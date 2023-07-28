Exclusion zone set up around Greek military base after wildfires trigger powerful explosions
Authorities are maintaining an exclusion zone around an air force base in central Greece where wildfires have triggered powerful explosions at an ammunition depot.
The blasts late Thursday at the 111th Combat Wing base facilities -- among the largest in the country -- shattered windows in nearby towns and prompted an evacuation of more than 2,000 people, while fighter jets nearby were moved to another base.
A civilian traffic ban and evacuation order remained in effect in a 3-kilometre (2-mile) radius of the blast site.
Fueled by successive heat waves and strong gusts of wind, wildfires have raged around Greece and other Mediterranean countries over the past two weeks, scorching dozens of square kilometres of land outside Athens, on the island of Rhodes and elsewhere.
The ammunition depot blasts were broadcast live on local television reports, near the central city of Volos, one showing a ground-shaking fireball emerging from a mountainous area.
After the evacuations were ordered, residents were rushed onto private boats mobilized by the coast guard and taken to a conference center in Volos, some 20 kilometres (12.5 miles) from the weapons depot.
A drop in temperatures and calmer winds assisted firefighters early Friday, and all major fires were contained at midday (0600 EST/1000 GMT), Fire Service officials said.
Eligible Canadians set to receive newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
BREAKING | Statistics Canada says economy grew 0.3 per cent in May
Statistics Canada say the Canadian economy grew by 0.3 per cent May. The federal agency's preliminary estimate suggests real GDP grew at an annualized rate of 1 per cent in the second quarter.
Breaking | The Eagles' Randy Meisner dies from complications, the band says
Randy Meisner, who was a co-founding member of legendary rock band the Eagles and served as a bassist and vocalist, has died, according to an announcement on the band’s official site. He was 77.
Vancouver Island campground evacuated after bear rips into tents, tries to enter occupied vehicle
A popular park and campground on southern Vancouver Island has been evacuated and closed after a food-conditioned black bear tore into three tents and tried to enter an occupied vehicle.
A meat allergy caused by tick spit is getting more common, CDC says
More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have become allergic to red meat since 2010 because of a weird syndrome triggered by tick bites, according to a government report released Thursday.
5 things to know about UFO crash retrieval claims made to U.S. lawmakers
The Pentagon denies claims from a former U.S. intelligence officer who says a secret program is trying to reverse-engineer crashed UFOs. Here are five things to know about the allegations.
Russia says a Ukrainian drone was shot down outside Moscow
A Ukrainian drone was shot down early Friday outside Moscow, Russia's defence ministry said. It was the third drone strike or attempt on the capital region this month.
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
We'll get a reading this morning on how our economy's faring, some Canadians are set to receive the Canada Workers Benefit, and climate scientists sound the alarm after a scorching month. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Liberals hold Toronto riding in Ontario provincial byelection
The Ontario Liberals won a pair of provincial byelections Thursday, including snagging a previously Progressive Conservative seat.
Flooding aftermath: Bedford residents clean out their homes
As floodwaters from Friday’s thunderstorm recede, families living on Union Street laboured tirelessly to clean out their basements, and salvage what they could of their home.
Four homes in Northwest Territories lost in wildfire, road closed: fire agency
An out-of-control wildfire in the Northwest Territories has destroyed four homes in a community about 100 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife.
Surrey RCMP release photos of another vehicle linked to Amber Alert for Bolton siblings
Nine days after an Amber Alert was issued for two B.C. children allegedly abducted by their mother, Mounties have released more information about two trailers and another vehicle they may be travelling in.
Arizona mom never stopped looking for her missing daughter. She showed up 4 years later in Montana
When Alicia Navarro disappeared in 2019 from her home in a Phoenix suburb days before her 15th birthday, she left a signed note for her family promising she would return.
-
Putin woos African leaders at a summit in Russia with promises of expanding trade and other ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin courted leaders from Africa at a summit on Friday, hailing the continent's growing role in global affairs and offering to expand political and business ties.
Niger general who led coup asks for support from the people and international partners
The general who led a coup in Niger took to state television Friday to ask for support for the takeover, two days after members of the military detained the democratically elected president and set off political chaos that could set back the nation's fight against jihadists and increase Russia's influence in West Africa.
New York City crane collapse linked to company and operator with history of safety violations
As authorities continue to investigate a crane collapse that rained thousands of pounds of steel debris onto a busy Manhattan thoroughfare Wednesday, the owner and operator of the failed crane are facing scrutiny over past safety failures.
Liberals pitch Canadians on renewed housing and affordability focus, drawing contrast to Conservatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau started his post-shuffle re-pitching of his government as affordability-focused to Canadians on Thursday, seeking to draw a sharp contrast between the Liberals and their Conservative rivals. Housing was another key change made as part of the shuffle, and now the minister in charge says his file will be a 'complete priority.'
Trudeau is striking a new National Security Council, but what will it do?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the newly-announced National Security Council will be in charge of 'overseeing' and setting the 'strategic direction' for emerging challenges Canada is 'increasingly facing.'
Most kids with autism in Ontario won't get core therapy funding soon, documents reveal
Most of the children in Ontario waiting for publicly funded core autism therapy will not receive it any time soon, the government says in an internal assessment obtained by The Canadian Press.
Childhood television time linked to adult obesity and other health issues: study
Children who watch more television are also more likely to develop health conditions like obesity as adults, according to a new study.
Epic Games asks U.S. Supreme Court let App Store order take effect
Epic Games on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow a lower court ruling to take effect against Apple Inc that could force the iPhone maker to change payment practices in its App Store.
Jordan lawmakers move to criminalize some online speech, rights groups accuse kingdom of censorship
The lower house of Jordan's parliament passed legislation Thursday to punish online speech deemed harmful to national unity, drawing accusations from human rights groups of a new crackdown on free expression in a country where censorship and repression are increasingly common.
Australia fines Facebook owner Meta US$14M for undisclosed data collection
An Australian court ordered Facebook owner Meta Platforms to pay fines totalling US$14 million for collecting user data through a smartphone application advertised as a way to protect privacy without disclosing its actions.
For clergy abuse survivors, Sinead O'Connor's protest that offended so many was brave and prophetic
In 1992, Sinead O'Connor destroyed a photo of Pope John Paul II on U.S. national television. The pushback was swift, turning the late Irish singer-songwriter's protest of sex abuse in the Catholic Church into a career-altering flashpoint.
Animation master Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron' to open TIFF this year
Influential Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki's first feature in 10 years will open this year's Toronto International Film Festival.
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye
Adidas said Friday that it is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the German sportswear brand seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism.
Ocean shippers playing catch up to electric vehicle fire risk
Electric vehicles are crisscrossing the globe to reach their eager buyers, but the battery technology involved in the zero-emission automobiles is exposing under-prepared maritime shippers to the risk of hard-to-control fires, industry, insurance and emergency response officials said.
Canadians travelling to Europe in 2024 will need a permit to enter some countries
Canadians eyeing a trip to certain European countries next year will need to obtain a permit first.
Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into 'X's'. But changing language is not quite so simple
Elon Musk may want to send 'tweet' back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay -- at least for now.
Australia loses to Nigeria, forcing a must-win for The Matildas against Canada
The Matildas missing out on the knockout rounds of the Women's World Cup barely factored into pre-tournament reckoning in Australia. But an upset 3-2 loss to Nigeria has set up what is essentially a must-win showdown for Australia against Olympic champion Canada on Monday.
Argentina's Sophia Braun scores one of two goals in furious Women's World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa
Argentina scored two game-saving goals in a flurry of five minutes during the second half Friday to salvage a 2-2 draw with South Africa at the Women's World Cup.
Ticket sales nearing 1.6M for the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand
Ticket sales are nearing 1.6 million for the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after surpassing pre-tournament targets and FIFA revised record expectations.
New electric vehicle charging network being built by major automakers could lure more buyers to EVs
The announcement Wednesday that seven major automakers are joining to build a large North American electric vehicle charging network should pull people off the sidelines to at least consider shifting away from gas-powered vehicles.
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.