Five things to know about the wildfire situation in the Northwest Territories
Wildfires have ripped through tens of thousands of square kilometres in the Northwest Territories, forcing the government to declare a state of emergency and residents of its capital city to flee.
Here are five things to know about the situation:
Extreme fire danger
The Northwest Territories has been grappling with 236 wildfires that have already burned an area almost four times the size of Prince Edward Island, or the equivalent of more than 21,000 square kilometres.
The blaze outside Yellowknife has been advancing since it breached a firebreak over the weekend and was burning 17 kilometres outside the city as of Wednesday evening. Without rain, authorities have said it's possible the fire could reach the city's outskirts by the weekend.
Winds have been pushing another fire near Hay River, near the Alberta boundary, back onto itself, stalling the flames about 10 kilometres from the community on the south shore of Great Slave Lake.
Territorial capital evacuated
An evacuation was ordered Wednesday evening for Yellowknife, which has a population of about 20,000 people, as well as the nearby First Nations communities of Ndilo and Dettah. The government is urging residents to leave by Friday afternoon. Residents living along Ingraham Trail and in Dettah, Kam Lake, Grace Lake and the Engle Business District are at highest risk and were told to leave immediately.
The territory has told residents it is safe to leave Yellowknife by road using the Yellowknife Highway, or Highway 3, which is also the only main road connecting the city to points south.
Residents leaving by highway will be escorted from the city through the active fire zone if there are smoky conditions, the government has stated.
Trouble elsewhere in the territory
About 6,800 people in eight other communities, including Fort Smith, Enterprise, Jean Marie River, Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation, have already been forced from their homes.
About 80 per cent of Enterprise, including homes and businesses, was destroyed but everyone made it out alive, said Blair Porter, the community's senior administrative officer.
There have been no reports of injuries or fatalities due to the wildfires.
The community of Kakisa in the South Slave Region is on an evacuation alert, while the town of Inuvik to the north is encouraging residents to prepare for an evacuation.
Alberta opens up to evacuees
Yellowknife evacuees travelling by air to Alberta will be directed to Calgary. No government supports will be available to Yellowknife evacuees outside of designated evacuation centres.
Reception centres for Yellowknife evacuees are set to open Thursday in Valleyview, Fox Creek and Red Deer. The closest centre is in Valleyview, which is more than 1,000 kilometres by road from Yellowknife.
Evacuees from the South Slave region, including Hay River and Enterprise, who need support are being directed to Leduc, Alta., just south of Edmonton, the government said. An evacuee reception centre is set to open there Thursday. Residents who left by air to Wood Buffalo, Alta., will continue to receive supports in Fort McMurray, Alta.
Jean Marie River residents have been sent to Fort Simpson.
Reception centres in the Alberta cities of St. Albert and Grande Prairie are full, the territorial government said.
Military boots on the ground
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces have been mobilized to the Northwest Territories this week.
About 100 members from two Canadian divisions based in Valcartier, Que., are on the ground helping with firefighting duties. Another 20 are working with territorial officials with planning and co-ordination.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2023
Smoke from Northwest Territories fires likely to spread to eastern Canada this weekend
Fires burning in the Northwest Territories have prompted special air quality statements and is likely to impact more Canadians over the coming days. Here's where smoke pollution could be heaviest.
WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts
WestJet says it's adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.
Quebec woman sentenced to 22 years for sending poisoned letters to Trump, officials
A self-described 'activist' from Quebec who pleaded guilty to sending Donald Trump a poison-laced letter at the height of the former president's ill-fated 2020 re-election effort has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison.
Canada mulling 'game plan' if U.S. takes far-right, authoritarian shift: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada has been considering a 'game plan' for how it would respond if the United States takes a far-right, authoritarian shift after next year's presidential elections.
Britney Spears' husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago
Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari separated nearly three weeks ago, and he is seeking spousal support and attorneys' fees in their divorce, according to his divorce filing.
As Canada's housing market cools, which cities are seeing the highest price per square foot?
While the latest interest rate hikes might be helping to cool real estate activity in Canada, several smaller markets are seeing an annual increase in the average price per square foot of a home, according to a new survey. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of cities with some of the most and least expensive home prices, based on the average cost per square foot.
Two to five 'major' hurricanes predicted this year: forecasters
Forecasters are saying this year will likely be an above-normal hurricane season due to warming conditions in the ocean.
'Worst fire season that we know of': N.W.T. orders evacuations, Trudeau convenes emergency meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is convening a meeting of the Incident Response Group on Thursday to discuss the wildfire crisis in the Northwest Territories, following the mass evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
-
BREAKING | B.C. could be facing worst 48 hours of the 2023 wildfire season, officials warn
A combination of extreme drought conditions, gusting winds and incoming lightning storms could bring about the worst 24 to 48 hours of British Columbia's 2023 wildfire season, officials warned Thursday.
Smoke from Northwest Territories fires likely to spread to eastern Canada this weekend
Fires burning in the Northwest Territories have prompted special air quality statements and is likely to impact more Canadians over the coming days. Here's where smoke pollution could be heaviest.
'Worst fire season that we know of': N.W.W.T. orders evacuations, Trudeau convenes emergency meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is convening a meeting of the Incident Response Group on Thursday to discuss the wildfire crisis in the Northwest Territories, following the mass evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
Quebec woman sentenced to 22 years for sending poisoned letters to Trump, officials
A self-described 'activist' from Quebec who pleaded guilty to sending Donald Trump a poison-laced letter at the height of the former president's ill-fated 2020 re-election effort has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison.
4,800 properties on evacuation alert as wildfire grows outside West Kelowna, B.C.
Thousands of people living in and around West Kelowna, B.C., were placed on evacuation alert Wednesday night due to the McDougall Creek wildfire raging outside the community.
Dogs that mauled 9-year-old girl in Newmarket, Ont. had been reported before attack: animal services
The dogs that mauled a 9-year-old girl Newmarket, Ont. last month while she was viewing puppies for sale with her father had been previously reported to animal services, CTV News Toronto has learned.
Quebec woman sentenced to 22 years for sending poisoned letters to Trump, officials
A self-described 'activist' from Quebec who pleaded guilty to sending Donald Trump a poison-laced letter at the height of the former president's ill-fated 2020 re-election effort has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison.
Sweden raises its terror threat level to high for fear of attacks following recent Qur'an burnings
Sweden raised its terror alert to the second-highest level on Thursday after a string of public desecrations of the Qur'an sparked angry demonstrations across Muslim countries and threats from militant groups.
Russia opens a criminal investigation into a leader of a prominent election watchdog
The Russian authorities have opened a criminal investigation into one of the leaders of a prominent independent election monitoring group, his lawyer said Thursday.
Hawaii vowing to protect Maui landowners from pressure to sell after wildfires
Hawaii's governor vowed to protect local landowners from being 'victimized' by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from a deadly wildfire that incinerated a historic island community, as schools began reopening.
Man arrested after jumping off Eiffel Tower with a parachute
Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute on Thursday, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.
Ecuadorians vote Sunday for president after a campaign dominated by demands for safety
Ecuadorians will choose a new president Sunday, less than two weeks after the South American country was shaken by the assassination of one of the candidates -- a crime that laid bare people's fears over unprecedented violence in their once-calm nation.
Canada mulling 'game plan' if U.S. takes far-right, authoritarian shift: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada has been considering a 'game plan' for how it would respond if the United States takes a far-right, authoritarian shift after next year's presidential elections.
Months after Johnston left for short-lived rapporteur role, feds mum on finding new debates commissioner
Five months after the federal government pulled David Johnston out of his role as Canada's first-ever federal leaders' debates commissioner to take on what became his short stint as foreign interference special rapporteur, his old job remains vacant, with the Liberals tight-lipped on the process to find his replacement.
-
'Worst fire season that we know of': N.W.T. orders evacuations, Trudeau convenes emergency meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is convening a meeting of the Incident Response Group on Thursday to discuss the wildfire crisis in the Northwest Territories, following the mass evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
New drug to treat postpartum depression in U.S. also needed in Canada 'ASAP': doctor
The approval of a fast-acting, short-term medication in the United States to treat postpartum depression has Canadian maternal health experts and advocates hoping people north of the border will soon have access to the same treatment.
75 per cent of Canadians were infected with COVID-19 by March 2023, study finds
A recent study finds that 75 per cent of the Canadian population had detectable antibodies from COVID-19 through infections by March 2023.
Kids overdosing is a public health emergency, Canadian pediatricians say
A new survey says an alarming number of kids age 12 and older have been treated for drug overdoses in Canada.
LinkedIn launches government ID-based verification in Canada to build trust
Canadian LinkedIn users wanting to ensure the public that they're the real deal now have another method of verifying their online/digital identity: government identification.
'A real stroke of genius.' How Apple's iMac G3 became an object of desire
The iMac G3 was arguably the first fashionable computer, becoming a late '90s and Y2K staple, with around 6.5 million units sold before it was retired in 2003.
NYC bans use of TikTok on city-owned phones, joining federal government, majority of states
New York City has directed its employees to delete TikTok from their city-issued phones, joining the federal government and more than half of U.S. states in banning the use of the Chinese-owned social media app on government-owned devices.
Britney Spears' husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago
Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari separated nearly three weeks ago, and he is seeking spousal support and attorneys' fees in their divorce, according to his divorce filing.
Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records and Rock Hall of Fame member, dies at 88
Jerry Moss, a music industry giant who co-founded A&M Records with Herb Alpert and rose from a Los Angeles garage to the heights of success with hits by Alpert, the Police, the Carpenters and hundreds of other performers, has died at age 88.
Paramount decides it won't sell majority stake in BET Media Group, source tells AP
BET won't be sold after all: Paramount Global decided against selling the majority stake of the network.
U.S. to impose tariffs on tin mill steel from Canada, China, Germany
The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday said it will impose preliminary anti-dumping duties on tin-plated steel imports from Canada, Germany and China, sparing five other countries in a decision that drew some relief from food can manufacturers that had feared higher tariffs.
WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts
WestJet says it's adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.
Supreme Court to hear appeal from airlines on air passenger rights compensation
The Supreme Court of Canada agreed on Thursday to hear an appeal from a group of airlines looking to quash rules that boost compensation to passengers for delayed flights or damaged luggage.
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
10 years ago, an Ontario doctor operated on a little girl's brain. Now, she works alongside him
A neurosurgeon who performed life-saving brain surgery on a 10-year-old patient a decade ago said it’s surreal to work alongside her in his lab this summer.
This U.S. woman got stranded in Costa Rica, so she opened a luxury hotel
After getting stuck in the coastal town of Nosara, Costa Rica, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Stefanie Tannenbaum, from the U.S., felt so at home that she decided to stay for good. Now, nearly four years later, she owns a sustainable boutique hotel.
Kansas City superfan 'ChiefsAholic' charged with stealing almost US$700,000 in bank heists
A Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as 'ChiefsAholic' and familiar for attending games dressed as a wolf in the NFL team's gear has been indicted by a federal grand jury that accuses him of armed robbery and money laundering in a string of bank heists across four states that netted him almost US$700,000.
Felipe Massa's lawyers seek compensation for lost 2008 F1 title
Lawyers for former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa have started legal action against Formula One bosses and the governing FIA seeking substantial damages resulting from an alleged 'conspiracy' that denied him the 2008 championship.
U.S. women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says
U.S. women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski has resigned, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Access to electric vehicle charging getting better but not quickly enough
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.
Felipe Massa's lawyers seek compensation for lost 2008 F1 title
Lawyers for former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa have started legal action against Formula One bosses and the governing FIA seeking substantial damages resulting from an alleged 'conspiracy' that denied him the 2008 championship.
Edmunds: Tesla wins the EV charge plug format war
Edmunds' experts break down what electronic vehicle owners need to know about the format changes.