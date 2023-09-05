Fierce storm in southern Brazil kills at least 21 people and displaces more than 1,600
At least 21 people died in southern Brazil due to a fierce storm that caused floods in several cities, authorities said Tuesday.
Rio Grande do Sul Gov. Eduardo Leite said the death toll is the state's highest due to a climate event. He said about 60 cities had been battered by the storm, which was classified as an extratropical cyclone.
Leite said 15 of the deaths occurred in one house in Mucum, a city of about 50,000 residents.
The Rio Grande do Sul state government said it had recorded 1,650 people made homeless since Monday night.
TV footage showed familes on the top of their houses pleading for help as rivers overflowed their banks.
The city hall at Mucum recommended that residents seek out supplies to meet their needs for the next 72 hours.
The governor said one of the dead was a woman who was swept away during a rescue attempt.
"I regret the death of a woman in a rescue attempt over the Taquari river," Leite said in his social media channels. "The wire broke, she and a rescuer fell. Unfortunately the woman did not survive and the rescuer is seriously injured."
Rio Grande do Sul was hit by another extratropical cyclone in June, which killed 16 people and caused destruction in 40 cities, many of those around state capital of Porto Alegre.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Proud Boys' Enrique Tarrio gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison for orchestrating a failed plot to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 election, capping the case with the stiffest punishment that has been handed down yet for the U.S. Capitol attack.
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
WestJet Encore pilots file notice to begin contract negotiations with management
Pilots with WestJet Encore are gearing up to bargain their second collective agreement.
'A very long wait': Yellowknife prepares for people to return home
Yellowknife residents are crossing their fingers that tomorrow's scheduled lifting of a general evacuation order will go ahead as planned and they'll be allowed to return home.
Scientists say they have pinpointed the moment humanity almost went extinct
Ancient humanity was almost wiped out about 900,000 years ago when the global population dwindled to around 1,280 reproducing individuals, according to a new study. What’s more, the population of early human ancestors stayed this small for about 117,000 years.
Greenbelt's 'Mr. X' is a former Ontario mayor: sources
The mystery man known as 'Mr. X' in a scathing Integrity Commissioner report on how parcels of land came to be removed from Ontario’s protected Greenbelt is a former Ontario mayor, sources say.
