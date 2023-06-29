Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here's why you'd better get used to it
The only break much of America can hope for anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada is brief bouts of shirt-soaking sweltering heat and humidity from a southern heat wave that has already proven deadly, forecasters say.
And then the smoke will likely come back to the Midwest and East.
That's because neither the 235 out-of-control Canadian wildfires nor the stuck weather pattern that's responsible for this mess of meteorological maladies are showing signs of relenting for the next week or longer, according to meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Weather Prediction Center.
First, the stuck weather pattern made abnormally hot and dry conditions for Canada to burn at off-the-chart record levels. Then it created a setup where the only relief comes when low-pressure systems roll through, which means areas on one side get smoky air from the north and the other gets sweltering air from the south.
Smoke or heat. "Pick your poison," said prediction centre forecast operations chief Greg Carbin. "The conditions are not going to be very favourable."
"As long as those fires keep burning up there, that's going to be a problem for us," Carbin said. "As long as there's something to burn, there will be smoke we have to deal with."
Take St. Louis. The city had two days of unhealthy air Tuesday and Wednesday, but for Thursday "they'll get an improvement of air quality with the very hot and humid heat," said weather prediction centre meteorologist Bryan Jackson. The forecast is for temperatures that feel like 109 degrees (42.8 degrees Celsius) -- with 101-degree (38.3 degrees Celsius) heat and stifling humidity.
On Wednesday, the low-pressure system was parked over New England and because winds go counter-clockwise, areas to the west -- such as Chicago and the Midwest -- get smoky winds from the north, while areas east of the low pressure get southerly hot winds, Jackson said.
As that low-pressure system moves on and another one travels over the central Great Plains and Lake Superior, the Midwest gets temporary relief, Jackson said. But when low pressure moves on, the smoke comes back.
"We have this this carousel of air cruising around the Midwest, and every once in a while is bringing the smoke directly onto whatever city you live in," said University of Chicago atmospheric scientist Liz Moyer. "And while the fires are ongoing, you can expect to see these periodic bad air days and the only relief is either when the fires go out or when the weather pattern dies."
The stuck weather pattern is "awfully unusual," said NOAA's Carbin who had to look back in records to 1980 to see anything even remotely similar. "What gets me is the persistence of this."
Why is the weather pattern stuck? This seems to be happening more often -- and some scientists suggest that human-caused climate change causes more situations where weather patterns stall. Moyer and Carbin said it's too soon to tell if that's the case.
But Carbin and Canadian fire scientist Mike Flannigan said there's a clear climate signal in the Canadian fires. And they said those fires aren't likely to die down anytime soon, with nothing in the forecast that looks likely to change.
Nearly every province in Canada has fires burning. A record 30,000 square miles (80,000 square kilometres) have burned, an area nearly as large as South Carolina, according to the Canadian government.
And fire season usually doesn't really get going until July in Canada.
"It's been a crazy crazy year. It's unusual to have the whole country on fire," said Flannigan, a professor at Thompson Rivers University in British Columbia. "Usually it's regional... not the whole shebang at once."
Hotter than normal and drier air made for ideal fire weather, Flannigan said. Warmer weather from climate change means the atmosphere sucks more moisture out of plants, making them more likely to catch fire, burn faster and hotter.
"Fires are all about extremes," he said.
And where there's fire, there's smoke.
Both high heat and smoky conditions are stressors on the body and can present potential challenges to human health, said Ed Avol, a professor emeritus at the Keck School of Medicine at University of Southern California.
But Avol added that while the haze of wildfire smoke provides a visual cue to stay inside, there can be hidden dangers of breathing in harmful pollutants such as ozone even when the sky looks clear. He also noted there are air chemistry changes that can happen downwind of wildfire smoke, which may have additional and less well-understood impacts on the body.
It's still only June. The seasonal forecast for the rest of the summer in Canada "is for hot and mostly dry" and that's not good for dousing fires, Flannigan said. "It's a crazy year and I'm not sure where it's going to end."
------
Associated Press reporter Melina Walling contributed from Chicago.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian wildfires trigger more special air quality statements in much of Central Canada
Canadian wildfires are triggering dangerous plumes of smoke and air pollution in parts of the country, forcing many people to avoid the outdoors.
Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here's why you'd better get used to it
The only break much of America can hope for anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada is brief bouts of shirt-soaking sweltering heat and humidity from a southern heat wave that has already proven deadly, forecasters say.
'It's a big shock': Officials speak on UW stabbing attack that injured one professor, two students
Waterloo regional police said one person has been arrested and three people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing attack inside Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo.
U.S. Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' found in Titan wreckage
The United States Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' have been found in the wreckage of the Titan submersible.
RoseAnne Archibald ousted as AFN national chief following investigation into her leadership
Members of the Assembly of First Nations have voted in favour to immediately oust RoseAnne Archibald as national chief following an investigation into her leadership.
Connor Bedard first Pats player to be drafted 1st overall since 1980
Connor Bedard is the first member of the Regina Pats to be selected first overall in the NHL Draft since Doug Wickenheiser in 1980.
Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in ICU
Singer Madonna’s tour is postponed after a "serious bacterial infection" lands her in the intensive care unit.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
RoseAnne Archibald has been ousted as national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, 'presumed human remains' are believed to be in the wreckage of the Titan, and special air quality statements continue.
This planet should’ve been destroyed by its star — but somehow it survived: astronomers
Astronomers have discovered a planet that should have been destroyed when its star expanded — but somehow it survived.
Canada
-
'It's a big shock': Officials speak on UW stabbing attack that injured one professor, two students
Waterloo regional police said one person has been arrested and three people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing attack inside Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo.
-
'Vision of Inuit': Nunavut's historic land-use plan submitted after 16 years
The federal and Nunavut governments, as well as a group representing Inuit in the territory, are reviewing a massive plan to formally guide where, how and when land and water can be used in Canada's easternmost territory.
-
U.S. Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' found in Titan wreckage
The United States Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' have been found in the wreckage of the Titan submersible.
-
Health-care workers, science and tech experts targeted in new Canadian fast-track immigration system
Experts in the fields of health care will receive the first round of invitations to Canada starting today. Experts in science, technology, engineering and mathematics will be able to apply for a 'streamlined' immigration process starting next week.
-
Expedited credentialing for internationally-trained nurses coming to several provinces
The process for nurses who were educated outside of Canada to become licensed to practice in Canada is about to become a lot quicker in many regions of the country — a development that could be a huge boost to an understaffed and overworked health-care system.
-
Regina Mayor, woman from Texas, meets Regina's mayor after online mix-up
An online mix-up in January 2022 led to a Texas woman named Regina Mayor meeting Regina’s mayor in person on Tuesday.
World
-
Lawyers ask Amsterdam court to reduce Canadian 13-year cyberbullying sentence to Dutch citizen
A 13-year sentence a Canadian court handed to a Dutch cyber bully should be reduced to four-and-a-half years in the Netherlands, a prosecutor in Amsterdam said Thursday.
-
-
North Carolina lawmakers give final OK to ban on gender-affirming care for trans children
North Carolina lawmakers finalized legislation on Wednesday that would prohibit certain gender-affirming care for children and prevent state funds from being used to provide such therapies and procedures.
-
The heat wave blamed for 13 deaths in Texas so far spreads eastward
Scorching heat blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas and another in Louisiana blanketed more of the Southeast on Wednesday, stretching government warnings of dangerous, triple-digit temperatures eastward into Mississippi and Tennessee.
-
U.K. appeals court rules that plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful
A British court ruled Thursday that a government plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda in an attempt to deter migrants from making risky journeys across the English Channel is unlawful.
-
Trump's GOP support dips slightly after his indictment over classified documents: AP-NORC poll
Former President Donald Trump's criminal indictment on charges of mishandling government secrets appears to have dented his popularity among Republicans -- but only slightly --- according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Politics
-
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
-
'Vision of Inuit': Nunavut's historic land-use plan submitted after 16 years
The federal and Nunavut governments, as well as a group representing Inuit in the territory, are reviewing a massive plan to formally guide where, how and when land and water can be used in Canada's easternmost territory.
-
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
Health
-
Older Americans can get RSV vaccine this fall after speaking with their doctor, CDC says
Americans 60 and older can get a new RSV vaccine but should discuss it with their doctor first, U.S. health officials recommended Thursday.
-
Toronto General Hospital using new alternative to open heart surgery for biopsies
Doctors at the University Health Network have started to use a minimally invasive technique, previously used on lung patients, to carry out biopsies on patients with a mass needing diagnosis in their hearts.
-
Revolutionizing diabetes treatment: New insulin promises drastic shift in care
Diabetes Canada is set to receive nearly $1 million from the Public Health Agency of Canada for several initiatives across the country.
Sci-Tech
-
Gender stereotype debunked: 79 per cent of women are hunters in foraging societies, new data shows
A new study reveals that 79 per cent of women in foraging societies around the world are hunting for animals, which opposes the common belief that men exclusively hunt while women gather.
-
Virgin Galactic set to launch its first commercial rocket plane spaceflight
A three-man crew from Italy is set on Thursday to board a passenger rocket plane operated by Virgin Galactic, the venture British billionaire Richard Branson founded in 2004, for the company's first commercial flight to the edge of space.
-
Human relatives used tools to butcher and likely eat each other 1.45 million years ago: study
Marks on a fossilized shin bone are the oldest clear evidence of human relatives using stone tools to butcher and likely eat each other, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
Who wants to be a game show host? These days, you have to already be famous
When producers of "Wheel of Fortune" named Ryan Seacrest -- probably the most ubiquitous man on entertainment television -- as its next host this week, it surprised virtually no one.
-
Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in ICU
Singer Madonna’s tour is postponed after a "serious bacterial infection" lands her in the intensive care unit.
-
London jury seated in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial on allegations over a decade old
Jurors who will decide the fate of actor Kevin Spacey were sworn in Wednesday in a London court as the Oscar winner faces charges of sexually assaulting four men as long as two decades ago.
Business
-
North American trade pact on 3rd anniversary: Optimism is rising for U.S. and Mexican workers
To President Donald Trump, America's trade relationship with Mexico was intolerable. He seethed over the U.S. trade deficit and the shuttered factories in America's heartland. "No longer," he vowed six years ago, "are we going to allow other countries to break the rules, to steal our jobs and drain our wealth."
-
Number of Canadians using generative AI at work and school is growing, posing potential risks: survey
A recent survey conducted by KPMG reveals that Canadians are experiencing increased productivity using generative AI, but there are concerns that some users may be entering sensitive information into AI prompts.
-
Premier 'profoundly worried' as B.C. port union issues 72-hour strike notice
Federal ministers and B.C. Premier David Eby are urging the province's port workers and employers to find a way to avert job action after the workers' union issued a 72-hour strike notice and said its members were ready to walk out on Saturday.
Lifestyle
-
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
-
Space Disco Cowboy? Couples ditch traditional dress codes in favour of out-there themes
"Space Disco Cowboy." "Yacht Shabbat." "Burning Man Formal"? More couples are tossing tradition when it comes to what wedding guests should wear, to some befuddlement among invitees.
-
'I became my first patient': Burn survivor pioneers scar camouflage technique
Basma Hameed has launched a professional beauty brand after suffering third degree burns as a child.
Sports
-
Bedard will likely go first, who follows and where will they go at NHL draft?
The NHL Awards ceremony held inside Bridgestone Arena on Monday night served up a casual country, chummy comedic vibe.
-
Canada's Penny Oleksiak hopes to return before 2024 Paris Olympics
Penny Oleksiak still hopes to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
-
Jordi Fernandez replaces Nick Nurse as coach of Canadian men's basketball team
Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jordi Fernandez is replacing former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse as the head coach of the Canadian men's basketball team, Canada Basketball announced Wednesday.
Autos
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
-
Aston Martin strikes deal with California-based Lucid to help make EVs
British ultra-luxury sports car maker Aston Martin has signed a deal with Lucid Group, the California-based electric luxury car startup. Lucid will provide electric motors under the arrangement and battery systems for Aston Martin’s future electric vehicles.
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.