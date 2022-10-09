Droughts in Northern Hemisphere at least 20 times more likely due to climate change: study

Farmer Barry Evans drops dusty soil from a cotton crop he shredded and planted over with wheat, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Kress, Texas. Evans, like many other cotton growers, has walked away from more than 2,000 acres of his bone-dry fields. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Farmer Barry Evans drops dusty soil from a cotton crop he shredded and planted over with wheat, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Kress, Texas. Evans, like many other cotton growers, has walked away from more than 2,000 acres of his bone-dry fields. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

According to new research, an increase in autumn rainfall is resulting in smaller lakes across the Arctic region.

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Are trees actually benefitting from the earlier springs and longer summers that are being caused by climate change? Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin explains how researchers used ancient shells and penguin bones to learn about how much Antarctica's glaciers melted in the past.

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Paul Workman: Following Crimea bridge blast, Ukrainians return home

'It is so different now, so much calmer than just a few months ago,' writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman from his train coach in Ukraine. Trains that previously moved frightened families away from advancing Russian forces are now transporting them home.

Polina Shulga, 27, an administrator in a rehabilitation centre in Kyiv, walks with her three-year-old daughter Aria on a train platform in the Hungarian border town of Zahony, Hungary on March 7, 2022. "I explained to her that we're going on vacation and that we'll definitely come home one day when the war is over," Shulga said. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack 'a terrorist act' by Kyiv

Russia President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack on the sprawling Kerch Bridge to Crimea 'a terrorist act' carried out by Ukrainian special services and Russia's investigative chief immediately opened a criminal terror investigation into the explosion that damaged a prominent Russian landmark.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social