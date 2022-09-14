Fall forecast: What to expect across Canada, according to experts

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Are trees actually benefitting from the earlier springs and longer summers that are being caused by climate change? Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin explains how researchers used ancient shells and penguin bones to learn about how much Antarctica's glaciers melted in the past.

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Climate change will make extreme weather events more common, but as Dan Riskin reports, they could become terrifyingly frequent.

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Dan Riskin on how climate change influences human violence

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as crowds pay respects

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.

King Charles III: What are the nations under the Commonwealth?

As the U.K. welcomes a new monarch, several other nations under the Commonwealth are also welcoming a new leader to one of the world's oldest political associations. These nations in total make up 2.5 billion of the world’s population. CTVNews.ca takes a look at the 56 nations and additional territories under the monarchy.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social