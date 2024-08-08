Climate and Environment

    • Flash flooding risk in Ontario, Quebec as remnants of tropical storm Debby on the way

    Share
    MONTREAL -

    More than 100 millimetres of rain is forecast to hit parts of Eastern Canada by the weekend as the remnants of tropical storm Debby make their way to the region.

    Environment Canada is warning of heavy rain and risks of flash flooding, water accumulation, and sewer backups across a swath of the country from Cornwall, Ont., to Quebec City. Minor landslides are also a possibility.

    Meteorologist Jennifer Smith told a news conference that a low-pressure system over the Great Lakes will bring rain and possible thunderstorms in Eastern Ontario and southern Quebec Thursday night before the weather system merges with what's left of Debby.

    Debby was moving over the Carolinas on Thursday, but was expected to lose its "tropical characteristics" by the time it reaches Canada, Smith said, adding that gusty winds would only likely be felt over the Maritimes when the storm hits that region over the weekend.

    "Many regions, particularly a wide corridor from Cornwall to Quebec City, will see rainfall amounts exceeding 50 mm and localized rainfall totals over 100 mm," Smith said. "As a result, significant impacts may occur in large urban centres such as Ottawa and Montreal, and possibly even Toronto."

    This satellite image provided by CSU/CIRA-NOAA shows tropical storm Debby over the U.S. East Coast on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024 at 8:10 a.m.

    Smith says Montreal receives an average of 94 mm of rain for August, but the city is expected to see 60 to 80 mm of rain on Friday alone.

    On Saturday, the weather system will move northeast across eastern Quebec and northwest New Brunswick, then on to northern Newfoundland and southern Labrador on Sunday.

    "Gusty winds near 40 to 70 kilometres per hour are possible across the Maritimes, Newfoundland and surrounding water bodies, but wind concerns are expected to remain low and below warning criteria," Smith said.

    Parts of Eastern Canada have received "abundant" periods of heavy rain so far this season, Smith said, which has left the soil saturated with a reduced ability to absorb water.

    She urged Canadians to pay attention to forecast warnings and delay plans, if possible, in order to avoid venturing out into the rain. However, she does not expect anywhere near the same kind of havoc that Debby has wreaked on the United States, where the storm has so far killed seven people.

    Research scientist Nathan Gillett says climate change appears to be leading to a rise in the number of intense rainfall events as the atmosphere grows warmer and holds more moisture.

    "In general terms, on the North American scale, on the global scale, we are seeing an intensification of the heaviest precipitation events and that intensification is projected to increase in the future," Gillett said.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.

    With files from The Associated Press

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    MP asks Heritage Committee to summon Canada Soccer coaches to testify

    New Democratic Party MP Niki Ashton says she has filed a motion to fellow members of the federal Heritage Committee to seek the testimony of Canada Soccer national senior team coaches in a search for answers about whether spying on the closed practices of opposing teams has been a systemic practice.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News