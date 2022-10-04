Environment commissioner warns Canada failing to protect commercially valuable fish
The federal government is biased against listing commercially valuable fish as species at risk and needing protection, environment commissioner Jerry DeMarco said in a new audit published Tuesday.
The audit of Canada's efforts to protect aquatic species at risk was one of six new environmental reports tabled in the House of Commons.
It found Fisheries and Oceans Canada was very slow to act when the national committee that is responsible for assessing whether species need protection says a particular aquatic creature or plant is in danger.
And when that assessment relates to a fish with significant commercial value, the department's default appears to be against listing the fish as needing special protection.
That includes the Newfoundland and Labrador population of Atlantic cod.
Overfishing led to a moratorium on commercial fishing of Newfoundland cod in 1992, and twice since then the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada assessed it as being "endangered," meaning it faces imminent danger of going extinct.
Once that assessment is made, Fisheries and Oceans Canada must review the assessment and decide whether to list the species for special protection under the Species at Risk Act. Listing the species in the act as endangered would prevent it from being killed, harmed, harassed or captured.
The first assessment on Newfoundland cod came in 2003, and it took three years for Fisheries and Oceans to review the finding. In 2006, the federal department decided against adding it to the Species at Risk Act list, and allowed some inshore fishing and Indigenous harvesting to continue.
In 2010, the committee assessed the Newfoundland cod as endangered a second time. Twelve years later, Fisheries and Oceans still has not finished a review to determine what to do with that assessment.
DeMarco's audit looked at nine fish, two mussels and a sea turtle that the endangered wildlife committee assessed as needing protection. Five of the fish were marine species with significant commercial value, and in all five of those cases, the department opted against listing the fish as a species at risk.
That includes Newfoundland cod, steelhead trout, the Okanagan population of chinook salmon, yellowmouth rockfish, and Atlantic bluefin tuna.
The other four fish, both mussels and the loggerhead sea turtle were deemed to have no significant commercial value, and all seven were recommended to be listed as species at risk by Fisheries and Oceans.
DeMarco also found it took the department far too long to conduct its own reviews.
He said Fisheries and Oceans hasn't finished its review for half the 230 aquatic species that the wildlife committee recommended for an at-risk designation since the Species at Risk Act took effect in 2004.
Furthermore, the department was found to have big gaps in what it knows about species that need protection, and not enough staff to enforce protections when they are put in place.
"A bias against protecting species of commercial value under the Species at Risk Act, significant delays in listing species for protection, gaps in knowledge about species, and limited enforcement capacity all have adverse effects on ecosystems and communities," DeMarco said in a written statement.
The commissioner's fall audits also looked at policies to manage low- and intermediate-risk radioactive waste, which accounts for 99.5 per cent of all radioactive waste in Canada.
DeMarco said Natural Resources Canada, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission, and Atomic Energy of Canada were doing a good job managing the waste.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2022.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth
Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau announces $300M Fiona recovery fund to help cover uninsured damages
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that the federal government is setting up a $300-million 'Hurricane Fiona recovery fund' to help Atlantic Canadians rebuild from the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm.
Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind
Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week.
BREAKING | Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who became a pillar of country music, has died. Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90.
'F--- off,' ambassador tells Elon Musk after unveiling Ukraine 'peace' plan
Elon Musk drew backlash on Monday from Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, for his unsolicited advice on how to bring about "peace" amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.
Nearly 1 in 5 Canadians putting off buying a home due to inflation, high interest rates: survey
With high inflation and rising interest rates, a new survey has found nearly one in five Canadians say they're putting off buying a home.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
'It came in straight through the master bedroom': Transport truck slams into home in Nanoose Bay, B.C.
A transport truck driver was airlifted to hospital Monday after his truck slammed through a home in Nanoose Bay, B.C., narrowly missing residents.
Immigration could be source of conflict between Ottawa and Quebec's re-elected CAQ
Control over immigration and Quebec's religious symbols ban could be sources of conflict between Ottawa and the province as Premier Francois Legault begins his second mandate.
A quarter of Canadians are looking to cash out their investments, survey finds
About a quarter of Canadians are losing confidence in the stock market and are now looking to cash out their investments, a new survey has found.
Canada
-
'It came in straight through the master bedroom': Transport truck slams into home in Nanoose Bay, B.C.
A transport truck driver was airlifted to hospital Monday after his truck slammed through a home in Nanoose Bay, B.C., narrowly missing residents.
-
PM Trudeau announces $300M Fiona recovery fund to help cover uninsured damages
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that the federal government is setting up a $300-million 'Hurricane Fiona recovery fund' to help Atlantic Canadians rebuild from the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm.
-
Bird flu cases on the rise: What this means for poultry and egg prices
Cases of bird flu are rising sharply across Canada, including in Alberta where at least 1.19 million birds have been affected. The rapidly spreading virus will have adverse effects on poultry prices heading into 2023, experts say.
-
Nearly 1 in 5 Canadians putting off buying a home due to inflation, high interest rates: survey
With high inflation and rising interest rates, a new survey has found nearly one in five Canadians say they're putting off buying a home.
-
More than 15,000 customers in P.E.I., Nova Scotia still without power 11 days after Fiona
More than 15,000 Maritimers are still without power 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region.
-
'I don't see this getting better': Gas prices in Ontario expected to keep climbing
Drivers should fill up their tanks Tuesday as gas prices in Ontario are forecast to rise in the next few days, with one industry analyst warning that more hikes could be coming.
World
-
Iran's president tries to assuage anger as protests continue
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday appealed for national unity and tried to allay anger against the country's rulers, even as the anti-government protests that have engulfed the country for weeks continued to spread to universities and high schools.
-
Russia says more than 200,000 drafted into army since Putin's decree
Over 200,000 people have already been drafted into Russia's armed forces since President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization two weeks ago, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
-
-
-
'F--- off,' ambassador tells Elon Musk after unveiling Ukraine 'peace' plan
Elon Musk drew backlash on Monday from Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, for his unsolicited advice on how to bring about "peace" amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.
-
North Korea fires missile over Japan
North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.
Politics
-
PM Trudeau announces $300M Fiona recovery fund to help cover uninsured damages
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that the federal government is setting up a $300-million 'Hurricane Fiona recovery fund' to help Atlantic Canadians rebuild from the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm.
-
Hockey Canada's board chairs to answer to feds, Nicholson deferred to later date
Hockey Canada's board chairs, past and present, will answer to the federal government today on the hockey body's handling of alleged sexual assaults and how money was paid out in lawsuits.
-
Justin Trudeau will take the stand at inquiry into Freedom Convoy response
CTV News has learned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be called to testify about his government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protests in February.
Health
-
-
Canadian kids get 'D' letter grade for overall physical activity in report card
Canadians are dropping the ball when it comes to ensuring their kids are getting enough exercise, according to a non-profit's report card.
-
Dementia diagnosis increases suicide risk for those under age 65, study finds
A diagnosis of dementia more than doubles the risk of suicide in the first three months after a patient is told the news, a recent study has found.
Sci-Tech
-
Google Canada grants $2.7M to tech training for Indigenous Peoples, media literacy
Google Canada will allocate $2.7 million toward grants helping Indigenous Peoples prepare for tech jobs and teaching media literacy to underrepresented communities.
-
Google discontinues Google Translate in mainland China
Google has discontinued its Google Translate services in mainland China, removing one of the company's few remaining services that it had provided in a country where most Western social media platforms are blocked.
-
Apple is one step closer to being forced to ditch its Lightning charger in Europe
The European Union is one step closer to forcing Apple and other electronics vendors to use a single charging standard for devices such as phones and tablets.
Entertainment
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who became a pillar of country music, has died. Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90.
-
Kanye West called out by Jayden Smith for dressing in 'hate slogan'
On Monday, Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, wore a shirt with an image of Pope John Paul II on it. The words "White Lives Matter" were written on the back in large lettering.
-
Ringo Starr cancels Canadian shows after catching COVID-19
Ringo Starr has cancelled shows in North America after the former Beatles drummer tested positive for COVID-19.
Business
-
Musk said to go ahead with US$54.20 a share Twitter deal: Bloomberg
Billionaire Elon Musk is proposing to go ahead with his original offer of US$54.20 to take Twitter Inc private, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, sending the shares of the social media firm surging.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 500 points in broad-based rally, U.S. markets also up
Canada's main stock index was up more than 500 points in a broad-based rally as it regained some of its recent losses, while U.S. stock markets also surged higher in late-morning trading.
-
World Bank: Ukraine's war-torn economy will sink 35 per cent in 2022
Devastated by Russia's invasion eight months ago, the Ukrainian economy will plunge 35 per cent this year, the World Bank forecast Tuesday.
Lifestyle
-
Hottest toys of 2022 revealed by Toys 'R' Us
Toys 'R' Us has released a list of the top toys of 2022 ahead of the holiday season.
-
Halifax artist creates giant 'camera obscura'
A Halifax artist’s candid creation is capturing the attention of everyone who gets a chance to see it.
-
Stella McCartney dabbles in art at eco-pioneering Paris show
It was as much art fair as fashion show for Stella McCartney, who put on an art-infused spring collection at Paris Fashion Week on Monday that vibrated with flashes of colour.
Sports
-
Blue Jays clinch top wild-card seed, will play first-round series at home
The Toronto Blue Jays have clinched the top wild-card seed in the American League and will play their first-round series at Rogers Centre starting Friday.
-
Publishing executive charged in Tokyo Olympic bribes scandal
A top executive at a major Japanese publisher was charged Tuesday with bribing a former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee member.
-
Paris joins in TV boycott of World Cup games from Qatar
Paris will not broadcast World Cup matches on giant screens in public fan zones amid concerns over rights violations of migrant workers and the environmental impact of the tournament in Qatar.
Autos
-
'I don't see this getting better': Gas prices in Ontario expected to keep climbing
Drivers should fill up their tanks Tuesday as gas prices in Ontario are forecast to rise in the next few days, with one industry analyst warning that more hikes could be coming.
-
Gas prices up by as much as almost 20 cents in some Canadian cities
Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada, in many cases by around ten cents a litre, and by almost 20 cents in one city.
-
NASCAR's new Next Gen car a step backward in safety: Chase Elliot
NASCAR's most popular driver said Saturday the sport has taken an unacceptable step backward in safety with its new Next Gen car, a rare public offering of opinion by Chase Elliott.