Despite warming temperatures, Arctic lakes are disappearing – here's why

With countless reports linking global warming to melting glaciers, the results of a new study on Arctic lakes may raise some eyebrows.

According to new research, scientists found 82 per cent of the Arctic has actually gotten drier over the last 20 years. Lakes across the region appear to have less water in them now than they did two decades ago.

Even more incredible is what researchers describe as the cause behind these shrinking lakes – an increase in autumn rainfall. CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains what that means in this month’s Riskin Report