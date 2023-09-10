End may be in sight for Phoenix's historic heat wave of 110-degree plus weather
A historic heat wave continues to stifle Phoenix -- but the end may finally be in sight for residents of Arizona's largest city.
The high temperature in Phoenix on Sunday was expected to hit 111 degrees Fahrenheit (43.8 degrees Celsius), tying the record for that date set in 1990. It also would be the 55th day this year that the official reading at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport reached at least 110 F (43.3 C).
However, an excessive heat warning was expected to expire at 8 p.m. Sunday, and meteorologists were forecasting a high of 106 F (41.1 C) on Monday and 102 F (38.8 C) on Tuesday.
"I hate to say, `Yes, this will be the last,' but it's more than likely that will be the case -- this will be our last stretch of 110s this summer," said Chris Kuhlman of the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
The city eclipsed the previous record of 53 days -- set in 2020 -- when it hit 113 F (45 C) Saturday.
Phoenix experienced the hottest three months since record-keeping began in 1895, including the hottest July and the second-hottest August. The daily average temperature of 97 F (36.1 C) in June, July and August passed the previous record of 96.7 F (35.9 C) set three years ago.
The average daily temperature was 102.7 F (39.3 C) in July, Salerno said, and the daily average in August was 98.8 F (37.1 C). In July, Phoenix also set a record with a 31-day streak of highs at or above 110 F (43.3 C). The previous record of 18 straight days was set in 1974.
The sweltering summer of 2023 has seen a historic heat wave stretching from Texas across New Mexico and Arizona and into California's desert.
Worldwide, last month was the hottest August ever recorded, according to the World Meteorological Organization. It was also the second-hottest month measured, behind only July 2023.
Scientists blame human-caused climate change with an extra push from a natural El Nino, which is a temporary warming of parts of the Pacific Ocean that changes weather around the globe.
