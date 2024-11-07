Climate and Environment

    • Cuba left reeling after Category 3 hurricane ravages island and knocks out power grid

    Share
    HAVANA -

    Cuba was left reeling Thursday after a fierce Category 3 hurricane ripped across the island and knocked out the country's power grid.

    The magnitude of the impact remained unclear through the early hours of the day, but forecasters warned that Hurricane Rafael could bring "life-threatening" storm surges, winds and flash floods to Cuba after ravaging parts of the Cayman Islands and Jamaica.

    On Wednesday evening, massive waves lashed at Havana's shores as sharp winds and rain whipped at the historic cityscape, leaving trees littered on flooded roads. Much of the city was dark and deserted.

    As it plowed across Cuba, the storm slowed to a Category 2 hurricane chugging into the Gulf of Mexico near northern Mexico and southern Texas, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

    But many Cubans were left picking up the pieces from the night before, with a strange sense of deja vu after a rocky few weeks in the Caribbean nation.

    In October, the island was hit by a one-two punch. First, Cuba was roiled by stretching island-wide blackouts stretching on for days, a product of the island's energy crisis. Shortly after, it was slapped by another powerful hurricane that killed at least six people in the eastern part of the island.

    It stoked discontent already simmering in Cuba amid an ongoing economic crisis, which has pushed many to migrate from Cuba.

    While the State Department issued a travel warning for Cuba because of the storm, the Cuban government also raised an alarm, asking citizens to hunker down.

    Classes and public transport were suspended on parts of the island and authorities canceled flights in and out of Havana and Varadero. Thousands of people in the west of the island were evacuated as a preventative measure, and many more like Silvia Perez, a 72-year-old retiree living in a coastal area of Havana, scrambled to prepare.

    "This is a night I don't want to sleep through, between the battering air and the trees," Perez said. "I'm scared for my friends and family."

    The concern came after the storm knocked out power in the Cayman Islands and Jamaica, where it also unleased flooding and landslides.

    Rafael is the 17th named storm of the season.

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted the 2024 hurricane season was likely to be well above average, with between 17 and 25 named storms. The forecast called for as many as 13 hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

    An average Atlantic hurricane season produces 14 named storms, seven of them hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Inside Canada's chaotic response to avian flu

    A CFIA official is calling it the 'largest animal health emergency that this country has ever had to face.' A joint IJF/CTV News investigation looks into Canada's response to the bird flu pandemic, and how it's ravaged the country's farms.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News