Extreme climate disasters and other traumatic events has long-term consequences for youth: study
Experiencing natural disasters or other traumatic events may impact the education and food security of youth, according to a new peer-reviewed study.
Researchers from Penn State University analyzed data from the Young Lives Longitudinal Survey of 1,713 children from Peru over 15 years. The survey data included reading, math and vocabulary test scores, information about their food security and health, and how much time they spent studying and doing household chores.
The study, which was published in the journal Population Research and Policy Review, focused on teens who lived through "shocks," which researchers say are traumatic events such as an earthquake, flooding, loss of a job, crop failure, divorce or the death of a loved one. They found an association between the number of "shocks" a person experiences early in life, and lower reading and vocabulary test scores over time, as well as food insecurity.
"As climate change leads to more frequent and severe weather events, and economic crises and an ongoing pandemic continue to create challenges for families, it's critical for policies to help minimize the effects of these shocks," Carolyn Reyes, senior research associate at Public Wise who led the study, said in a press release. "These types of initiatives could include unconditional cash transfers, expanding social protections, and more accessible and widely available insurance programs."
According to the study, recent "shocks" were "most strongly associated with negative learning and well-being outcomes." Researchers found that 15-year-olds who went through a "shock" in the last three or four years were generally worse off—scoring lower on tests, being less food secure and having poorer health on average.
Heather Randell, assistant professor of rural sociology and demography at Penn State, said although the study looked at data from Peru, its findings can be applied to people around the world.
"Household shocks experienced by kids can take an important toll on health and learning no matter where they live," Randell said in a press release that accompanied the study. "For example, if teens have to help take care of siblings or assist their parents in earning income, this may divert resources and attention away from school. This in turn can affect the amount of time teens have to focus on schoolwork, or it may push them out of school altogether."
Past research has established youth—particularly younger children—are often more vulnerable to "shocks" than others, according to the study, and it can stunt their physical and cognitive growth for years.
Kids from rural areas may have to deal with additional scenarios, such as being forced out of school to help bring in more income due to their family's dying crops, according to the study.
Peru was the ideal choice for the study "because of its high levels of poverty and inequality" and because of its many farmers, according to Reyes.
"Peru is highly susceptible to environmental shocks such as earthquakes, floods and drought," Reyes said. "In addition, a sizable segment of the population is under the age of 18. All of these factors amount to higher likelihoods of children being exposed to shocks across their young lives."
The researchers said they wanted to build on existing data because most of the past studies on the subject focused on well-being data from one point in time and just one or two types of "shocks." Reyes said their study looked at multiple kinds of "shocks" and measured well-being data in several ways over a 15-year span.
Reyes concluded there could be several explanations for their findings, and there are several factors that influence youth well-being.
"Because education and early work experiences are so important for future economic and social success, exposure to shocks could create circumstances that result in a lifetime of hardship," she said. "Additional research could explore the exact mechanisms of how these shocks affect schooling and well-being, which could then help in the design of targeted and effective interventions."
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A tornado struck Mountain View County near Olds and Didsbury Saturday afternoon, damaging houses and causing injuries.
Twitter users run into service issues after Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading tweets
Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day -- restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site.
Extreme climate disasters and other traumatic events has long-term consequences for youth: study
Experiencing climate change-driven natural disasters or other traumatic events may impact the education and food security of youth, according to a new peer-reviewed study.
Could scrapping best-before dates reduce food waste? Committee says government should look at impacts
In a bid to reduce food waste, a parliamentary committee is recommending the federal government look into the impacts of eliminating 'best-before' dates on groceries.
WEATHER | Canada Day includes warnings about air quality, thunderstorms and tornadoes
Mother Nature temporarily shut down Canada Day celebrations across Ottawa, as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through the national capital region.
Satellite photos, reports suggest Belarus building army camp for Wagner fighters
Satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press on Saturday showed what appeared to be a newly built military-style camp in Belarus, with statements from a Belarusian guerrilla group and officials suggesting it may be used to house fighters from the Wagner mercenary group.
U.K. press watchdog finds a tabloid column about hate for Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, was sexist
A column in The Sun tabloid that fantasized about seeing Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, being pelted with feces as she was paraded naked through the streets was sexist, Britain's press watchdog found.
More than 7,400 port workers now on strike across B.C.
Port workers across British Columbia formally went on strike on Saturday after negotiations supported by federal mediators failed to produce a deal to keep more than 7,000 employees on the job.
Canada
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Canada Day includes warnings about air quality, thunderstorms and tornadoes
Mother Nature temporarily shut down Canada Day celebrations across Ottawa, as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through the national capital region.
-
Over 100 families without long-term housing on Moving Day in Montreal
At least 107 families were unable to find a home before July 1 Moving day in Montreal – a number Mayor Valerie Plante called “unacceptable.” Plante said recently the city would work with anyone out of a home to find new lodging. On Saturday, she renewed a request to the province to collaborate more closely with the city.
-
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A tornado struck Mountain View County near Olds and Didsbury Saturday afternoon, damaging houses and causing injuries.
-
More than 7,400 port workers now on strike across B.C.
Port workers across British Columbia formally went on strike on Saturday after negotiations supported by federal mediators failed to produce a deal to keep more than 7,000 employees on the job.
-
Legacy of Canada's ban on Chinese immigration lasted longer than the law
This Canada Day, the country marks 100 years since the federal government introduced legislation to ban Chinese immigrants from Canada.
-
Fred VanVleet leaving Raptors on three-year, US$130M deal with Rockets: reports
Fred VanVleet is leaving the Toronto Raptors and signing a three-year, US$130-million contract with the Houston Rockets, according to multiple reports.
World
-
UN chief says Haiti urgently needs international security force and humanitarian aid
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Haiti on Saturday and again called on foreign governments with strong security forces to help the struggling country fight a surge in gang violence.
-
Mexican anti-cartel vigilante leader buried and with him, an armed citizens' movement
One of the last leaders of Mexico's anti-gang citizens' movement was buried Saturday alongside two of his faithful followers, and any hope of reviving armed civilian resistance to drug cartels probably died with them.
-
Second bus carrying asylum seekers from Texas arrives in Los Angeles
A bus carrying migrants from a Texas border city arrived in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for the second time in less than three weeks.
-
Trump returns to campaign rallies, draws thousands to small South Carolina city ahead of July 4
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday marked a return to the large-scale rallies of his previous presidential campaigns, speaking to thousands gathered in the streets of a small South Carolina city on a blazing day ahead of the July 4 holiday.
-
Climate activists disrupt London Pride march to protest corporate sponsorship
The technicolor, dance-filled London Pride march briefly came to a halt Saturday as climate activists blocked a Coca-Cola float to protest event organizers accepting sponsorship money from "high-polluting industries."
-
Mourners bury slain teen in France as 45,000 police are deployed to quell 5th night of riots
Hushed and visibly anguished, hundreds of mourners from France's Islamic community formed a solemn procession from a mosque to a hillside cemetery on Saturday to bury a 17-year-old whose killing by police has triggered days of rioting and looting across the nation.
Politics
-
Canadians highlight national diversity, freedoms at Canada Day celebrations
The sounds of Indigenous drumming rang out alongside songs and cheers in honour of Canada Day on Saturday as Canadians from coast to coast gathered to celebrate the diversity and freedom they say make the country special.
-
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
-
Legacy of Canada's ban on Chinese immigration lasted longer than the law
This Canada Day, the country marks 100 years since the federal government introduced legislation to ban Chinese immigrants from Canada.
Health
-
Australia is the first nation to let patients with depression or PTSD be prescribed psychedelics
Australia is now the first country to allow psychiatrists to prescribe certain psychedelic substances to patients with depression or post-traumatic stress disorder.
-
B.C. doctors say lack of transplant surgeons means donated kidneys are sent elsewhere
In British Columbia, only four surgeons do all the kidney transplants at two Vancouver hospitals. Kidneys that can't be used are getting shipped to other provinces.
-
'Kindness' meditation can help activate positive memories for people with depression, new study finds
A new peer-reviewed study has found that a daily guided kindness meditation practice can help people who have struggled with depression to activate their autobiographical memories, resulting in feelings of kindness for themselves and others.
Sci-Tech
-
'Very encouraging': Scientists discover way to boost honey bee immune systems, ward off deadly viruses
A new method of boosting the immune systems of honey bees could help the pollinator ward off different types of deadly viruses, a recent study has found.
-
Hungry ticks can use this static trick to land on you and your pets
Hungry ticks have some slick tricks. They can zoom through the air using static electricity to latch onto people, pets and other animals, new research shows.
-
Twitter isn't letting users view the site without logging in
Twitter appears to be restricting access to its platform for anyone not logged into an account.
Entertainment
-
Summer movie season is in full swing. Here's what's coming through Labour Day
The summer movie season goes into high-gear in July, with the arrival of the seventh 'Mission: Impossible' movie followed by the 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' showdown on July 21.
-
U.K. press watchdog finds a tabloid column about hate for Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, was sexist
A column in The Sun tabloid that fantasized about seeing Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, being pelted with feces as she was paraded naked through the streets was sexist, Britain's press watchdog found.
-
Movie reviews: Hefty dose of whip-crackin’ thrills in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
The retro newness of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' is an attempt to recapture the magic, and it does deliver a hefty dose of whip-crackin’ thrills, but like the de-aged Harrison Ford in the film's opening 20 minutes, it doesn’t exactly feel like the real thing.
Business
-
After several turbulent days, flight disruptions ease despite worries about 5G signals
Airline passengers who have endured tens of thousands of weather-related flight delays this week got a welcome respite from the headaches Saturday, despite concerns about possible disruptions caused by new wireless 5G systems rolling out near major airports.
-
Twitter users run into service issues after Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading tweets
Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day -- restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site.
-
Limited credit options pushing low- to moderate-income Canadians into deeper debt, report finds
A new report says low- to moderate-income people in Canada are being steered away from banks, and alternative resources are leaving them in deeper financial struggles
Lifestyle
-
No winning ticket sold for Friday's $40 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $40 million draw.
-
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
-
Space Disco Cowboy? Couples ditch traditional dress codes in favour of out-there themes
"Space Disco Cowboy." "Yacht Shabbat." "Burning Man Formal"? More couples are tossing tradition when it comes to what wedding guests should wear, to some befuddlement among invitees.
Sports
-
Van Gundy, Kolber, Rose and Young are among roughly 20 ESPN personalities laid off
Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday as part of job cuts by the network.
-
Fred VanVleet leaving Raptors on three-year, US$130M deal with Rockets: reports
Fred VanVleet is leaving the Toronto Raptors and signing a three-year, US$130-million contract with the Houston Rockets, according to multiple reports.
-
Ottawa Senators sign Brannstrom, Bernard-Docker to deals for next NHL season
The Ottawa Senators have signed two young players ahead of next season.
Autos
-
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
-
Max Verstappen beats teammate Sergio Perez to win Austrian GP sprint race
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his dominant form by winning the sprint from pole at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday to extend his championship lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to 70 points.
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.