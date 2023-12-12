COP28 climate talks enter last day with no agreement in sight on fossil fuels
A stark standoff between countries that want a dramatic phase-out to fossil fuels causing damaging warming and those that don't crushed hopes for an on-time finish to a critical climate summit Tuesday.
The United Nations-led summit known as COP28 was scheduled to end around midday after nearly two weeks of speeches, demonstrations and negotiations. But the climate talks almost always run long, and Monday's release of a draft agreement angered countries that insist on a commitment for rapid phase-out of coal, oil and gas.
Instead, the draft called for countries to reduce "consumption and production of fossil fuels, in a just, orderly and equitable manner."
Majid al-Suwaidi, COP28 Director-General, said Monday night's draft was meant to get countries to start talking and presenting what are deal-killers for them, which are called "red lines."
"The text we released was a starting point for discussions," he said at a news conference midday on Tuesday. "When we released it, we knew opinions were polarized, but what we didn't know was where each country's red lines were."
"We spent last night talking, taking in that feedback, and that has put us in a position to draft a new text," he said.
A new draft was promised to come out on Tuesday, but much of the critical work in the Dubai-based talks keeps getting delayed.
A senior negotiator for a developing nation who did not want to be named so as to not impact negotiations said the fossil fuel phase-out language would not be in the next version.
Al-Suwaidi gave conflicting comments about the future of the fossil fuel phase-out language, which at one point he said "doesn't work."
"It's important that we have the right language when it comes to fossil fuels. It's important that we think about how we get that balance. There are those who want phased out. There are those who want phased down," al-Suwaidi said. "The point is, is to get a consensus."
"We've said as a presidency, we think fossil fuel language needs to be part of that," al-Suwaidi said. "Now we need the parties to say, how do they land? We've spent a year knowing that that language doesn't work."
On one side are countries such as Saudi Arabia that won't accept phase-out language, while European countries and small island nations say it is unacceptable to leave those words out. Countries wanting phase-out are in a tough position because they may have to accept either a weak deal or no deal, neither of which is good for them, said Alden Meyer, a veteran climate negotiations observer for European think-tank E3G.
But Meyer thinks the blowback from phase-out supporters may be the start of strengthening a proposed deal, leaving Saudi Arabia and a few other Gulf states "as the last ones standing in the way of a more ambitious deal. We're not there yet. There's more work to be done."
The key is finding language that won't make someone block a deal because a final agreement has to be by consensus.
"It's a game of chicken," said CEO of Climate Analytics and longtime climate talks observer Bill Hare. He said the European countries and Pacific Island nations are threatening to walk out if there aren't changes to the text.
Tina Stege, climate envoy for the Marshall Islands, ridiculed the document as "a meaningless wish list" that "questions the science" and said it doesn't address the Paris agreement goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) to stave off the worst effects of climate change. Earth is on its way to smashing the record for hottest year, endangering human health and leading to ever more costly and deadly extreme weather.
"There is no justice in a result from this COP that condemns my country's future," said Stege, whose country is one of the many island nations most at risk from rising seas.
Joseph Sikulu of Pacific Climate Warriors teared up while trying to express his emotions over the draft text.
"We didn't come here to sign our death sentence," he said.
Europeans also pushed for a stronger document.
"We have been working overnight within the EU and with our partners to drive up the ambition of the text in a balanced way," German climate envoy Jennifer Morgan said. "We need to work intensively together to find a text the world can coalesce around -- one that gives everyone clarity on the direction of travel: away from the fossil fuel era."
Veteran COP observer Meena Raman of environmental activism group Friends of the Earth's Malaysia chapter blasted industrialized nations, which caused the problem with historical emissions that stay in the atmosphere for hundreds of years. And countries like the United States, Canada and Norway are expanding oil production, she said.
"They don't want to talk about historical responsibility but talk about keeping 1.5 alive," Raman said. "It's really playing to the gallery. Fossil fuel expansion is already happening in the global north."
Activists said they feared that potential objections from major oil producers, such as Saudi Arabia, had watered down the text. The head of OPEC, the powerful oil cartel, was reported to have written to member countries last week urging them to block any language to phase out or phase down fossil fuels.
"This text that we saw yesterday is sinking the lifeboat of humanity," activist Vanessa Nakate said.
"I think there's a lot of work that the COP28 presidency needs to do to make this better because the first attempt was really bad," said activist Romain Ioualalen of Oil Change International. "If there isn't an outcome on ... phasing out fossil fuels, this COP will be a failure and the COP President will not be seen as the hero."
In the 21-page document, the words oil and natural gas did not appear, and the word coal appeared twice. It also had a single mention of carbon capture, a technology touted by some to reduce emissions although it's untested at scale.
COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber told a plenary session on Monday that "the time to decide is now."
"We must still close many gaps. We don't have time to waste," he said.
On that point, critics agreed. Rachel Cleetus of the Union of Concerned Scientists urged negotiators to keep working.
"Please do not shut down this COP before we get the job done," she said.
------
Associated Press journalists Lujain Jo, Olivia Zhang, Malak Harb, Bassam Hatoum and David Keyton contributed to this report.
Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Harvard says it stands by its president after comments at congressional hearing on antisemitism
Harvard says it is standing by its president, Claudine Gay, after her comments last week at a U.S. congressional hearing on antisemitism.
NEW How to access the new Canadian Dental Care Plan
On Monday, the federal government unveiled the details of its new Canadian Dental Care Plan, building on the pre-existing Canada Dental Benefit, stating that access to oral health care should not depend on a person's ability to pay. Here's what you need to know.
After years of controversy, economy appears a 'turning point' for Trudeau's Liberals: experts
As the governing Liberals continue to slide in the polls, the slow-moving hurricane that may actually end up blowing them away appears to be the economy.
Rahm suspended by PGA Tour for signing with LIV Golf
The PGA Tour has notified Jon Rahm he has been suspended for signing with Saudi-funded LIV Golf, a formality that is more about the benefits to the players Rahm leaves behind.
Texas woman who sought court permission for abortion leaves state for the procedure, attorneys say
A pregnant Texas woman whose fetus has a fatal condition left the state to get an abortion elsewhere before the state Supreme Court on Monday rejected her unprecedented challenge of one of the most restrictive bans in the U.S.
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, of 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,' dead at 29
Reality personality Anna Cardwell, who was featured on the TLC program “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” has died, according to social media posts made by her family. She was 29.
Ohtani's Dodgers contract has US$680 million deferred, lowering tax value to $46 million annually
Shohei Ohtani will receive just US$20 million of his $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the next 10 years, with $680 million payable from 2034-43 in an unusual structure that gives the team greater payroll flexibility in coming seasons.
2 young boys dead, mother in critical condition after incident in Scarborough
Toronto police say a homicide investigation is underway after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building Sunday night left two young boys dead and their mother in critical condition.
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
An Ontario man already facing charges of aiding and abetting suicides through kits he sold online now faces 14 new second-degree murder charges, according to documents obtained by CTV News.
Canada
-
After years of controversy, economy appears a 'turning point' for Trudeau's Liberals: experts
As the governing Liberals continue to slide in the polls, the slow-moving hurricane that may actually end up blowing them away appears to be the economy.
-
NEW
NEW How to access the new Canadian Dental Care Plan
On Monday, the federal government unveiled the details of its new Canadian Dental Care Plan, building on the pre-existing Canada Dental Benefit, stating that access to oral health care should not depend on a person's ability to pay. Here's what you need to know.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED 'Technical issue' affecting parcel deliveries now resolved: Canada Post
A 'technical issue' that prevented Canada Post from accepting parcels for delivery within Canada has now been fixed, the postal service says.
-
Piles of oranges at North Vancouver dump draw food waste concerns
A woman from Metro Vancouver is speaking out after spotting mounds of mandarin oranges discarded at the dump.
-
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
An Ontario man already facing charges of aiding and abetting suicides through kits he sold online now faces 14 new second-degree murder charges, according to documents obtained by CTV News.
-
Missing woman from First Nation in Saskatchewan found safe, police say
A 39-year-old woman who was reported missing from Kahkewistahaw First Nation in Saskatchewan has been found safe, police say.
World
-
Israel and the U.S. face growing isolation over Gaza as offensive grinds on with no end in sight
Israel and the United States were increasingly isolated as they faced global calls for a cease-fire in Gaza, including a non-binding vote expected to pass at the United Nations later on Tuesday. Israel has pressed ahead with an offensive against Gaza's Hamas rulers that it says could go on for weeks or months.
-
Texas woman who sought court permission for abortion leaves state for the procedure, attorneys say
A pregnant Texas woman whose fetus has a fatal condition left the state to get an abortion elsewhere before the state Supreme Court on Monday rejected her unprecedented challenge of one of the most restrictive bans in the U.S.
-
Zelenskyy will arrive on Capitol Hill to grim mood as Biden's aid package for Ukraine risks collapse
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive on Capitol Hill to a darker mood than when he swooped in last winter for a hero's welcome, as the Russian invasion is grinding into a third year and U.S. funding hangs in balance.
-
Putin visits a shipyard to oversee the commissioning of new Russian nuclear submarines
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday travelled to a shipyard to attend the commissioning of new nuclear submarines, a visit that showcased the country's nuclear might amid the fighting in Ukraine.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Harvard says it stands by its president after comments at congressional hearing on antisemitism
Harvard says it is standing by its president, Claudine Gay, after her comments last week at a U.S. congressional hearing on antisemitism.
-
Suicide bomber attacks police station in northwest Pakistan, killing 23 officers and wounding 32
A suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden vehicle at a police station's main gate in northwest Pakistan early Tuesday, killing at least 23 troops and wounding 32 others, and causing a part of the building to collapse upon impact, the military and officials said.
Politics
-
'I know I messed up': House Speaker Fergus challenged by MPs probing video controversy
A repentant Greg Fergus testified Monday before his peers about what he says was his unintentional participation in a partisan provincial Liberal party event in early December, telling MPs that as the House of Commons Speaker, he knows he 'messed up.'
-
U.S. president not making much fuss over Canada's 3% tax on web giants, Trudeau says
Canada's tax on Netflix and other foreign digital services companies may be a major irritant for the U.S. tech sector, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it doesn't seem to be much concern to President Joe Biden.
-
Conservatives have 'successfully' scapegoated carbon price in affordability crisis: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Conservative party has been successful at "scapegoating" the carbon price as the reason everything is more expensive.
Health
-
Doctor and self-exiled activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS epidemic in rural China dies at 95
Renowned Chinese doctor and activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS virus epidemic in rural China in the 1990s died Sunday at the age of 95 at her home in the United States.
-
A pregnant Texas woman asked a court for permission to get an abortion, despite a ban. What's next?
Kate Cox, a mother of two in Texas, became pregnant again in August but soon after learned devastating news: Her baby has a fatal condition and is likely to either be stillborn or die shortly after birth.
-
Quebec health reform bill passes after government invokes closure
After sitting through the night, early Saturday morning, members of the Quebec legislature finally passed Bill 15 to reform the health-care network, voting 75 to 27.
Sci-Tech
-
Ashes of Waterloo, Ont. entrepreneur to be launched into space aboard historic mission
The ashes of a Waterloo, Ont. man will join the DNA of some famous historical figures on a first-of-its-kind mission into space.
-
What did you Google in 2023? 'Barbie,' Israel-Hamas war among 2023's top internet searches
Google has released its "Year in Search," a roundup of 2023's top global queries, ranging from unforgettable pop culture moments to the loss of beloved figures and tragic news carrying worldwide repercussions.
-
Europe reaches a deal on the world's first comprehensive AI rules
European Union negotiators clinched a deal Friday on the world's first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules, paving the way for legal oversight of AI technology that has promised to transform everyday life and spurred warnings of existential dangers to humanity.
Entertainment
-
'Barbie' leads Golden Globe nominations with 9, followed closely by 'Oppenheimer'
Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie' dominated the Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine nods for the blockbuster film, including best picture musical or comedy as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and three of its original songs.
-
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, of 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,' dead at 29
Reality personality Anna Cardwell, who was featured on the TLC program “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” has died, according to social media posts made by her family. She was 29.
-
Prince Harry ordered to pay Daily Mail publisher legal fees for failed court challenge
A judge ordered Prince Harry on Monday to pay nearly 50,000 pounds (more than US$60,000) in legal fees to the publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid for his failed court challenge in a libel lawsuit.
Business
-
Choice Hotels goes hostile in US$8 billion takeover bid for Wyndham after being repeatedly rebuffed
Choice Hotels is launching a hostile takeover offer for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts after repeated attempts to reach a deal with the rival hotel chain were rebuffed.
-
Netflix to squeak past Disney+ in U.S. advertising revenue in 2024: report
Netflix is set to pull ahead of Disney+ in the race for U.S. advertising dollars next year as price hikes and a password-sharing crackdown pull more viewers to its ad-supported plan, an Insider Intelligence report projected.
-
Epic Games wins antitrust lawsuit against Google over barriers to its Android app store
A U.S. federal court jury has decided that Google's Android app store has been protected by anti-competitive barriers that have damaged smartphone consumers and software developers, dealing a blow to a major pillar of a technology empire.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians Googled a lot of things in 2023. Here are some of the top queries
From the Women's World Cup and Jeremy Renner to the Titan submersible, deadly earthquakes and the war in Gaza, Canadians searched far and wide on Google this year. These are the top queries in Canada for 2023.
-
Forget the surprise if you're thinking of giving a pet as a holiday present
Giving a pet as a blind gift isn't recommended, but offering one without the surprise element and with a little planning can enrich the lives of animals and humans alike. That's especially important now, when shelters and rescue groups are experiencing crisis-level numbers of animals due to the economy and higher costs for supplies.
-
Buckingham Palace releases this year’s Christmas card
Buckingham Palace released an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.
Sports
-
Ohtani's Dodgers contract has US$680 million deferred, lowering tax value to $46 million annually
Shohei Ohtani will receive just US$20 million of his $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the next 10 years, with $680 million payable from 2034-43 in an unusual structure that gives the team greater payroll flexibility in coming seasons.
-
Inter Miami to play 2 matches in Saudi Arabia. Messi vs. Ronaldo will happen Feb. 1
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will meet in Saudi Arabia after all. Inter Miami confirmed Monday that it will take part in the Riyadh Season Cup -- something that was announced by Saudi officials on Nov. 21. Inter Miami said the reports at that time were inaccurate.
-
Turkiye suspends all league games after club president punches referee at a top-flight match
The Turkish Football Federation has suspended all league games in the country after a club president punched the referee in the face at the end of a top-flight match.
Autos
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.