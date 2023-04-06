Dramatic photos show how storms filled California reservoirs
Water levels fell so low in key reservoirs during the depth of California's drought that boat docks sat on dry, cracked land and cars drove into the center of what should have been Folsom Lake.
Those scenes are no more after a series of powerful storms dumped record amounts of rain and snow across California, replenishing reservoirs and bringing an end -- mostly -- to the state's three-year drought.
Now, 12 of California's 17 major reservoirs are filled above their historical averages for the start of spring. That includes Folsom Lake, which controls water flows along the American River, as well as Lake Oroville, the state's second largest reservoir and home to the nation's tallest dam.
It's a stunning turnaround of water availability in the nation's most populous state. Late last year nearly all of California was in drought, including at extreme and exceptional levels. Wells ran dry, farmers fallowed fields and cities restricted watering grass.
The water picture changed dramatically starting in December, when the first of a dozen " atmospheric rivers " hit, causing widespread flooding and damaging homes and infrastructure, and dumping as many as 700 inches (17.8 meters) of snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains.
"California went from the three driest years on record to the three wettest weeks on record when we were catapulted into our rainy season in January," said Karla Nemeth, director of California Department of Water Resources. "So, hydrologically, California is no longer in a drought except for very small portions of the state."
A dock floats in the Browns Ravine Cove area of Folsom Lake, March 26, 2023, left, and the same location on dry land on May 22, 2021, in Folsom, Calif. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)
All the rain and snow, while drought-busting, may bring new challenges. Some reservoirs are so full that water is being released to make room for storm runoff and snowmelt that could cause flooding this spring and summer, a new problem for weary water managers and emergency responders.
The storms have created one of the biggest snowpacks on record in the Sierra Nevada mountains. The snowpack's water content is 239% of its normal average and nearly triple in the southern Sierra, according to state data. Now as the weather warms up, water managers are preparing for all that snow to melt, unleashing a torrent of water that's expected to cause flooding in the Sierra foothills and Central Valley.
"We know there will be flooding as a result of the snowmelt," Nemeth said. "There's just too much snowmelt to be accommodated in our rivers and channels and keeping things between levees."
Managers are now releasing water from the Oroville Dam spillway, which was rebuilt after it broke apart during heavy rains in February 2017 and forced the evacuation of more than 180,000 people downstream along the Feather River.
The reservoir is 16% above its historic average. That's compared to 2021, when water levels dropped so low that its hydroelectric dams stopped generating power.
That year the Bidwell Canyon and Lime Saddle marinas had to pull most recreational boats out of Lake Oroville and shut down their boat rental business because water levels were too low and it was too hard to get to the marinas, said Jared Rael, who manages the marinas.
A trailer stands at a property that was scorched in the 2020 North Complex Fire above Lake Oroville on March 26, 2023, and the same location on May 23, 2021, in Oroville, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
In late March, the water at Lake Oroville rose to 859 feet (262 meters) above sea level, about 230 feet (70 meters) higher than its low point in 2021, according to state data.
"The public is going to benefit with the water being higher. Everything is easier to get to. They can just jump on the lake and have fun," Rael said. "Right now we have tons of water. We have a high lake with a bunch of snowpack. We're going to have a great year."
The abundant precipitation has prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to lift some of the state's water restrictions and stop asking people to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15%.
Newsom has not declared the drought over because there are still water shortages along the California-Oregon border and parts of Southern California that rely on the struggling Colorado River.
Cities and irrigation districts that provide water to farms will receive a big boost in water supplies from the State Water Project and Central Valley Project, networks of reservoirs and canals that supply water across California. Some farmers are using the stormwater to replenish underground aquifers that had become depleted after years of pumping and drought left wells dry.
Docks float in the Browns Ravine Cove area of Folsom Lake on March 26, 2023, left, and the same location on May 22, 2021, boat docks sit on dry land in Folsom, Calif., on May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)
State officials are warning residents not to let the current abundance let them revert to wasting water. In the era of climate change, one extremely wet year could be followed by several dry years, returning the state to drought.
"Given weather whiplash, we know the return of dry conditions and the intensity of the dry conditions that are likely to return means we have to be using water more efficiently," Nemeth said. "We have to be adopting conservation as a way of life."
------
Berger reported from Oroville, California.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology
Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec storm: A third of customers should have power restored within 24 hours
About a third of Quebecers without power following Wednesday's ice storm should have electricity back within 24 hours, officials said Thursday morning.
Loblaw CEO Galen Weston's compensation jumps 55 per cent to $8.4 million
Galen Weston took in $8.4 million in total compensation in the 2022 fiscal year in his role at the head of Loblaw Companies Ltd.
BREAKING | Economy added 35,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate still hovering near record low
The Canadian economy added 35,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate held steady at five per cent.
China vows 'forceful' measures after U.S.-Taiwan meeting
China vowed reprisals against Taiwan Thursday after a meeting between the U.S. House Speaker and the island's President, saying the U.S. was on a 'wrong and dangerous road.'
Dramatic photos show how storms filled California reservoirs
Now, 12 of California's 17 major reservoirs are filled above their historical averages for the start of spring. That includes Folsom Lake, which controls water flows along the American River, as well as Lake Oroville, the state's second largest reservoir and home to the nation's tallest dam.
Idaho governor signs 'abortion trafficking' bill into law
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill into law Wednesday that makes it illegal for an adult to help a minor get an abortion without parental consent.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
A pilot in South Africa made a hasty emergency landing after discovering a highly venomous cobra hiding under his seat.
Mathematicians say they have invented an 'impossible' tile that never repeats
A geometry problem that has been puzzling scientists for 60 years has likely just been solved by an amateur mathematician with a newly discovered 13-sided shape.
Former PM Mulroney recovering from prostate cancer: sources
Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, sources close to him have confirmed to CTV News. Mulroney, 84, received medical treatment in Montreal last fall, but is now feeling almost completely recovered and doing well.
Canada
-
Quebec storm: One third of customers should have power restored within 24 hours
About a third of Quebecers without power following Wednesday's ice storm should have electricity back within 24 hours, officials said Thursday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Economy added 35,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate still hovering near record low
The Canadian economy added 35,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate held steady at five per cent.
-
'Fighting for his rights': Sask. man with schizophrenia allegedly denied SAID benefits after being injured in fire
Jennifer Flesjer says her brother, Jeffrey, is being denied his Saskatchewan Assured Income Disability (SAID) benefits after being grievously injured in a house fire in Regina.
-
Fierce storm system leaves more than a million without power in Quebec and Ontario
A fierce storm system that brought thunder, lightning, snow and freezing rain to parts of Quebec and Ontario has left more than one million hydro customers still in the dark.
-
Prime minister calls discovery of Indigenous woman in Winnipeg landfill heartbreaking
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government needs to do more to end the epidemic of violence that Indigenous women and girls face after police found the body of another Indigenous woman in a landfill this week.
-
Afghan-Ukrainian family reflects on their adventurous journey to Canada
A family who fled wars in Afghanistan as well as Ukraine has found peace in Canada.
World
-
Brazil wrestles with solutions after deadly day care attack
Parents in this small city in southern Brazil are struggling with how to explain to their children that a man slaughtered four of their friends, while Brazilians across the country are wondering what should be done to stem an apparently systemic rise of violence in schools.
-
Putin, Lukashenko hold talks on defence, economic ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart on Thursday discussed expanding the economic cooperation and bolstering the defence ties between their nations, which include a plan to deploy Russia' nuclear weapons to Belarus amid the fighting in neighbouring Ukraine.
-
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
A pilot in South Africa made a hasty emergency landing after discovering a highly venomous cobra hiding under his seat.
-
Anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. challenging Biden in 2024
Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the country's most famous political families, is running for president.
-
Italy's Berlusconi diagnosed with leukemia, doctors say
Doctors for former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi say he is being treated for a lung infection that suggests he has a 'chronic blood condition' that is a kind of leukemia.
-
Saudi, Iran restore ties, say they seek Mideast stability
Long-time Mideast rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia took another significant step toward reconciliation Thursday, formally restoring diplomatic ties after a seven-year rift, affirming the need for regional stability and agreeing to pursue economic cooperation.
Politics
-
Former PM Mulroney recovering from prostate cancer: sources
Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, sources close to him have confirmed to CTV News. Mulroney, 84, received medical treatment in Montreal last fall, but is now feeling almost completely recovered and doing well.
-
At least 3 public servants accused of spying have had security clearances revoked since 2016
The federal government has stripped the security clearance of at least three public servants since 2016, over concerns they were working on behalf of a foreign government.
-
Prime minister calls discovery of Indigenous woman in Winnipeg landfill heartbreaking
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government needs to do more to end the epidemic of violence that Indigenous women and girls face after police found the body of another Indigenous woman in a landfill this week.
Health
-
Japan is running out of space to bury chickens culled over bird flu
Japan has lost so many chickens to bird flu, it's now running out of land to bury them.
-
Idaho governor signs 'abortion trafficking' bill into law
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill into law Wednesday that makes it illegal for an adult to help a minor get an abortion without parental consent.
-
Recall issued for President's Choice brand Chopped Sesame Wonton Salad Kit
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for President's Choice brand Chopped Sesame Wonton Salad Kit because the product contains multiple ingredients not declared on the label.
Sci-Tech
-
Meta releases AI model that can identify items within images
Facebook-owner Meta published an artificial intelligence model on Wednesday that can pick out individual objects from within an image, along with a dataset of image annotations that it said was the largest ever of its kind.
-
Scientists confirm first Canadian fossil of Ice Age predator the dire wolf
Canada now has its first dire wolf. For the first time, a Canadian fossil has been confirmed as coming from the Ice Age predator featured in the TV series 'Game of Thrones.'
-
TikTok's parent has a new app: What to know about Lemon8
As lawmakers debate whether to ban TikTok nationwide, its Chinese parent company has introduced a new app that's already getting some traction.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' has all the charm of an unplugged Game Boy
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie,' 'Air,' and 'Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre.'
-
Dealer pleads guilty in death of 'The Wire' actor
A Brooklyn drug dealer pleaded guilty Wednesday to providing "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death.
-
Randy Bachman to showcase more than 80 of his guitars at NMC exhibit in Studio Bell
Randy Bachman is shedding light on his incredible guitar obsession with a new temporary exhibit set to open at Calgary's National Music Centre inside Studio Bell next month.
Business
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Economy added 35,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate still hovering near record low
The Canadian economy added 35,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate held steady at five per cent.
-
Swiss cut up to $66M in bonuses for top Credit Suisse execs
The Swiss government says it's ordered cuts to the bonuses of top executives of Credit Suisse, with nearly 1,000 managers being 'deprived' of tens of millions combined as the troubled bank heads toward a forced merger with rival UBS.
-
Wall Street drifts lower after unemployment data
Stocks are drifting lower again on Wall Street Thursday after new data showed more Americans filed for unemployment last week than had been expected.
Lifestyle
-
Largest ruby ever to come to auction may fetch over US$30 million
A 55.22-carat ruby found by a Canadian mining firm is poised to become the largest — and should it sell for over US$30.3 million, the most valuable — gem of its kind ever to appear at auction.
-
Would you live in an ambulance? How this Vancouver couple has done it for 2.5 years
A Vancouver couple is revealing how they’ve lived rent free in one of the world’s most expensive cities for 2.5 years—and it’s not the usual first response. Raychel Reimer and Nick Hurley have repurposed an ambulance into a tiny home.
-
Study asks: When it comes to dating what matters more, personality or money?
An international study looked at how the importance of economic factors such as income has changed when it comes to dating, compared to personality.
Sports
-
Canada soccer moves to No. 47, World Cup winner Argentina moves atop FIFA rankings
World Cup winner Argentina topped the latest FIFA rankings for the first time in six years while the Canadian men, boosted by CONCACAF Nations League wins over Curacao and Honduras, climbed six places to No. 47.
-
Sapporo election could restart bid for 2030 Winter Olympics
Sapporo's bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics has been slowed -- but not stopped -- by fallout from the still-developing corruption scandal around the 2020 Tokyo Games. The pursuit could resume if Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto is re-elected on Sunday, as expected, against two anti-Olympic candidates.
-
LIV and let live: Masters still about who wins green jacket
Masters Chairman Fred Ridley sat among 33 champions in green jackets at golf's most exclusive dinner. It was a time to celebrate Scottie Scheffler as the most recent winner, to share laughs, memories and even a few tears.
Autos
-
Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem
Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.
-
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 800 km on a charge
An electric Ram pickup truck with up to 500 miles of range per charge is among the new vehicles being introduced Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show.
-
Edmunds: Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E are two such electric SUVs that deliver plenty of range, comfort and utility without sacrificing the driving experience. The vehicle experts at Edmunds take a closer look at these two top-rated SUVs to see which is the better buy.