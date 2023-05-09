Emergency declared, student missing in New Zealand floods

Cars plough through water in the flooded streets of central Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (Jason Oxenham/New Zealand Herald via AP) Cars plough through water in the flooded streets of central Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (Jason Oxenham/New Zealand Herald via AP)

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough

Dan Riskin reports on how climate change is delaying colour change for snowshoe hares, causing their fur to stay brown when snow arrives.

Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal

Dan Riskin reports on a region in Antarctica where ice is forming despite the fact that surrounding areas are melting.

Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

Dan Riskin reports on a new carbon capture system that pulls CO2 out of coal power plant emissions before it ends up in the atmosphere.

Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin tells Red Square parade 'real war' unleashed on Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told his country's Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square that 'a real war' has been unleashed against Russia by the West's 'untamed ambitions,' shortly after the Kremlin's forces rained cruise missiles on Ukrainian targets.

5 things to know for Tuesday, May 9, 2023

China and Canada's diplomatic spat ramps up, RBC economists expect a spike in unemployment and insolvencies, and the Chicago Blackhawks get first pick in the NHL draft. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social