Extreme heat and tornadoes forecast for parts of Eastern Canada

Extreme heat wave warnings are still in effect for Eastern Canada, with temperatures feeling as warm as the low 40s.

CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen said Tuesday is shaping up to be hotter than Monday. Temperatures will sit in the low 30s, with humidex levels in the low 40s, for parts of Atlantic Canada Tuesday.

McEwen said Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick are under extreme heat warnings. Regions south of Halifax are also under an extreme heat warning, with temperatures falling between 29 and 34 C and humidex values nearing 41 Tuesday through Thursday.

Environment Canada issued a new heat advisory Tuesday afternoon for some counties in P.E.I., including Kings, Prince and Queen.

Humid, warm weather will drive up temperatures to between 29 and 32 C, and humidex levels up to 38, over the span of Wednesday and Thursday, the warning said.

Environment Canada said some areas recorded above-normal temperatures Monday.

Bancroft, Ont., saw a high of 30.9 C and the temperature in Beatrice, Ont., sat at 30.2 C. Harrow, Ont., reached 33.9 C and in Saint-Anicet, Que., a temperature of 30.8 C stood as the record high.

Environment Canada said the extremes are based on daily observations and do not take into account older data from previous locations.

In northwestern Ontario, a tornado risk is in place for Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.

Wind gusts up to 100km/h are possible, along with nickel to Ping-Pong ball-sized hail and heavy rainfall, Environment Canada's advisory read. Some areas like Thunder Bay could see up to 50 millimetres of rainfall.

In the West, some areas in B.C., including Cassiar Mountains and Dease Lake, are under a severe thunderstorm watch. Thunderstorms may produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain, the advisory warned.

Frost advisories are in place for some parts of Alberta, with temperatures cooling down Tuesday morning.

Dempster and Watson Lake in Yukon are also under severe thunderstorm watches, with a forecast of wet and windy conditions similar to B.C.