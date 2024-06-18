Extreme heat wave warnings in effect for central, eastern provinces

Extreme heat wave warnings are still in effect for central and eastern Canada with temperatures feeling as warm as low 40s.

CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen said Tuesday is shaping up to be hotter than Monday. Temperatures will sit in the low 30s and humidex levels in the low 40s for central and Atlantic Canada Tuesday.

McEwen said Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick are under extreme heat warnings. Regions south of Halifax, N.S. are also under an extreme heat warning with temperatures falling between 29 to 34 C and humidex values nearing 41 Tuesday through Thursday.

Environment Canada said for some areas, warmer temperatures than normal were recorded Monday.

Bancroft, Ont., saw a high of 30.9 C and the temperature in Beatrice, Ont. sat at 30.2. Harrow, Ont., reached a 33.9. In Saint-Anicet, Que., a temperature of 30.8 stood as the record high.

The weather agency said the extremes do not take into account older data from previous locations and are based on daily observations.

In northwestern Ontario, a risk of tornado is issued for Tuesday afternoon. Thunderstorms are forecast for Tuesday morning, and the afternoon ones will be the most intense, McEwen said.

Wind gusts are forecast up to 90 km/h, with large hail and heavy rainfall, Environment Canada’s advisory read.

Frost advisories are in place for some parts of Alberta with temperatures cooling down Tuesday morning.