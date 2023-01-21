Dolphins make a splash in New York City's Bronx River

A bystander captured video of dolphins in the Bronx River this week, the first time the animals have been seen in the river since 2017. (Courtesy Nick Banco) A bystander captured video of dolphins in the Bronx River this week, the first time the animals have been seen in the river since 2017. (Courtesy Nick Banco)

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin reports on fears that people will become less likely to protect nature as they have fewer experiences in it.

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin reports on a new tool that will let you see the impact of CO2 emissions at the scale of a city block.

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Monkeys and lemurs are spending more time on the ground than they usually do. Dan Riskin reports on why they're snubbing the trees.

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social