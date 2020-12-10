TORONTO -- CEOs of the world’s biggest polluters could face prison time for the “destruction of ecosystems” if a panel of lawyers can lobby international courts to criminalize killing the Earth.

It’s called “ecocide,” a word that has been around since the 70s and has also been used to refer to invasive species and natural processes, but is now being defined more narrowly in terms of manmade destruction as part of a campaign by the U.K.-based charity Stop Ecocide Foundation.

Seventy-five years after “crimes against humanity” and “genocide” were coined at the Nuremberg trials, Stop Ecocide co-founder Jojo Mehta told CTV’s Your Morning on Thursday that it’s no mistake the group is trying to relate certain multinational corporations with war criminals. The group hopes the International Criminal Court will add ecocide as a fifth crime alongside genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and crimes of aggression.

It could be the powerful deterrent needed to protect the future of human civilization, she said.

“No CEO wants to be seen in the same bracket as a war criminal or a genocidal maniac, because it really isn’t that great for your share price,” Mehta said.

There is already legal climate work being done around the world, including civil action again corporations accused of environmental destruction, but it’s not enough said Mehta. Monetary punishment is simply part of financial planning.

“All corporations tend to do in those circumstances is budget for it because they know they might end up having to pay fines,” she said. “When you create a criminal law and the CEOs themselves could potentially end up behind bars, you’ve got a much much stronger deterrent.”

The charity believes ecocide could become international law within the next three to five years, but the four-step process could take longer, said Mehta. First, one of the 123 ICC member states or a group of them must propose the law. Second, at a subsequent meeting of states, at least half of the members present must agree that it be put on the table. Third, the law would be adopted by at least two-thirds of ICC members following discussion of the exact text. And finally, states would sign on the dotted line, ratifying it into international law, then enforcing through domestic legislation by the following year.

Mehta and Stop Ecocide don’t want to see prison sentences, but instead hope the law would act as a “guardrail.”

“The real point here is looking at ‘How far can we continue to allow serious destruction of ecosystems without actually endangering the future of human civilization?’” she said.

“It’s about how to create a parameter that can steer us back toward a safe area of operation. That means destroying our global commons and our life support systems needs to be put beneath that kind of moral red line. It’s criminal law that we use to draw that moral red line.”