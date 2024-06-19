Climate and Environment

    • Environment Canada says extreme heat expected today in Ontario and Quebec

    Share

    Central and southern Ontario and much of western Quebec are forecast to experience another day of sweltering weather.

    Environment Canada's heat warnings say daytime highs are expected to hit 30 to 35 C, with the humidex making it feel closer to 40.

    And while the daytime hours are expected to be steamy, there may be some relief during the overnights.

    The agency says the lows can vary between 18 to 23 C.

    However, any benefit from the roughly 10-degree difference could very well be lost when factoring in humidex values of 26 to 30.

    Deteriorating air quality can also be a factor on these hot days, so don't forget to check in with loved ones to ensure they are cool and coping.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion 'How I spent my summer vacation': by Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh and Blanchet

    'How I spent my summer vacation' is a classic that's often the first composition asked of students when they return to class in the fall. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair explores what the essays of the various federal party leaders might look like at the end of this summer's break.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News