COP15 negotiators heading towards a global nature deal, environment minister says
A global agreement to protect a significant percentage of the world's lands and waters will be reached by the time the COP15 nature convention ends on Monday, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Sunday.
Guilbeault spoke on the second to last official day of the conference, as negotiators in Montreal pored over the draft of an agreement that would also include mobilizing hundreds of billions of dollars to fund the pledges.
Chinese Environment Minister Huang Runqiu released the new draft of the Kunming-Montreal Global biodiversity framework on Sunday morning.
It preserves the marquee goal of ensuring that 30 per cent of "terrestrial, inland water, and coastal and marine areas, especially areas of particular importance for biodiversity and ecosystem functions and services," be effectively conserved by 2030.
That should include recognition of Indigenous territories when applicable, it adds.
It also includes a commitment to mobilize at least US$200 billion per year from both public and private sources to finance nature, and to reduce subsidies that are harmful to nature by at least $500 billion by 2030.
The final draft came after nearly two weeks of negotiations among 196 countries who are part of the UN biodiversity convention. They are seeking a new deal to halt the human destruction of nature and to begin restoring what has already been lost.
The United Nations estimates three-quarters of the world's land has been altered by human activities and one million species face extinction this century as a result.
Guilbeault told reporters that while some countries were still seeking adjustments to the agreement on Sunday afternoon, many have voiced their support for the text as it stands.
He said he expects a deal on the framework to be reached by Monday, and compared its potential significance to the climate change deal reached in Paris in 2015.
"Six months ago, we didn't even know if we would have a COP this year, let alone a Paris moment for biodiversity, and that's sincerely where I think we're heading," he told reporters outside the closed-door meeting where negotiators continued to debate the text.
The framework seeks to find a balance between the countries pushing for more ambitious targets and developing nations who insist those targets need to be met with equally ambitious financing commitments from richer countries to help meet them, delegates and observers said.
The agreement proposes to have developed countries commit to providing developing countries at least US$20 billion per year by 2025, and $30 billion per year by 2030.
Maria Susana Muhamad Gonzalez, Colombia's Environment minister, said she believed that last number will need to come up to between $30 billion and $100 billion per year.
But she noted that broad consensus appeared to have been reached in many areas, including the 30 per cent protection goal, restoration of degraded lands and recognition of Indigenous people.
"I'm very optimistic that, as the main goals have been landed and there is no general opposition to these goals, we have made a very important step forward," she told reporters outside the closed-door meeting.
Virginijus Sinkevicus, environment commissioner at the European Commission, said the text represents a "compromise" and a "solid document on which we can work."
But he said the agreement needs to be strengthened, noting there are no numerical targets on a key goal that includes halting human-induced species extinctions by 2050 and increasing the abundance of native wild species.
"We could clearly see increased ambition on resource mobilization, but then there are no numerical values in Goal A at all, and that's of course, very problematic for the framework to be adopted in 2030," he said.
A draft on the issue of resource mobilization proposes the creation of a dedicated global biodiversity fund, which is a key demand of developing nations and one that some developed nations have been resisting.
But the draft suggests the fund could be a dedicated entity within the existing Global Environment Fund preferred by Europe and G7 countries, including Canada.
Other targets in the draft agreement include reducing the impacts of pollution and invasive species and ensuring businesses monitor and disclose the affect of their activities on biodiversity.
Representatives of environment and civil society groups praised the text's conservation and finance goals, but said it fell short in other areas.
Brian O'Donnell, the director of Campaign for Nature, said the text would be the "world's largest commitment to biodiversity conservation" if adopted as written.
He particularly praised the text's inclusion of Indigenous rights, which he said could herald "the start of a new era of conservation in which Indigenous people's rights and leadership are included."
However, he said he's worried about language on "sustainable use" in protected areas and said more clarification is needed on the commitment to oceans.
Eddy Perez of Climate Action Network Canada described the accord as an "ambitious" one that puts pressure on developed nations when it comes to finance.
"China is telling the world, 'if we want more ambition on biodiversity action at the international level, we also need more resources,"' he said in an interview.
He said the finance package sets the bar "really high," even if the proposed amount of aid still falls below what some developing nations have been asking for.
But he said the language on pesticides is weak and reiterated concerns over the lack of measurable goals on reducing extinctions by 2030.
The final adoption of the agreement could come as soon as Sunday night as delegates meet in an evening plenary.
China is officially the president of COP15 and as such oversees the negotiations. But the conference itself was moved to Canada because of ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in China.
The new agreement would be titled the Kunming-Montreal Global biodiversity framework after the host cities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2022.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground
Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Key Ukrainian city's rapid fall leaves unanswered questions
Now that Russia has retreated from Kherson following Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south, residents want to know why Moscow's forces were able to overrun the city so easily. Families of the dead say they have been trying in vain for months to get information from the military and the government so they can have some closure about the deaths of their loved ones.
Rise in respiratory illnesses prompts further caution this holiday season: family doctor
As families set out to enjoy a holiday season free of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, one doctor suggests people should still take protective measures to combat the rise in respiratory illnesses leaving medical teams on high alert.
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France in instant classic on penalties
Lionel Messi's once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion.
'One side or the other': Coutts, Alta. still a village divided after convoy blockade
The sound of blaring horns that echoed through this village 10 months ago has been replaced by the steady hum of semi-trailer trucks filing through the border crossing between Alberta and the United States.
Argentina dominates as World Cup Golden Ball, player award winners revealed
After Argentina claimed the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy, the association confirmed the winners for several individual awards, including the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot. CTVNews.ca has the breakdown.
Why we can't get enough of the 'Wednesday' dance
Wednesday Addams doesn't do anything by accident. So when the spirit of dance possessed the typically morose teen at her school dance in the new Netflix series bearing her name, it caused an immediate stir, onscreen and off.
'Hallowed space': Divers pull 275 artifacts from 2022 excavation of Franklin ship
Eleven metres below the surface of the Northwest Passage, deep within the wreck of one of Capt. John Franklin's doomed ships, something caught the eye of diver Ryan Harris. Harris was in the middle of the 2022 field season on the wreck of HMS Erebus.
Ukraine leader calls for global peace summit in video message
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday proposed holding a global peace summit this winter, in a video message Kyiv was hoping would be broadcast ahead of the soccer World Cup final in Qatar, although it appeared unlikely FIFA would allow the move.
Canadians finding faith as Americans lose it: survey on importance of religion
A new survey suggests the perceptions of Canadians and Americans on religion have changed over the past couple of years.
Canada
-
'One side or the other': Coutts, Alta. still a village divided after convoy blockade
The sound of blaring horns that echoed through this village 10 months ago has been replaced by the steady hum of semi-trailer trucks filing through the border crossing between Alberta and the United States.
-
Moscow accuses Ottawa of leading effort to undermine Russian soldiers
Russia's ambassador to Canada says Ottawa is at the vanguard of a social media effort he argues is meant to demoralize Russian soldiers.
-
Young doctors look outside of Canada for opportunities amid lack of medical training resources
Medical students and young doctors are struggling to find opportunities within Canada's health-care system as one doctor explains the country's lack of medical training and resources are to blame.
-
Rise in respiratory illnesses prompts further caution this holiday season: family doctor
As families set out to enjoy a holiday season free of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, one doctor suggests people should still take protective measures to combat the rise in respiratory illnesses leaving medical teams on high alert.
-
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
-
In crowded N.B. hospital, 88-year-old awaiting nursing home placed in supply room
The daughter of an 88-year-old woman who spent part of Thursday in a supply room at an overcrowded New Brunswick hospital says she's alarmed by the shortages of space and staff in the province's health facilities.
World
-
Jewish festival of lights begins in Ukraine as battles rage
Jews in Ukraine waging a 'war between darkness and light' lit a giant menorah on Sunday night to start the eight-day Hanukkah holiday as tens of thousands remained without electricity and Russia's nearly 10-month war produced new victims.
-
Key Ukrainian city's rapid fall leaves unanswered questions
Now that Russia has retreated from Kherson following Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south, residents want to know why Moscow's forces were able to overrun the city so easily. Families of the dead say they have been trying in vain for months to get information from the military and the government so they can have some closure about the deaths of their loved ones.
-
Ex-Mafia boss 'Cadillac Frank' Salemme dies in prison at 89
Francis 'Cadillac Frank' Salemme, the once powerful New England Mafia boss who was serving a life sentence behind bars for the 1993 killing of a Boston nightclub owner, has died at the age of 89, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.
-
Moscow appeals for army recruits to fight in Ukraine through propaganda videos
Moscow has begun a new campaign to encourage Russians to enlist in the armed forces and fight in Ukraine, despite the Kremlin having denied needing more recruits.
-
Peru's dark past surfaces as young protester is laid to rest
The streets of Quinua were overrun by weeping residents commemorating the death of Clemer Rojas, a 23-year-old student who left his parents' home Thursday to protest the ousting of Peru's president and never returned.
-
Jesuits ask victims to come forward in artist abuse case
Pope Francis' Jesuit order on Sunday asked any more victims to come forward with complaints against a famous Jesuit artist who was essentially let off the hook by the Vatican twice despite devastating testimony by women who said he sexually and spiritually abused them.
Politics
-
'Five-alarm fire': Conservatives to continue focus on cost of living in new year, Scheer says
Opposition House Leader Andrew Scheer says Conservative MPs will continue to focus on tackling the cost-of-living crisis and quashing the Liberals' carbon tax in the new year.
-
Pierre Poilievre thinks he can win over new Canadians – here's how he plans to do it
Since Stephen Harper's four-year term, Conservatives have lost three straight elections to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals, with losses stacking up in Toronto- and Vancouver-area suburban seats, home to many visible minorities and new Canadians. If there's one thing many in the party agree on, it's the need for Conservatives to build support in such communities. But can Pierre Poilievre do it?
-
Power Play's picks for the five power players of 2022
The 2022 political year saw federal leaders grapple with both unprecedented protests at home and how to respond to wartime needs abroad. It also saw some top politicians take on new positions of power, while Indigenous leaders took their calls for accountability directly to the Vatican. Here are CTV News Channel Power Play's picks for the top five political power players of the year.
Health
-
American ALS patients contend with US$158K price tag on new drug
In September, Relyvrio became only the third drug approved in the U.S. for ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, an incurable neurodegenerative disease that is usually fatal within five years. But patients and physicians who celebrated Relyvrio's approval several months ago are now contending with the obstacles posed by the U.S. health-care system.
-
In crowded N.B. hospital, 88-year-old awaiting nursing home placed in supply room
The daughter of an 88-year-old woman who spent part of Thursday in a supply room at an overcrowded New Brunswick hospital says she's alarmed by the shortages of space and staff in the province's health facilities.
-
Rise in respiratory illnesses prompts further caution this holiday season: family doctor
As families set out to enjoy a holiday season free of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, one doctor suggests people should still take protective measures to combat the rise in respiratory illnesses leaving medical teams on high alert.
Sci-Tech
-
'Hallowed space': Divers pull 275 artifacts from 2022 excavation of Franklin ship
Eleven metres below the surface of the Northwest Passage, deep within the wreck of one of Capt. John Franklin's doomed ships, something caught the eye of diver Ryan Harris. Harris was in the middle of the 2022 field season on the wreck of HMS Erebus.
-
Twitter prohibits users from promoting accounts on Facebook, Mastodon
Twitter on Sunday said that it will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames.
-
'Unlike any planets found in our solar system:' These two planets are probably made of water, study finds
Two far-off planets are likely made of water, according to research conducted using NASA's Hubble and Spitzer telescopes.
Entertainment
-
Why we can't get enough of the 'Wednesday' dance
Wednesday Addams doesn't do anything by accident. So when the spirit of dance possessed the typically morose teen at her school dance in the new Netflix series bearing her name, it caused an immediate stir, onscreen and off.
-
'Avatar 2' makes waves with $134 million domestic debut
'Avatar: The Way of Water'a didn't make quite as big of a splash as many assumed it would, but James Cameron's big budget spectacle still helped breathe life into the box office this weekend.
-
How a Marvel Comics artist helped give Newfoundland its own psychedelic superhero
When Marvel Comics artist Danny Bulanadi died last month, fans around the world took to social media to share his illustrations of well-known and well-muscled characters including Captain America, the Fantastic Four and the Transformers.
Business
-
Non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits on the rise as demand grows among Canadians
With the holiday season in full swing and 'Dry January' around the corner, Canadians who don't drink alcohol or want to cut back may find more options on menus and store shelves.
-
Twitter prohibits users from promoting accounts on Facebook, Mastodon
Twitter on Sunday said that it will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames.
-
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media
Elon Musk's abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover Twitter widens a growing rift between the social media site and media organizations that have used the platform to build their audiences.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians finding faith as Americans lose it: survey on importance of religion
A new survey suggests the perceptions of Canadians and Americans on religion have changed over the past couple of years.
-
'Just be kind to yourself': Canadians find ways to celebrate the holidays amid inflation
Rising inflation rates and an upcoming recession have many Canadians reconsidering their holiday plans and finding new, creative ways to still participate in the festivities.
-
Several hot tubs recalled due to 'burn hazard': Health Canada
A safety notification was issued by Health Canada warning that several hot tubs have been recalled due to 'burn hazard.'
Sports
-
Argentines erupt in joy after epic first World Cup final victory since 1986
Argentines let loose on Sunday and streets across the country became places of celebration after an epic World Cup final in which the national team beat France on penalties.
-
France fans' dismay mixed with awe for Messi in World Cup final
Losing to Argentina wasn't the end they hoped for. Still, for dismayed French fans, the World Cup final was an emotional roller-coaster they'll never forget, with an outcome both bitter and sweet.
-
Canadian swimmer Maggie Mac Neil sets world record at short course worlds
Canada's Maggie Mac Neil closed out the FINA World Swimming Championships in style on Sunday by setting a world record in the women's 100-metre butterfly.
Autos
-
U.S. opens probe of Cruise robotaxi braking, clogging traffic
U.S. safety regulators are investigating reports that autonomous robotaxis run by General Motors' Cruise LLC can stop too quickly or unexpectedly quit moving, potentially stranding passengers.
-
Jay Leno details how his 'face caught on fire' in first interview since accident
Jay Leno has opened up for the first time about the accident that left him with severe burns to his face and body.
-
Drinkers falling asleep in the road are dying in traffic accidents, Tokyo police warn
Police in Japan's capital are urging people to moderate their alcohol consumption this holiday season following an increase in deaths of drinkers hit by vehicles after falling asleep on the street.