Does an early spring lead to more tree growth? What the science says

Climate change is prompting temperate deciduous trees in North America to start growing earlier than before, with warmer temperatures ushering in the early arrival of spring.

But does a speedy start to the growing season cause trees to make more wood?

Researchers attempted to answer this question by conducting an analysis of how quickly these trees grow to determine whether they actually benefit from earlier springs and longer summers.

CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin has more in this month’s Riskin Report.

