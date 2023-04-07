Easter weekend bringing 200 mm of rain, 20 C to some parts of Canada

It'll be a tale of three springs in Canada this Easter long weekend, with rain, dry heat or cool, cloudy weather in the forecast for different parts of the country.

While the season will be in full swing in the Prairie provinces, commuters and weekend warriors in British Columbia might want to reconsider their plans as messy weather heads their way. Here's what to expect from coast to coast.

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Thanks to a series of low-pressure troughs, parts of the West Coast are facing multiple rounds of rain – and some snow at high elevations – this weekend.

Showers and high-elevation snow are expected for parts of the Interior overnight Friday, but should clear up by Saturday. Some areas of the southern coast and western Vancouver Island could see more than 200 millimetres of rain between Friday and next Tuesday, according to The Weather Network.

Temperatures throughout the province will remain below seasonal through the weekend, hovering around 10 degrees along the coast and the low teens in the Interior.

PRAIRIES AND THE NORTH

Alberta and Saskatchewan are likely to be the envy of the rest of Canada, with temperatures into the mid-teens and possibly up to 20 degrees forecast for parts of the southern Prairies.

The ridge of high pressure responsible for ushering in these warmer temperatures will also keep precipitation out of the region for the weekend. Overall, Alberta and Saskatchewan can expect the next few days to be dry, warm and sunny, with a bit of cloud cover sweeping in late Friday and into Saturday.

Meanwhile, Manitoba will see temperatures in the low single digits province-wide Saturday and Sunday.

Areas further to the north, like Yellowknife, can expect to hit single-digit temperatures this weekend.

CENTRAL AND EASTERN CANADA

Weather conditions in Central and Eastern Canada will fall somewhere between those in B.C. and the Prairies this weekend.

As with Alberta and Saskatchewan, a ridge of high pressure will keep the rain away for Ontario and Quebec.

From Windsor in the south to Thunder Bay in the north, Ontario can expect temperatures in the high single digits and mid-teens over the weekend, creeping up to the high teens and low 20s next week. According to Environment Canada, skies over Ontario this long weekend will be sunny and clear, with some clouds rolling in next week.

Environment Canada says southern Quebec will see temperatures in the high single digits and low teens, with sunshine and clear skies. Temperatures will creep up to around 20 degrees by Thursday. Parts of eastern and northern Quebec will experience cooler weather this weekend, with temperatures hovering around or slightly below zero and a mix of sun and cloud.

Atlantic Canada will still see significant cloud cover this weekend, according to Environment Canada. Friday night will bring a chance of flurries or rain for parts of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Newfoundland. Saturday and Sunday will be dry, with temperatures hovering around zero or in the low single digits. Temperatures will rise heading into the work week, but will also bring a chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday.