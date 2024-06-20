Climate and Environment

    • Feels like 40: Heat wave sticking around in Ontario, Quebec, Maritimes

    A heat wave that's washed over eastern Canada is sticking around for a little while still.

    Southern Ontario, southern Quebec and much of the Maritimes have seen temperatures hovering around 30 to 35 C.

    At times, it feels like it's 40 degrees with the humidex.

    Environment Canada is calling for Toronto and Ottawa to be hovering around the 30-degree mark on Thursday and Friday.

    Quebec's health department recommends spending at least two hours a day in an air-conditioned space.

    Most of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and PEI, as well as central and eastern Newfoundland, are also under a heat warning.

    Peek inside the new dinosaur exhibit opening at UBC

    It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.

