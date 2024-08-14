Shuttle ride in Mexico sets Ontario man back more than $3K. Here's what happened
Two men across the Greater Toronto Area are speaking out after they said they lost thousands of dollars on vacation in Mexico.
Ernesto is now a hurricane over the Caribbean and is expected to strengthen on a path toward Bermuda, forecasters say.
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
At 58 meters tall - just a little taller than the Leaning Tower of Pisa, but with considerably more heft - the St. Pauli bunker in Hamburg, Germany, has dominated the city skyline for just over 80 years.
Feeling your life lacks purpose or personal growth may be putting you at risk for cognitive impairment in later life, according to a new study.
Russia's Belgorod border region declared an emergency Wednesday under heavy shelling by Ukrainian forces that are pressing a major cross-border incursion into the adjacent Kursk region for a second week.
George Springer knew he was going to be ejected for arguing after a replay call. That didn't stop the Toronto Blue Jays outfielder from showing his frustration.
The long-unsolved 1986 killing of a young Southern California woman has been linked to a convicted serial killer who admitted the crime, authorities said Tuesday.
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
A 19-year-old B.C. man has been charged with 23 offences in the alleged online sextortion of victims in multiple provinces.
An Ottawa woman has been reunited with her dog after he was stolen nearly a year ago.
Canada's Temporary Foreign Worker Program serves as a 'breeding ground for contemporary slavery,' according to a scathing UN report examining Canada's efforts to limit unfair labour.
Celery was used to conceal more than 1,043 kilograms of methamphetamines that federal agents discovered in a truck at a farmers market outside Atlanta, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said.
The United States managed to arrest Mexico’s most-wanted drug lord, but Mexican prosecutors — and the president — now say they are considering bringing treason charges against those who handed him over.
Mohammad Abu Al Qumsan quivered and gasped in disbelief. He had just received a phone call that an Israeli strike had hit his home, killing the two babies, along with his wife, Jumana, aged 28.
The Taliban celebrated the third anniversary of its return to power at a former U.S. air base in Afghanistan on Wednesday, but there was no mention of the country's hardships or promises of hope for the struggling population.
A charity working with homeless people in Auckland, New Zealand unknowingly distributed candies filled with a potentially lethal dose of methamphetamine in its food parcels after the sweets were donated by a member of the public.
Poland received a European arrest warrant issued by Berlin in connection with the 2022 attack on Nord Stream pipelines, but the suspect, a Ukrainian man named as Volodymyr Z, has already left Poland, Polish prosecutors told Reuters.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says people seeking asylum at the border with Canada will have less time to consult a lawyer before making their case, as U.S. President Joe Biden's asylum halt makes its way to Canada’s doorstep.
The Crown is expected to continue its closing arguments today in the trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.
MPs agreed Tuesday that ministers need to testify publicly 'as soon as possible' about the immigration and security screening of a father and son recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot.
The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared this week that the increasing spread of mpox across the continent is a health emergency, warning the virus might ultimately spill across international borders.
The Prince Edward Island Chief Public Health Office has declared a pertussis (whooping cough) outbreak in the province.
Google on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of Pixel phones, providing the maker of Android software a head start on the next iPhone in the race to bring more artificial-intelligence services to devices that have become people's constant companions.
Mars may be drenched beneath its surface, with enough water hiding in the cracks of underground rocks to form a global ocean, new research suggests.
A trove of ancient artifacts from Egypt's last dynasty has been discovered in 63 tombs in the Nile Delta area and experts are working to restore and classify the finds, an official with the country's antiquities authority said Monday.
Brandon Sklenar, who costars with Blake Lively in the film 'It Ends with Us,' was surprised in an interview by Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds.
Hollywood legend Mark Hamill stopped by a Winnipeg recording studio to do some voice acting work while in the city.
George Clooney has a profanity-laced bone to pick with director Quentin Tarantino.
Ottawa travellers will be able to fly non-stop to London's Heathrow Airport next spring, the second overseas destination out of Canada's capital.
Traditionally, when shoppers go to Costco, they’re required to flash their membership cards to an employee when they walk in. But soon, some Costco shoppers will have to scan their cards at the door in a move analysts believe is to keep moochers out.
If you suffer from allergies, frequent itchiness, rashes, sneezing and a stuffy nose can be the bane of your existence. But there's hope for allergy sufferers beyond antihistamines, says a pediatric allergist.
Traditionally, women considered 'demure' behave in a way that is modest, reserved and inoffensive to the point that they’re barely visible.
Nathalie Meijer will never forget that night she was leaving a boring college party and happened to meet Juan Lucio, who was doing the same.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to hand the captain's "C" to superstar centre Auston Matthews.
A gold medal win by Canadian Philip Kim at the Paris Olympics in breaking has introduced the world to the sport and its culture that is all about peace, love and unity, his former coaches say.
Mazda is warning approximately 71,000 vehicle owners in Canada who have not yet repaired their cars following seven past safety recalls to urgently have them serviced.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say there has been a 'sharp increase' in the number of fatal motorcycle crashes across the province in recent weeks, calling the trend 'senseless and preventable.'
U.S. federal safety authorities say they are seeking information on a crash and fire involving a Tesla Cybertruck that killed a driver of the futuristic new pickup.
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
Owners and customers of Milano Pizzeria on St. Laurent Blvd. were shocked Sunday morning to find the restaurant had been vandalized.
For his new novel, The Seminarian, Hart Hanson started with a character rather than an incident.
Armed with a keen eye and curiosity, Jim Wilson has watched birds in New Brunswick for decades. Recently, Wilson saw his 400th species of bird, but the search continues for the next one.
A fire that broke out in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood overnight left several people hospitalized and dozens more displaced from their homes.
Typically, late August is a quiet time in B.C. politics as the parties and their supporters rest up before diving into election mode ahead of voting day in October, so BC United raised eyebrows when they made a bombshell policy announcement in Victoria Tuesday.
Cities and towns across Ontario saw at least 1,400 homeless encampments in their communities last year, according to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, which is asking the province for guidance on how to handle them, as well as more help to house and support people.
Mississauga Fire says they are continuing to investigate the cause of a blaze that broke out in front of the Hazel McCallion Central Library early Wednesday morning.
With both of Canada’s major rail lines threatening a potential lockout, business associations in Alberta are sounding the alarm on the potential impacts.
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the Beltline on Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews are on scene at a serious crash on Highway 2 south of Calgary.
Ottawa travellers will be able to fly non-stop to London's Heathrow Airport next spring, the second overseas destination out of Canada's capital.
A new report into the multi-million-dollar Ma-Te-Way Centre expansion project says the Town of Renfrew council failed to properly scrutinize the controversial and costly venture.
Statistics on the Ottawa Police Service's crime map show 1,016 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024, including 43 in the first 13 days of August.
One of the casualties of Friday's rainstorm was Babar Books, a beloved bookstore in the heart of Pointe-Claire Village that is now dealing with the loss of hundreds of books.
It's been four days since the torrential rains hit Montreal, and many towns are still coping with the aftermath of the flooding. Some residents on Paul-Pouliot Street in the Pierrefonds borough were forced to push their cars out of their garages and onto tow trucks. Many of them are total losses after being completely submerged in flood water.
A Montreal man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Pennsylvania judge for operating a telemarketing scheme that defrauded American seniors of millions of dollars.
Police closed a block in the Sakaw neighbourhood in south Edmonton Wednesday morning.
Wildfire smoke will be the big weather story for the next few days in the Edmonton area and across much of central and northern Alberta.
May 2 is a day Cici Nguyen says she'll never forget. That day less than four months ago is when Edmonton's Steven Wong, her 41-year-old husband, was diagnosed with Stage 4 gastric cancer.
Halifax Regional Municipality has issued water quality advisories for three beaches due to high bacteria levels.
Champion shot putter Sarah Mitton didn't get the result she wanted at the Olympics, but she is grateful for the opportunity, and the lessons leaned in loss.
A Winnipeg teenager is warning drivers and cyclists to watch the road after he claims he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in the city’s River Park South neighbourhood.
A 54-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after two teenage girls claim he sexually assaulted them in a Winnipeg hotel.
It was a big night for Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Dohnte Meyers last week in his Canadian Football League (CFL) debut as he led the team's offence in their 22-22 tie versus Ottawa.
A study through the University of Regina found that RCMP members reported a higher number of instances of sexual assault and harassment throughout their lifetimes compared to the average Canadian population.
A Paris man is wanted on kidnapping charges.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has lifted its ‘hold and secure’ warning in Wellesley.
A Kitchener man, who admitted to choking his roommate to death, is getting a second chance at statutory release.
The leadership of a Saskatchewan First Nation is calling for immediate action hours after issuing a general evacuation order due to an encroaching wildfire.
Concern over a potential rail strike is hitting a fever pitch in Saskatchewan.
A group of customers say they've lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after dealing with the Saskatoon-based Prairie Timber Group Ltd.
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
No injuries are reported after a late-night fire at Dearness Home in London. Just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, crews were called to the home at 710 Southdale Rd east where the sprinkler system had contained the fire.
Damage is estimated at $250,000 and a dog had to be rescued from a fire in Sarnia on Tuesday. Around 3:15 p.m., Sarnia Fire Rescue Services responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Durand Street near Maxwell Street.
Nedal Al-Louzi, 45 years old of London, Ont. is employed as an instructor for a London area driving school. He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault.
A registered sex offender accused of human trafficking has hired a new lawyer two months ahead of trial.
When Shawn Farah decided to try out a lottery game he'd never played before, he never expected to win big.
Police continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a violent encounter involving a man and his dog in downtown Barrie last week.
Windsor police handed out 24 tickets at two of the city’s most dangerous intersections.
According to Essex County, detours are posted and drivers are thanked in advance for their cooperation and patience.
A Windsor man is sharing his alleged experience with intimate partner violence, calling for more support for male victims.
B.C. has spent $387 million fighting wildfires so far this season, according to officials, who provided an update on the situation Tuesday.
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
A Calgary judge heard arguments on Tuesday regarding sanctions against Medicine Hat's mayor.
Many communities across Alberta have been dealing with a shortage of physicians. The problem is being felt the most in the rural areas of the province.
Two men convicted of mischief at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade are to learn their sentences later this month.
The creation of a mental health and addictions institute in Sault Ste. Marie is making progress, with a formal funding announcement from Ottawa on Monday.
A 35-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with dangerous and impaired driving following an incident Aug. 10 on Albert Street East.
Environment and Climate Change Canada says conserving land is crucial to maintaining biodiversity and preserving habitats that support diverse species and ecological processes.
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
