive speeding this year.
National Indigenous People’s Day celebrations got an early start today.
The resurgence of the Oilers in the NHL finals might be a tough pill for hockey fans in Calgary to swallow, but down in Lethbridge, they’re giving Friday night’s Game 6 the big screen treatment.
Parks officials say two hikers injured in an Alberta bear attack last week are now out of hospital.
An Indigenous not-for-profit energy company is releasing a book about its fight to bring electricity to a group of First Nation communities on northern Ontario's James Bay coast.
Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for much of northeastern Ontario, with rain expected to arrive Saturday and continue into Sunday.
A coroner’s inquest will be held beginning July 29 into the 2017 death of Ruthann Quequish of Kingfisher Lake First Nation.
Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.
Water bombers from Quebec and Ontario will soon be helping battle wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
