Crews work to reach Italian towns isolated by floods as toll rises to 13 and cleanup begins
Rescue crews worked Thursday to reach towns and villages in northern Italy still isolated by heavy rains and flooding, as the death toll rose to 13 and authorities began mapping out cleanup and reconstruction plans.
The extreme weather behind this week's disaster -- a prolonged drought punctuated by 36 hours of intense rainfall, two weeks after another downpour -- led to two dozen rivers and tributaries bursting their banks. The force of water sent torrents of mud tearing through entire towns in Emilia-Romagna, flooding storefronts and basements.
Local mayors warned that some remote villages were still completely cut off because landslides had made roads impassable and phone service remained severed. That has prevented rescue teams from reaching residents and authorities from understanding the full scope of their needs, said Mercato Seraceno Mayor Monica Rossi.
"If it rains any more, the situation will be tragic," Rossi warned on Sky TG24, standing on a road with a chunk missing from a landslide.
The death toll rose to 13 after more bodies were discovered Thursday in the hard-hit province of Ravenna, state-run RAI television reported, citing the Ravenna prefecture. Among them: a couple in their 70s found dead in their flooded apartment in Russi after their son sounded the alarm that he had lost contact with them.
By Thursday morning, some parts of the city of Faenza were still underwater, with cars submerged and basements swamped by thick, gooey mud. One family standing on their balcony said they didn't have electricity, gas or food. Other residents took shelter at a local gymnasium, where soldiers set up cots on the basketball court for new arrivals.
"At some point they told us all to leave the area, and about one hour later we heard a loud boom," 29-year-old Faenza resident Claudia said Thursday, recalling the moment early Wednesday that the nearby Lamone river burst its banks. "The water just flooded all over."
More than 10,000 people fled their homes, some plucked from rooftops or balconies by rescue helicopters and others ferried out on dinghies. One family with a 20-day-old baby was rescued Thursday morning, said Cesena Mayor Enzo Lattuca. Another packed their belongings into an inflatable pool which they floated down the thigh-high river of mud that was previously a street.
But residents in other towns, such as Castel Bolognese, started cleaning up as the waters receded, with residents shoveling out mud-filled basements and storefronts.
The drought-parched region had already estimated some 1 billion euros in losses from heavy rains earlier this month, but the regional president, Stefano Bonaccini, said the losses now reached multiple billions given the widespread damage to farmland, storefronts and infrastructure.
Italian farm lobby Coldiretti said more than 5,000 farms with greenhouses, nurseries and stables had been flooded, covering thousands of acres of vineyards, fruit groves, vegetables farms and grain fields. It said the damage was "incalculable," because not only current harvests but future ones could be affected, given the permanent damage to roots from the "suffocating" mud of the runoff.
Bonaccini has called for the national government to declare a state of emergency, something that is likely when the Cabinet meets next week following Premier Giorgia Meloni's return from the Group of Seven summit in Japan. Already, the region has said it is looking to reconstruction efforts and restoration of vital infrastructure.
"It will take gigantic work" to recover, Bonaccini told a daily briefing.
The Superior Institute for Environmental Protection and Research has identified Emilia-Romagna as one of the most at-risk Italian regions for flooding, where both territory and populations face a greater danger of "hazard scenarios" than the rest of the country.
The hardest-hit eastern part of the region, sandwiched between the Apennine mountain chain and the Adriatic Sea, was first hit by intense rain earlier in May. The second downpour tested the ability of drought-parched soil to absorb water, the institute said, adding that high sea elevations and bora winds against the coast may have contributed to the flooding of rivers and tributaries.
Pope Francis sent a telegram of condolences to the people of Emilia-Romagna, assuring them of his prayers, the Vatican said Thursday.
Italy wasn't alone in coping with heavy rainfall, as parts of Slovenia, Croatia and Bosnia also reported flooding and landslides that required evacuations.
------
Nicole Winfield contributed to this report from Rome.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberal gun control legislation passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
WestJet cancels 100-plus flights as pilot strike looms and customers scramble
WestJet cancelled more than 100 flights on Thursday after talks with the pilots' union hit a 'critical impasse,' throwing travel plans into turmoil for thousands of passengers ahead of the May long weekend.
Want a better night’s sleep? Stop looking at the clock, study suggests
If you often find yourself lying awake at night, trying to figure out how many hours you’ll get if you can just fall asleep at that exact second, a new study says constantly checking the time is making your insomnia worse.
Many young Canadian professionals are at a mental health ‘breaking point,’ new study finds
A recent report published by the Boston Consulting Group has found that five million young professionals in Canada are in need of mental health support.
These are the deadliest Canadian TV series, according to BonusFinder Canada
New research from BonusFinder Canada reveals the deadliest Canadian TV shows, with ‘Wynonna Earp’ on the top as the Canadian show with the highest percentage of dead characters.
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
WATCH | 'We have the baby': Infant kidnapped during car theft found safe in Texas ravine
Body-camera footage shows the dramatic moment police officers in Texas tracked down a 6-month-old baby after it had been kidnapped during a car theft.
Are you using AI tools like ChatGPT in your day-to-day life? We want to hear from you
Artificial intelligence-powered tools such as ChatGPT have exploded online over the last several months. If you're using AI in your day-to-day life, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
What really happened during Prince Harry and Meghan’s New York car chase?
There’s no denying the echoes to the late Princess Diana’s 1997 death in a car crash in Paris. More than 25 years on, her son and his wife were pursued through the streets of New York City this week in what their team called a “near catastrophic” car chase.
Canada
-
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
-
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
-
Magic mushroom dispensary opens in Winnipeg's Osborne Village
An Ontario-based corporation has opened a magic mushroom dispensary in Winnipeg, as the under-the-table psychedelics market continues to grow across the country.
-
Have you forgotten a fortune? B.C. team wants to return millions to rightful owners
The team behind BC Unclaimed is set to reunite one individual with a record $1.98 million in funds that the person did not know they previously owned.
-
WestJet cancels 100-plus flights as pilot strike looms and customers scramble
WestJet cancelled more than 100 flights on Thursday after talks with the pilots' union hit a 'critical impasse,' throwing travel plans into turmoil for thousands of passengers ahead of the May long weekend.
-
Emissions from wildfires hit record high in 2021 as climate change drives fire threat
Emissions from wildfires hit a new record in 2021 as the blazes that raged in Western Canada and Ontario produced more greenhouse gases than the oil and gas sector and heavy industry combined.
World
-
Israeli crowds chant racist slogans, taunt Palestinians during Jerusalem march
Thousands of Jewish nationalists, some of them chanting 'Death to Arabs' and other racist slogans, paraded on Thursday through the main Palestinian thoroughfare of Jerusalem's Old City, in an annual display that caused new friction between Jews and Palestinians in the tense city.
-
Pakistani police besiege Imran Khan's home as deadline for him to hand over suspects expires
Pakistani police kept up their siege around the home of Imran Khan as a 24-hour deadline given to the former premier to hand over suspects allegedly sheltered inside expired on Thursday.
-
Car breaches Vatican gate at high speed, man arrested
A man driving a car breached Vatican security on Thursday evening, driving at high speed through a gate of the city-state and reaching a central courtyard of the Apostolic Palace before being arrested, the Vatican said.
-
Here are the restrictions on transgender people that are moving forward in U.S. statehouses
Republican governors and statehouses across the country are rapidly embracing proposals limiting the rights of transgender people, with anti-trans laws spreading quickly despite criticism from medical groups and advocates who say they are further marginalizing transgender youth and threatening their health.
-
88-year-old Australian doctor free 7 years after kidnapping in West Africa
Australia says an 88-year-old doctor held captive in West Africa for more than seven years has been released.
-
Accounting error means Pentagon can send an additional US$3 billion in weapons to Ukraine
The Pentagon has overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by at least US$3 billion -- an accounting error that could be a boon for the war effort because it will allow the Defense Department to send more weapons now without asking Congress for more money.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberal gun control legislation passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
-
Trudeau calls out Italy on LGBTQ rights during meeting with Meloni at G7 summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out the Italian government's stance on LGBTQ rights during a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.
-
'Fake job:' Poilievre won't meet foreign interference special rapporteur
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Thursday that he has chosen not to meet with former governor general David Johnston, who is investigating allegations that China has meddled in Canada's elections and other matters, while former party staffers called for political unity over foreign interference.
Health
-
Vaping among high school students dropped to 24 per cent, says Health Canada
New data released by Health Canada shows vaping among high school students decreased from 29 per cent in the 2018-19 school year to 24 per cent in 2021-22.
-
Lack of sleep in male military population linked to obesity: study
A new study from Statistics Canada finds that males in the Canadian military are more likely to be at risk for obesity as a result of poor sleep.
-
Want a better night’s sleep? Stop looking at the clock, study suggests
If you often find yourself lying awake at night, trying to figure out how many hours you’ll get if you can just fall asleep at that exact second, a new study says constantly checking the time is making your insomnia worse.
Sci-Tech
-
Are you using AI tools like ChatGPT in your day-to-day life? We want to hear from you
Artificial intelligence-powered tools such as ChatGPT have exploded online over the last several months. If you're using AI in your day-to-day life, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
'Largest underwater scanning project in history' gives never-before-seen view of Titanic
A new underwater scanning project may provide answers to some of the remaining questions regarding the1912 sinking of the Titanic that killed more than 1,500 people.
-
Jurassic sea giants were twice the size of a killer whale, study finds
The chance discovery of large fossil specimens in a museum drawer have led researchers to conclude there was a gigantic marine reptile called a pliosaur swimming the seas 152 million years ago, according to a recent study.
Entertainment
-
Andy Warhol violated a photographer's copyright on image of Prince, Supreme Court rules
The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of a photographer who claimed the late Andy Warhol had violated her copyright on a photograph of the singer Prince.
-
These are the deadliest Canadian TV series, according to BonusFinder Canada
New research from BonusFinder Canada reveals the deadliest Canadian TV shows, with ‘Wynonna Earp’ on the top as the Canadian show with the highest percentage of dead characters.
-
Pierce Brosnan unveils deeply personal paintings in 1st solo art exhibit
Pierce Brosnan is hosting his first solo art exhibition in Los Angeles this month. Titled 'So Many Dreams,' it's a collection of paintings and drawings that the actor created between the 1980s and present day.
Business
-
Competition Bureau suing Cineplex for alleged junk fees for online tickets
The Competition Bureau is suing Cineplex for allegedly advertising misleading ticket prices, the agency said Thursday.
-
Canadian coal mine named in legal battle over pollution in U.S. waters
A Canadian coal miner is facing legal action in an American court over levels of a contaminant from its mines in U.S. waters.
-
Sam Zell, billionaire real estate investor, dies
Sam Zell, a Chicago real estate magnate who earned a multibillion-dollar fortune and a reputation as 'the grave dancer' for his ability to revive moribund properties has died due to complications from a recent illness. He was 81.
Lifestyle
-
Many young Canadian professionals are at a mental health ‘breaking point,’ new study finds
A recent report published by the Boston Consulting Group has found that five million young professionals in Canada are in need of mental health support.
-
Conductor Nezet-Seguin schools audience in concert etiquette after cell phone interruptions
It's a phrase not soon to be forgotten by fans of The Philadelphia Orchestra, where conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin lectured his audience after their ringing cellphones interrupted the show -- multiple times. During a May 7 concert, after a ringtone pierced through the air midway through Bruckner's Symphony No. 9 -- for the second time -- Nezet-Seguin decided he'd had enough.
-
Sports
-
DeChambeau resurfaces at Oak Hill and leads PGA Championship
Bryson DeChambeau was back on a major stage Thursday. No longer the incredible bulk, he still lashed away with speed and strength that carried him to a 4-under 66 at tough Oak Hill and the early lead in the PGA Championship.
-
Canadian men ready for World Rugby Sevens Series relegation playoff in London
The Canadian men made their HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series debut in 1999-2000 and this weekend's season-closing tournament in London marks their 190th on the circuit.
-
Denz claims first Grand Tour stage win, Thomas stays in Giro lead
Nico Denz won the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday for his first victory in a Grand Tour, while Geraint Thomas kept hold of the pink jersey as the race prepares to head into the mountains.
Autos
-
Ford 'disappointed' in feds' handling of rocky Stellantis deal for EV battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is responding to federal government calls for the province to help fund commitments Canada made to automaker Stellantis by saying he is "disappointed" with how Ottawa has handled the issue.
-
Uber to allow Canadian teens to set up ride-share accounts this summer
Canadian teens will soon be able to hitch a ride with Uber as the ride-hailing app works to expand its market.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Turtle crossing busy highway in Florida causes multi-vehicle crash
A driver's split-second decision to make a stop on a Florida highway, to allow a turtle to cross the road, led to a chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck.