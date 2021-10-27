Several prominent figures will not attend the Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 UN COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in person, and the attendance of a number of others is in doubt.

Here is the latest on the status of delegates:

OUT OR STILL TO CONFIRM

The leader of the world's most populous country, President Xi Jinping of China, is not expected to be there in person. He has not left China since the COVID-19 pandemic began. He is likely to make an appearance by video. China is likely to be represented by vice-environment minister Zhao Yingmin and climate envoy Xie Zhenhua, who has confirmed he will attend.

The Kremlin has said Russian President Vladimir Putin will not travel to Glasgow.

Queen Elizabeth has pulled out of the summit after being advised by doctors to rest. She will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded message, Buckingham Palace said.

Pope Francis is not expected to attend. A Vatican source said there was a possibility that the pope would address the conference by video or that Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin would read a message on his behalf.

Iranian President Ebraham Raisi will not attend COP26 after reports in the British media that local politicians were calling for a criminal investigation if he set foot in Scotland.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Vice President Hamilton Mourao, sometimes the point man for environment, are not going.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is not going. Mexico may not send anyone because of pandemic restrictions and costs.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is not going because of local elections on Nov. 1.

New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said he is considering how he will participate, possibly taking part online. The daily Yomiuri reported that Kishida was making arrangements to try to attend in person.

IN