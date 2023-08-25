Firefighters in Greece discover another body, bringing this week's death toll from wildfires to 21
Authorities battling a major wildfire in northeastern Greece that has been described as the European Union's largest single recorded fire have recovered another body, the fire department said Friday, bringing the total death toll from wildfires in Greece this week to 21.
The fire department said firefighters recovered the body of a man from the Dadia Forest National Park, which lies near the border with Turkiye, on Thursday.
Eighteen bodies were discovered Tuesday near a shack in an area near the northeastern city of Alexandroupolis and the body of one more person had been found Monday in a forest. In central Greece, a man was found dead Monday in a sheep pen after reportedly trying to save his livestock from an advancing wildfire.
With no reports of missing people in northeastern Greece, authorities suspect the bodies found in the area are those of migrants who may have crossed into the country recently from the nearby border with Turkiye. Greece's Disaster Victim Identification Team has been activated to identify the remains, and a telephone hotline has been set up, operating in English, Arabic, Pashto, Turkish and Urdu for potential relatives of the victims to call.
Across Greece, hundreds of firefighters were making headway Friday in tackling multiple wildfires burning for days, including the major blaze near Alexandroupolis and one on the fringes of Athens.
With gale force winds abating, the situation appeared improved, although neither of the two main wildfires had yet been brought under control, the fire department said.
The Alexandroupolis region fire was burning for a seventh day after combining with smaller fires to create a massive blaze that consumed homes and vast tracts of forest.
According to the European Union's Copernicus Emergency Management Service, the Alexandroupolis fire had scorched more than 772 square kilometres (nearly 300 square miles) by Thursday. Copernicus is the EU space program's Earth observation component and uses satellite imagery to provide mapping data.
European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic described it as the largest wildfire on record in the European Union.
Authorities were concentrating on two active fronts, the fire department said, with 295 firefighters backed up with 85 vehicles, four planes and two helicopters.
To the south in Athens, a major fire that scorched homes on the fringes of the Greek capital and entered the national park on Mount Parnitha had one main active front, the fire department said. The blaze was being tackled by 260 firefighters backed up by 77 vehicles, 8 planes and five helicopters.
Authorities have been faced with dozens of new fires each day, with the fire department saying its forces tackled 104 blazes in the 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday evening.
Officials have said arson has been to blame for some fires. On Thursday, police arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of arson for allegedly setting at least three fires in the Avlona area north of Athens. A search of his home revealed kindling, a fire torch gun and pine needles, police said.
The fire department said Friday another man was arrested on the island of Evia for deliberate arson, while on Thursday a man was arrested for negligent arson after allegedly throwing a burning cigarette into a field of dried grass and olive trees, sparking a fire.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump booked at Atlanta jail on election charges
Former U.S. President Donald Trump surrendered Thursday on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a brisk 20-minute booking that yielded a historic first: a mug shot of a U.S. ex-president.
Mugshot released after Donald Trump surrenders on Georgia 2020 election charges
The mugshot of former U.S. president Donald Trump has been released after he surrendered himself to authorities in Georgia on charges alleging he acted in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.
Grab a tissue while you can: Kleenex tissues to be discontinued in Canada
Kimberly-Clark is discontinuing its consumer facial tissue business in Canada, citing 'unique complexities.'
U.K. police investigating deaths of 88 people linked to Canadian self-harm websites
British police said Friday they are investigating the deaths of 88 people in the U.K. who bought products from Canada-based websites allegedly offering lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm.
International student forced to leave Montreal school because of Bill 96
A 16-year-old student is getting kicked out of her school, not because of anything she did wrong, but because of Quebec's language law, Bill 96.
Movie reviews: It's hard to dislike a movie as relentlessly upbeat as 'Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story,' 'Golda,' and 'Dreamin' Wild'
Fear, falsehoods and conspiracy theories ignite amid Canada's wildfires
Canada's current wildfire season is devastating evidence of the effects of climate change, scientists say, but for some conspiracy theorists, the thousands of square kilometres of burnt ground isn't enough to convince them.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Donald Trump surrenders in Georgia, Kleenex leaves the Canadian market, and the Spanish soccer federation president refuses to resign over kissing a player on the lips without her consent.
A Michigan storm with 121 kph winds downs trees and power lines; several people are killed
A strong storm powered by winds of up to 75 mph (121 kph) in Michigan downed trees, tore roofs off buildings and left hundreds of thousands of customers without power.
Canada
-
U.K. police investigating deaths of 88 people linked to Canadian self-harm websites
British police said Friday they are investigating the deaths of 88 people in the U.K. who bought products from Canada-based websites allegedly offering lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm.
-
International student forced to leave Montreal school because of Bill 96
A 16-year-old student is getting kicked out of her school, not because of anything she did wrong, but because of Quebec's language law, Bill 96.
-
First Nations 'shutting down' access to popular B.C. park until Sept. 30
Two B.C. First Nations say they are "shutting down the public access" to a popular provincial park on their traditional territories, and won't be reopening the area for more than a month.
-
Fear, falsehoods and conspiracy theories ignite amid Canada's wildfires
Canada's current wildfire season is devastating evidence of the effects of climate change, scientists say, but for some conspiracy theorists, the thousands of square kilometres of burnt ground isn't enough to convince them.
-
International student in Toronto speaks out on 'nasty' housing conditions
A Toronto-based international student is speaking out about the crowded and uncomfortable living conditions he’s been enduring for months in a Scarborough bungalow. A situation, now part of a city investigation.
-
'The environment is unsafe': B.C. firefighting crews pulled from North Shuswap amid ongoing tensions
Firefighting crews were pulled from B.C.'s North Shuswap late Wednesday as community tensions escalated into a confrontation with RCMP officers manning a roadblock into an evacuation zone.
World
-
A Michigan storm with 121 kph winds downs trees and power lines; several people are killed
A strong storm powered by winds of up to 75 mph (121 kph) in Michigan downed trees, tore roofs off buildings and left hundreds of thousands of customers without power.
-
Texas trial over Biden policy letting migrants from 4 countries into US to wrap up Friday
A trial over a lawsuit seeking to end a key element of President Joe Biden's immigration policy that allows a limited number of people from four countries in the Americas to enter the U.S. on humanitarian grounds was set to conclude Friday. However, a decision could come months down the road.
-
Dutch Supreme Court confirms immunity of former Israeli officers over a deadly 2014 Gaza airstrike
The Dutch Supreme Court on Friday upheld a ruling that a Palestinian man cannot sue Israel's former defence minister and another former senior military officer over their roles in a deadly 2014 Gaza airstrike.
-
Donald Trump booked at Atlanta jail on election charges
Former U.S. President Donald Trump surrendered Thursday on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a brisk 20-minute booking that yielded a historic first: a mug shot of a U.S. ex-president.
-
Dozens of Trump fans spend day outside Georgia jail to show support when he surrendered
Hours before former U.S. President Donald Trump arrived at the Fulton County Jail to turn himself in on charges related to his efforts to remain in power after his 2020 election loss, dozens of his supporters had already gathered Thursday morning outside the facility.
-
One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot
A camera clicks. In a fraction of a second, the shutter opens and then closes, freezing forever the image in front of it.
Politics
-
Canada appoints a new ambassador to Ukraine
Canada has named a new ambassador to Ukraine, seeing current envoy Larisa Galadza replaced by Natalka Cmoc, a move the federal government says will 'ensure that Canada is able to continue to support Ukraine through this difficult time and for the long term.'
-
Foreign interference talks: Parties trade jabs for bipartisan chats from the cottage
Discussions about a public inquiry on foreign interference have stretched well into the summer, as House leaders put aside political jabs that dominated Parliament for much of the year in exchange for 'collaborative' chats from hotel rooms and the cottage.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Liberals believe time is on their side. Is it?
In Atlantic Canada, where the Liberals have dominated to different degrees in the past three elections, the government's major climate policy plank, carbon pricing, is a bust.
Health
-
Hospital services in the U.K. come to a standstill as thousands of senior doctors strike again
Hospital care across England is expected to come to a standstill on Thursday as senior doctors launch another 48-hour strike amid an ongoing pay dispute between medics and the British government.
-
'Immediately stop' using these portable garage heaters because they are starting fires: Health Canada
Health Canada is recalling 68,000 garage heaters from Canadian Tire and other retailers because of concerns the product is overheating and in some cases, starting fires.
-
Grief, anger drown out politicians at St. John's rally for drug-addiction support
About 100 people gathered on the steps of the Newfoundland and Labrador legislature today to demand better supports for people with addiction and mental health issues.
Sci-Tech
-
India lands a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, a first for the world as it joins elite club
India on Wednesday made history as it became the first country in the world to land a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, an uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and the fourth country to achieve a moon landing.
-
Elon Musk's X plans to remove headlines from links to news articles
Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, in a move that could potentially undermine the ability of news publishers to draw audience.
-
Meta rolls out web version of Threads
Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it was launching the web version of its new text-first social media platform Threads, in a bid to retain professional users and gain an edge over rival X, formerly Twitter.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: It's hard to dislike a movie as relentlessly upbeat as 'Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story,' 'Golda,' and 'Dreamin' Wild'
-
Far-right Israeli security minister lashes out at supermodel Bella Hadid over her criticism of him
Israel's far-right national security minister lashed out at supermodel Bella Hadid on Friday for criticizing his recent fiery televised remarks about Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
-
One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot
A camera clicks. In a fraction of a second, the shutter opens and then closes, freezing forever the image in front of it.
Business
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'It's spying': CN accused by union of secretly tracking employee's location
The union representing Canadian National railway employees alleges CN has been monitoring the whereabouts of a train operator outside of work hours through a company-issued tablet.
-
TD Bank Group reports profits down, rolls out expanded share buyback program
TD Bank Group announced it was significantly expanding a share buyback program as it reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago.
-
U.S. sues SpaceX for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and others
The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued SpaceX, the rocket company founded and run by Elon Musk, for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and people seeking or already granted asylum.
Lifestyle
-
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20, beloved by millions and despised by some
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte goes on sale Thursday in the U.S. and Canada, as it does each year when the nights start getting longer and the fall winds gather. It's the coffee giant's most popular seasonal beverage, with hundreds of millions sold since its launch in 2003.
-
These are the most popular dog and cat breeds in Canada
A new report says the non-designer mixed breed is the most popular dog breed in Canada, while the most popular cat breed is the domestic shorthair.
-
Quebec company buys private island with chalet to boost employee happiness
A Montreal-area company has come up with a novel — if extreme — way to boost employee happiness: buying them a private island.
Sports
-
World Wrestling Entertainment star Bray Wyatt dies at 36
World Wrestling Entertainment star Bray Wyatt died Thursday, WWE announced. He was 36.
-
'I won't resign': Spanish soccer president reacts to uproar over kissing player on lips
Facing his possible removal from office, the president of the Spanish soccer federation refused to resign Friday despite an uproar for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women's World Cup final.
-
As temperatures climb across the globe, track and field athletes try to keep cool
In an era of rising temperatures and rising risk that comes with competing in them, everyone in track and field -- from sprinters to race walkers, from high jumpers to pole vaulters -- is constantly looking for ways to keep cool.
Autos
-
Toronto drivers spend 199 hours per year in traffic. Here's how we stack up among the world's most traffic clogged cities
A new study has revealed that Torontonians are spending approximately 199 hours per year in traffic.
-
Here's how many Canadians are commuting to work in 2023: StatCan
More Canadians are commuting to their jobs in 2023 compared to previous years, as work-from-home flexibility that became popular during the pandemic decreases across the country, a report from Statistics Canada shows.
-
Uber raises minimum age for most California drivers to 25, saying insurance costs are too high
Uber raised the minimum age requirement for most of its new drivers in California to 25 on Thursday under rules the company said are necessary because of the rising costs of commercial auto insurance in the state.