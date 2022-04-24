Earthworms aren't native to North America, so what impact are they having?

While most people think of earthworms as being good for the soil, it turns out they may also have an impact on life above ground, although the result might not be entirely positive.

A new study shows that areas with plenty of earthworms living underground saw fewer insects, spiders and other arthropods when compared to areas without as many earthworms. Not only that, but these critters also had an impact on the diversity of creatures living above ground.

It seems as though the lowly earthworm is having a larger impact on life than initially thought, explains CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin in this month’s Riskin Report.

Sign up for The Climate Barometer, delivering climate and environmental news to your inbox