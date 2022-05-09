Coral reefs provide stunning images of a world under assault

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that examines the impact that invasive earthworms have on species that are native to North America.

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin reports on two papers looking at whether or not the world's tropical rainforests are heading towards a total collapse.

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that looks at the importance of temperature when it comes to the survival of boreal forests.

Dan Riskin on how climate change influences human violence

Dan Riskin on why climate change could cause rogue waves

Dan Riskin on how well Canada is protecting coastal wildlife

Dan Riskin on why the flowering dates of plants are changing

Dan Riskin on trust between scientists and the public

