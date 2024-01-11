Extreme cold settles over the Prairies; Ontario, Quebec brace for more snow

Some Canadians feeling the impact of winter weather already this week are warned that another major snowstorm and extreme temperatures are on the way.

BITTER COLD OUT WEST

British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and portions of Manitoba, the Northwest Territories and Yukon are blanketed by warnings from Environment Canada Thursday morning.

B.C. residents are under an arctic outflow warning, as temperatures drop along the northern and central coasts, Haida Gwaii and northern Vancouver Island.

With the wind chill, Western Canadians can expect it to feel like -20 to -30, the forecast said.

The Prairie provinces are under extreme cold warnings Thursday morning, with temperatures around -30 C to -40 C.

Environment Canada says these temperatures will "continue to gradually fall" by the end of the week.

The coldest temperatures are expected by Saturday morning for Alberta and communities in Saskatchewan north of Regina, forecasters said.

A person walks down the snow-covered steps at Prospect Point near the Lions Gate Bridge as snow falls in Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

In Brochet, Man., the temperature could plummet as low as -50 with the wind chill.

Communities around Winnipeg will be dealing with snowfall until Thursday around midday, Environment Canada's snowfall warning for the area read.

Areas around Yellowknife are also under extreme cold warnings, with values near -50 expected to return by Thursday evening.

The coldest temperatures in Canada will be felt by people in Yukon.

Bone-chilling wind chill values will impact the communities of Dawson, Mayo, Pelly-Carmacks, Old Crow and Dempster from Thursday until Saturday morning.

Environment Canada said the temperature feels like -55.

ONTARIO, QUEBEC AND THE MARITIMES

On the other side of the country, Canadians still digging out from the last storm are warned to expect more snow.

A winter storm watch was issued Thursday morning for communities in Ontario around Lake Huron.

The alert says residents can expect another dumping of snow this weekend, with possible accumulation totals of 15 to 30 centimetres.

During the height of the storm, snow could fall at rates between two to five centimetres, the storm watch read.

This latest storm will come just days after Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces were blasted with messy winter weather.

Snow that turned into rain caused headaches for morning commuters on Wednesday in Ottawa, while some Quebec residents were faced with power outages.

The next low-pressure storm system is expected to hit the area Friday, and involve a combination of snow and "gusty winds," making for reduced visibility.

The storm could be "a multi-day lake effect snow event," according to Environment Canada, which encourages Canadians to prepare adequately with extra food, drinking water and an emergency plan.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for parts of southern Quebec, along the Gaspe Peninsula, and in Labrador for the pending storm.

It's expected to reach eastern Quebec by Saturday, with a changeover to rain possible.

Environment Canada said it could not be certain of precipitation amounts as of Thursday morning.