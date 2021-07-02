Hurricane Elsa strengthened significantly Friday morning, becoming the first hurricane of the 2021 season.

It is the third storm of the season to threaten the U.S. coastline, potentially nearing the Florida Peninsula by next week, including around the site of the deadly Surfside condo collapse.

Elsa's sustained winds Friday were whipping at 119 km/hr, with gusts up to 138 km/hr, according to surface observations from the Meteorological Service of Barbados. The Category 1 storm was racing west-northwest at 45 kilometres per hour, about 64 kilometres west of Barbados and 75 miles east of St. Vincent.

It is not expected to strengthen in the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane warnings are in place for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A hurricane watch is in effect for the southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic.

Haiti, Martinique, Dominica and the southern coast of the Dominican Republic are included in tropical storm warnings. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Grenada and its dependencies, Saba and Saint Eustatius and Jamaica.

"A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case in the next few hours. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," the hurricane centre said in a special advisory on Friday morning.

Elsa was the earliest fifth named storm on record, pushing this season ahead of the pace set by the record-breaking 2020 hurricane season. The first hurricane of the season typically isn't seen until August 10, with the average date of a first tropical storm falling on July 9.

PUERTO RICO COULD GET UP TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN

Elsa next will head into the eastern Caribbean Sea and move Saturday near the southern coast of Hispaniola. By early Sunday, it is forecast to be near portions of eastern Cuba.

It is expected to bring 76 to 152 mm of rainfall Friday to Windward and southern Leeward islands, with locally up to 10 inches. Puerto Rico could see 25 to 76 mm through Saturday. Flash flooding and mudslides will be possible in areas experiencing heavy rainfall.

Those near the recently erupted La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have an additional concern to worry about -- heavy rain causing lahars.

"As the volcano erupted, it deposited vast amounts of ash on the island, much of it at higher elevations. Heavy rain will mix with the ash, creating a slurry that may cause significant mudslide-like damage -- called a lahar," said CNN meteorologist Chad Myers.

"Across portions of southern Hispaniola and Jamaica, rainfall of 4 to 8 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches is possible Saturday into Sunday. This rain may lead to scattered flash flooding and mudslides," according to the hurricane centre.

ELSA WON'T IMMEDIATELY IMPACT CONDO SEARCH, GOVERNOR SAYS

Elsa is not expected to immediately impact search and rescue efforts at the site of the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday.

"We are not expecting any impacts through Saturday," he said. "But obviously, our meteorological team is actively monitoring the storm and will continue to provide any updates," he said, adding the state Department of Emergency Management is working on contingency plans in case of storm effects.

State officials expect Elsa to turn northwest near South Florida by Monday, he said.

Miami-Dade County faces the risk of heavy rainfall and strong winds from Elsa from Sunday night into Monday morning, county Office of Emergency Management Division Director Charles Cyrille said Thursday night.

While officials don't think the county is in immediate danger, they have developed emergency plans, he said.

The Florida State Response Team has coordinated 500 on-scene local and state responders, DeSantis added. Search and rescue work at the site was temporarily halted Thursday because of structural concerns about the standing structure, the Miami-Dade County mayor said. It resumed in the evening.

The Florida Keys and portions of the southern Florida Peninsula early next week face a risk of storm surge, wind and heavy rainfall, the hurricane center warns. How strong Elsa will be next week is also highly uncertain due to the possibility of land interaction and disagreements among the weather models.

The hurricane center has low confidence in the extended forecast track. Some weather models predict Elsa turns and stays east of Florida, while others take it into the Gulf of Mexico, leaving the entire Florida Peninsula in the cone of error.

"It is too soon to determine what, if any, impacts could occur there next week given the uncertainty in the long-range forecast," the hurricane centre said Thursday.