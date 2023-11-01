Climate and Environment

    • Eruption of Eurasia's tallest active volcano sends ash columns above a Russian peninsula

    The Klyuchevskaya volcano, one of the highest active volcanoes in the world, erupts in Russia's northern Kamchatka Peninsula, Russian Far Eat, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuri Demyanchuk) The Klyuchevskaya volcano, one of the highest active volcanoes in the world, erupts in Russia's northern Kamchatka Peninsula, Russian Far Eat, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuri Demyanchuk)
    MOSCOW -

    Huge ash columns erupted from Eurasia's tallest active volcano Wednesday, forcing authorities to close schools in two towns on Russia's sparsely populated Kamchatka Peninsula.

    The eruptions from the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano sent ash as high as 13 kilometres (eight miles) above sea level, officials said.

    There were no reports of injuries, but officials ordered schools in Ust-Kamchatsk and Klyuchy closed as a precaution. Each town has a population of about 5,000. Klyuchy is located about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the volcano and Ust-Kamchatsk 50 kilometres (30 miles) away.

    The 4,650-metre (15,255-foot) stratovolcano has been active in recent years and released lava in June.

    The Kamchatka Peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6,700 kilometres (4,100 miles) east of Moscow, is noted for its array of active and dormant volcanoes, geysers and geothermal springs.

