OTTAWA -- Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson is set to announce the federal government’s next steps towards banning single-use plastics by next year.

As first pledged last year, and re-committed in the Liberal’s September throne speech, the government plans to move ahead with banning certain environmentally “harmful” single-use plastics by 2021, while finding ways to make sure more plastic is recycled.

In the spring, Wilkinson signalled that the ban on single-use plastics may be delayed because of the pandemic. By the summer, a Canadian report found that public support for a crackdown on certain products was dwindling as the majority of those surveyed said they liked the health and safety protections associated with disposable plastics over reusable alternatives.

When the ban on single-use plastics was first announced, the federal government said it would be focusing on holding big companies responsible for their plastic production, requiring them to play a part in collecting and recycling their materials.

The government did not announce specific plastic products that will be outlawed, citing the need to study which are the most harmful.

Approximately 150 million tons of discarded plastics are dumped into oceans worldwide annually, according to the federal government. That’s equivalent to one garbage truckload of plastic entering the ocean every minute.

About one-third of the plastics used in Canada are for single-use or short-lived products and packaging, including up to 15 billion plastic bags used every year and close to 57 million straws used daily.

With files from CTV News’ Meredith MacLeod