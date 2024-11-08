Districts in Pakistan close parks and museums because of record-breaking smog

LAHORE, Pakistan -

Authorities in a broad swath of eastern Pakistan closed all parks and museums Friday because of record-breaking smog that already has prompted the closure of schools and government offices and has sickened tens of thousands of people.

The new restrictions went into effect for ten days in 18 districts of Punjab province, including the provincial capital of Lahore, where a twilight gloom lingered over the city, limiting visibility to about 100 meters (yards).

The closures apply to all public parks, zoos and museums, historical places, and playgrounds. Schools and government offices already had been closed until Nov. 17.

Toxic smog has shrouded Lahore, a city of 14 million people, and other parts of Punjab since last month, and health officials say more than 30,000 people have been treated for respiratory ailments in smog-hit districts.

Sajid Bashir, the spokesperson for the Environment Protection Department in Punjab, said the new restrictions were aimed keeping people at home so that they are better protected from the record pollution.

“Instead of staying at home, parents and children were visiting these places,” Bashir said. “We want people to stay at home and avoid unnecessarily traveling,” he said.

On Friday, a court in Lahore also ordered the government to shut all markets after 8 p.m. Authorities have already banned barbecuing food without filters and ordered wedding halls to close by 10 p.m.

Bashir said Lahore was the world’s most polluted city on Friday, with Air Quality Index readings of over 600. Anything over 300 is considered hazardous to health. The city had a record-high reading Wednesday of over 1,100.

Doctors say people living in the smog-hit areas should wear face masks or risk damaging their lungs. “Breathing in Lahore air without wearing a face mask is equivalent to smoking dozens of cigarettes a day,” Dr. Hafeezur Rehman, who has a medical practice in Lahore.

Students wait for transport in the morning at a roadside as smog envelops the area of Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

An especially high surge of respiratory-related ailments has been reported in Multan, which is one of the worst-hit districts. Officials say they are ensuring that there is no shortage of medicine in smog-hit districts.

School closures announced earlier in smog-hit districts will affect the education of more than 20 million students, according to associations representing private and government schools.

Khuram Gondal, Pakistan director for the Save the Children charity, urged the government to urgently implement long-term solutions to the pollution problem so that children will not need to miss classes in the future.

Associated Press writer Asim Tanveer contributed to this story from Multan, Pakistan.