Environmentalists sue Puerto Rican government over location of renewable energy projects
Activists and environmental groups including the Sierra Club sued Puerto Rico's government Monday over the planned location of dozens of renewable energy projects meant to ease the U.S. territory's power woes.
The lawsuit claims the projects would be built on lands that are ecologically sensitive and of high agricultural value, a violation of local laws.
The groups requested that a judge prohibit various local government agencies from approving projects on such lands, noting that they should instead be built on roofs, parking lots, landfills in disuse and previously contaminated grounds.
"The loss of prime agricultural land to install solar projects of an industrial magnitude is a serious attack on the food security of Puerto Rico, which is already in precarious condition," said David Sotomayor, a soils professor at the University of Puerto Rico.
Puerto Rico's Energy Bureau has so far approved 18 projects on more than 2,000 hectares that the lawsuit states are classified as special agricultural reserve and specially protected rustic land.
A spokeswoman for the Energy Bureau did not return a message for comment.
Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Puerto Rico's Justice Department, which also was named in the lawsuit, said the agency had not received a copy of the lawsuit and has not been able to review it.
The groups suing also accused the Energy Bureau of withholding the names of the projects and other details because of alleged confidentiality, noting they had to go to court to obtain what is supposed to be public information.
The lawsuit comes as the government of Puerto Rico prepares to consider dozens of additional renewable energy projects in a push to lessen its dependence on oil. Petroleum accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the island's energy use, followed by natural gas at 28 per cent, coal around 12 per cent and renewables only 2 per cent, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
As a result, power bills in Puerto Rico are one of the highest of any U.S. jurisdiction.
Recent policies dictate that Puerto Rico must obtain 40 per cent of its power supply from renewables by 2025 and 60 per cent by 2040. The renewable energy projects are part of a push to rebuild the island's power grid after Hurricane Maria razed it in September 2017, with ongoing power outages still plaguing the U.S. territory.
In the lawsuit, the groups asked a judge to order the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau to identify suitable places for industrial energy projects to be built, among other things.
"We favor renewable energy, but not to the detriment of land of high ecological value and agricultural reserves in the largest productive places," said Marissa Reyes, from the Boricua Organization for Eco-Organic Agriculture Inc.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in Canada
A new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wed
After dating for four years, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married. The Canadian 'Physical' star and the 'Property Brothers' host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.
How to access CTV News as Meta blocks news from platforms in Canada
Canadians who follow CTV News on Facebook and Instagram may have noticed they’ve been blocked from viewing the latest news after the passing of Bill C-18. But you can continue to access our award-winning and trusted content by visiting our digital platforms directly, as well as downloading the CTV News app, signing up for alerts on news that matters to you, and more.
Ikea Trippevals and Hoppvals cellular blinds recalled due to choking hazard for children
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for Ikea’s Trippevals and Hoppvals cellular blinds, warning that the products pose choking hazard to children.
A climate connection to Alberta wildfires? Smith says most in province caused by humans
In an interview with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith would not say whether Canada's historic wildfire season is connected to climate change.
Passenger arrested after flight from Australia to Malaysia returns to Sydney in 'emergency incident'
An airline flight from Australia to Malaysia returned on Monday to Sydney, where a passenger was arrested hours later in what police described as an emergency incident.
Evacuation orders for parts of Northwest Territories; residents airlifted away from threat of wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River, Enterprise, K’atl’odeeche First Nation, Fort Smith and surrounding areas as wildfires spread near the communities.
Convicted murderer in his 80s walks away from N.B. prison, is recaptured by staff
A convicted murderer in his 80s 'walked away' from the N.B. minimum security Dorchester Penitentiary and was recaptured over the weekend, Correctional Service Canada said.
Canada
-
How to access CTV News as Meta blocks news from platforms in Canada
Canadians who follow CTV News on Facebook and Instagram may have noticed they’ve been blocked from viewing the latest news after the passing of Bill C-18. But you can continue to access our award-winning and trusted content by visiting our digital platforms directly, as well as downloading the CTV News app, signing up for alerts on news that matters to you, and more.
-
Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
-
Evacuation orders for parts of Northwest Territories; residents airlifted away from threat of wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River, Enterprise, K’atl’odeeche First Nation, Fort Smith and surrounding areas as wildfires spread near the communities.
-
Coroner to hold inquest into officer cadet's death by suicide at Royal Military College
The Ontario coroner will hold an inquest into the death of an officer cadet who died by suicide while attending Royal Military College last year.
-
Convicted murderer in his 80s walks away from N.B. prison, is recaptured by staff
A convicted murderer in his 80s 'walked away' from the N.B. minimum security Dorchester Penitentiary and was recaptured over the weekend, Correctional Service Canada said.
-
Amid soaring temperatures in B.C., advocates call for rules to keep rental housing cool
Advocates for renters in British Columbia say it's time to consider setting a maximum temperature for rental housing to protect vulnerable tenants from dangerous heat.
World
-
They were alone in a fight to survive. Maui residents had moments to make life-or-death choices
Maui residents had just moments to make decisions that would determine whether they lived or died in a race against the flames -- a harrowing, narrow window of time in one of the most horrifying and lethal natural disasters the U.S. has seen in years.
-
Crews clear roads after mudslide in the Italian Alps coats city streets in muck
Civil protection crews cleared mud-covered roads in an Italian Alpine city Monday after a mountain mudslide sent water, soil and debris pouring into town, bursting riverbanks.
-
A fiery explosion in Dominican Republic kills 3 and injures dozens of others
A powerful explosion rocked a bustling market area in a city near the capital of the Dominican Republic on Monday, killing at least three people and injuring more than 30 others, authorities said.
-
Oprah brings supplies to Maui shelter, calls for more aid to fire-ravaged evacuees
Oprah Winfrey has visited an emergency shelter on the fire-ravaged island of Maui to highlight the plight of evacuees.
-
Ethiopian airstrike on a town square in the restive Amhara region kills 26, health official says
An airstrike on a crowded town square in Ethiopia's restive Amhara region killed at least 26 people and wounded more than 55 others, a senior health official said Monday, days after authorities asserted that calm had been restored in the area.
-
Taiwan presidential frontrunner says no plans to change island's formal name
The leading candidate to be Taiwan's new president, Vice President William Lai, said in an interview on Tuesday that he has no plans to change the island's formal name, but reiterated that Taiwan is 'not subordinate' to China.
Politics
-
A climate connection to Alberta wildfires? Smith says most in province caused by humans
In an interview with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith would not say whether Canada's historic wildfire season is connected to climate change.
-
Singh mum on preferred target for net-zero grid as Alberta, Sask. NDP split on date
New Democrats in two Western provinces are split over the Liberal government's goal of a net-zero electricity grid by 2035, with the leader of the federal party keeping quiet on his own preferred timeline.
-
Recently shuffled federal cabinet to hold three-day retreat in Prince Edward Island
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a three-day federal cabinet retreat that is set to take place in Prince Edward Island next week will focus on the economy and affordability issues.
Health
-
COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in Canada
A new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?
-
Ikea Trippevals and Hoppvals cellular blinds recalled due to choking hazard for children
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for Ikea’s Trippevals and Hoppvals cellular blinds, warning that the products pose choking hazard to children.
-
2 more caffeinated drinks recalled for not meeting caution label requirements: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it has issued a recall for two more caffeinated drinks for not meeting caution label requirements.
Sci-Tech
-
AI fears overblown? Theoretical physicist calls chatbots 'glorified tape recorders'
The public’s anxiety over new AI technology is misguided, according to theoretical physicist Michio Kaku.
-
Could AI help predict the next pandemic?
While AI was used to detect and warn people about the latest pandemic, the same technology could lead to the spread of misinformation if the proper guardrails aren't in place, the founder of a Canadian company that was among the first to detect COVID-19 says.
-
How to access CTV News as Meta blocks news from platforms in Canada
Canadians who follow CTV News on Facebook and Instagram may have noticed they’ve been blocked from viewing the latest news after the passing of Bill C-18. But you can continue to access our award-winning and trusted content by visiting our digital platforms directly, as well as downloading the CTV News app, signing up for alerts on news that matters to you, and more.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift cost breakdown: Thrilled fans to start saving, but say cost of Toronto trip is worth it
Canadian fans who managed to score tickets for one of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated six shows in Toronto have already spent a good chunk of money. Those who live outside the Toronto area are now also budgeting for the cost of travel and accommodation in November 2024.
-
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wed
After dating for four years, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married. The Canadian 'Physical' star and the 'Property Brothers' host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.
-
Clarence Avant, 'Black Godfather' of entertainment, and benefactor of athletes and politicians, dies
Clarence Avant, the judicious manager, entrepreneur, facilitator and adviser who helped launch or guide the careers of Quincy Jones, Bill Withers and many others and came to be known as the 'Black Godfather' of music and beyond, has died. He was 92.
Business
-
Testimony from Sam Bankman-Fried's trusted inner circle will be used to convict him, prosecutors say
Testimony from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's 'trusted inner circle' of former executives at his collapsed cryptocurrency empire will be used to prove at an October trial that he misappropriated billions of dollars from his investors to fuel his businesses, make illegal campaign contributions and enrich himself, prosecutors said Monday.
-
Canadians want to spend less on back-to-school shopping this year, survey finds
Canadians' spending habits and intentions for back-to-school are changing, a new survey by the Retail Council of Canada has found.
-
Hustle culture's not your fault. If you don't want to live this way anymore, here's what to do
Treating work as a religion has become the norm. If you don’t want to live this way, an author has some advice.
Lifestyle
-
Tasty auction tale ends as Edmonton-based restaurant chain buys Alberta donair costume
An Edmonton-based donair and poutine chain is the new owner of a donair costume, winning an auction by an Alberta government surplus site.
-
Winnipegger cracks 75-year-old bookstore safe
A Winnipeg Transit driver with a knack for safe-cracking is being celebrated after unlocking a mysterious old safe in a Baltimore book store last week.
-
Popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy may raise risk of complications under anesthesia
Patients who take blockbuster drugs like Wegovy or Ozempic for weight loss may face life-threatening complications if they need surgery or other procedures that require empty stomachs for anesthesia. This summer's guidance to halt the medication for up to a week may not go far enough, either.
Sports
-
Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov dies at 21
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has died at age 21, two years after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour, his agent confirmed Monday.
-
Auger-Aliassime ends five-match losing streak with win over Berrettini in Cincinnati
Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime ended a five-match losing streak with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Italy's Matteo Berrettini on Monday in first-round action at the Cincinnati Masters.
-
Neymar set for Saudi move after Al Hilal agree near-$100M transfer fee with PSG
Neymar is set to complete a move to the Saudi Pro League after Al Hilal agreed a reported 90 million euros ($98 million) transfer fee with Paris Saint-Germain on Monday.
Autos
-
Toyota recalls thousands of Tundra vehicles in Canada, U.S. due to issue with plastic fuel tube
Toyota says certain 2022 and 2023 models of its Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles are under a safety recall due to the risk of a fuel leak from a faulty tube, posing a potential fire hazard.
-
10,000 Kia cars, SUVs recalled; drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Transport Canada has issued a recall for three Kia vehicle models and the company is urging drivers to park away from buildings due to a fire risk.
-
Unifor, Detroit Three to kick off contract talks with official handshakes
Unifor and the Detroit Three automakers are set to kick off talks today for the next three-year contracts for autoworkers.