Company starting to recover oil from Kansas pipeline spill
The company operating a pipeline that leaked about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek is recovering at least a small part of it from what was the largest onshore crude oil spill in nine years.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday that Canada-based TC Energy has recovered 2,163 barrels of oil mixed with water from the 14,000-barrel spill on a creek running through rural pastureland in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles (240 kilometres) northwest of Kansas City.
The EPA also said the company has recovered 435 barrels from the ruptured pipeline, to bring the total amount of oil and water recovered to 2,598 barrels, a figure also released by the company. Each barrel is enough to fill a household bathtub, and the total spill was 588,000 gallons.
Last week's rupture in Kansas forced the company to shut down the Keystone system, and it hasn't said when it will come back online. It is using trucks with what essentially are large wet vacuums to suck out the oil. The company said Thursday evening that the trucks are operating around the clock. The company and the EPA say no drinking water was affected, and no one was evacuated in the wake of the spill.
"Our commitment to the community is that our response efforts will continue until we have fully remediated the site," the company said in a statement.
The company used booms, or barriers, to contain the oil in the creek and also built an earthen dam to prevent it from moving into larger waterways. The EPA said the company built a second earthen dam to helps support the first.
According to U.S. Department of Transportation data, it was the biggest onshore spill since a Tesoro Corp. pipeline rupture in North Dakota leaked 20,600 barrels in September 2013. The agency's data also said it was the largest spill on the Keystone system since it began operating in 2010 and bigger than 22 previous spills on the system combined.
The spill prompted the U.S. Department of Transportation's pipeline safety arm to order TC Energy to take corrective action.
It said the company must reduce the operating pressure by 20% inside the 96-mile (155-kilometre) segment running from Steele City, Nebraska, south to Hope, Kansas. It also said the company cannot restart operations in that segment without the permission of the pipeline safety regulators.
The company must also identify the spill's root cause, submit a plan for finding similar problems elsewhere, and conductadditional tests by early March.
Bill Caram, executive director of the advocacy Pipeline Safety Trust, said much of the order is standard "boilerplate," and it would be possible for TC Energy to get the 96-mile segment back online once it does a repair.
"They need to excavate the pipe in such a way that it's preserved just for the investigation, for that root-cause analysis, and that takes probably the most time," Caram said. "But the actual repair can be pretty quick."
Concerns that spills could pollute waterways spurred opposition to plans by TC Energy to build another crude oil pipeline in the Keystone system, the 1,200-mile (1,900-kilometer) Keystone XL, which would have cut across Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Critics also argued that using crude from western Canada's oil sands would worsen climate change, and President Joe Biden's cancellation of a U.S. permit for the project led the company to pull the plug last year.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground
Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Complaints about CRA up 70 per cent from pre-pandemic year: taxpayers' watchdog
The number of complaints about the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) filed with the taxpayers’ watchdog more than doubled in the last fiscal year compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to Taxpayers' Ombudsperson Francois Boileau.
Trade Minister Mary Ng broke ethics rules over contract to friend, commissioner rules
International Trade Minister Mary Ng apologized Tuesday after the federal ethics commissioner concluded she broke the rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
Federal government to provide more funding for skilled refugee resettlement program
The federal government says it will provide more funding for a program aimed at bringing skilled refugees to Canada.
Diabetes drug in short supply in U.S. after celebrities, influencers touted its weight-loss benefits
Ozempic, a drug approved to treat Type 2 diabetes, is in short supply in the U.S. after social media and prominent figures popularized the medication as a solution for weight loss.
LIVE UPDATES | As it happened: Argentina defeats Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final
Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to an impressive 3-0 win over Croatia. Re-live all the action with the live updates provided by CTVNews.ca
Society must decide where 'line is going to be' on assault-style firearms: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is trying to find the dividing line between guns suitable for hunting and ones that have no place in society because they pose significant dangers in the wrong hands.
U.S. scientists announce 'major' fusion energy breakthrough
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced a 'major scientific breakthrough' Tuesday in the decades-long quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars.
Civilian police declined 40 military sexual criminal cases: Armed Forces
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Tuesday that she has directed the Canadian Armed Forces to end its jurisdiction over sexual crimes, even as military police say they have faced challenges transferring such cases to civilian counterparts.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Brace yourself because 2023 will likely be an election year
Brace yourselves because the new year, 2023, will likely be an election year, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'Should he choose to stick around, Trudeau will be in his fourth contest since first winning in 2015, a prospect as tiring for his troops as it is for Canadians.'
Canada
-
Civilian police declined 40 military sexual criminal cases: Armed Forces
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Tuesday that she has directed the Canadian Armed Forces to end its jurisdiction over sexual crimes, even as military police say they have faced challenges transferring such cases to civilian counterparts.
-
Complaints about CRA up 70 per cent from pre-pandemic year: taxpayers' watchdog
The number of complaints about the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) filed with the taxpayers’ watchdog more than doubled in the last fiscal year compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to Taxpayers' Ombudsperson Francois Boileau.
-
Canadian military officers handed guilty verdict, reprimanded after inappropriate 'call sign'
The Royal Canadian Air Force says two military officers have been handed reprimands and minor suspensions of pay for failing to enforce the military's orders on preventing and addressing sexual misconduct.
-
Here are the Canada Post shipping deadlines for 2022 holiday season
The window to send cards and parcels via Canada Post in time for the holidays will soon be closing, with the first deadline approaching on Dec 16.
-
Trade Minister Mary Ng broke ethics rules over contract to friend, commissioner rules
International Trade Minister Mary Ng apologized Tuesday after the federal ethics commissioner concluded she broke the rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
-
Winter storm forces school closures in parts of the Maritimes
Winter storm warnings remain in effect for much of the Maritimes as a snowstorm has forced the closure of schools in parts of Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
World
-
Greek Roma leaders urge calm after teen shot by police dies
Thousands of protesters marched through the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki and the capital Athens Tuesday night, as Roma community leaders appealed for calm hours after the death of a teenager shot in the head last week during a police chase over an allegedly unpaid gas station bill.
-
Indian, Chinese troops clash at border in fresh faceoff
Soldiers from India and China clashed last week along their disputed border, India's defence minister said Tuesday, in the latest violence along the contested frontier since June 2020, when troops from both countries engaged in a deadly brawl.
-
Iran execution: Man publicly hanged from crane amid protests
Iran executed a second prisoner on Monday convicted over crimes committed during the nationwide protests challenging the country's theocracy, publicly hanging him from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others.
-
EU member states agree to give Bosnia candidate status
European affairs ministers from the 27 EU nations agreed Tuesday to endorse a recommendation from the bloc's executive arm to grant Bosnia candidate member status as the war in Ukraine accelerates the bloc's enlargement process.
-
Somalia not yet in famine but still in danger, report says
Somalia has not yet fallen into famine but several parts of the country are in danger of it in the coming months, according to a new food security report on the Horn of Africa's worst drought in decades.
-
6 killed, including 2 officers, in Australian ambush, siege
Six people, including two young police officers, were shot and killed at a property in rural Australia after officers who arrived to investigate reports of a missing person were ambushed, authorities said Tuesday.
Politics
-
Trudeau says he's not willing to kick health-care reform down the road any longer
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's not willing to kick health-care reform down the road any farther, with governments appearing to have reached a stalemate in health-care funding negotiations.
-
Trade Minister Mary Ng broke ethics rules over contract to friend, commissioner rules
International Trade Minister Mary Ng apologized Tuesday after the federal ethics commissioner concluded she broke the rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
-
Society must decide where 'line is going to be' on assault-style firearms: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is trying to find the dividing line between guns suitable for hunting and ones that have no place in society because they pose significant dangers in the wrong hands.
Health
-
Diabetes drug in short supply in U.S. after celebrities, influencers touted its weight-loss benefits
Ozempic, a drug approved to treat Type 2 diabetes, is in short supply in the U.S. after social media and prominent figures popularized the medication as a solution for weight loss.
-
Are health-care wait times delaying your surgery? We want to hear from you
As Canadian hospitals face a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses, some facilities have decided to postpone or even cancel certain surgeries. Has your surgery been delayed or cancelled? Has this happened to your child or someone you are the caregiver for? If so, we want to hear from you.
-
Sick Ontario preschooler airlifted 350 km from home due to full local hospital
An Ontario mother says her son’s recent experience in Ontario’s packed pediatric health-care system has left her and her family terrified.
Sci-Tech
-
Mars rover captures 1st sound of dust devil on red planet
What's a dust devil sound like on Mars? A NASA rover by chance had its microphone on when a whirling tower of red dust passed directly overhead, recording the racket.
-
EXPLAINED
EXPLAINED | What is nuclear fusion? The 'major scientific breakthrough' for clean-energy
The U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday about a "major scientific breakthrough" at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of several sites worldwide where researchers have been trying to develop the possibility of harnessing energy from nuclear fusion.
-
U.S. scientists announce 'major' fusion energy breakthrough
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced a 'major scientific breakthrough' Tuesday in the decades-long quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars.
Entertainment
-
Comedian and actor Adam Sandler to get 2023 Mark Twain Prize
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts said Tuesday that Adam Sandler would receive The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor award at a gala on March 19.
-
BTS member Jin begins military duty at front-line boot camp
Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp Tuesday as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star.
-
Taylor Swift, songwriters agree to end 'Shake It Off' copyright case
Two songwriters have dropped their lawsuit claiming Grammy-winning musician Taylor Swift copied their lyrics in her 2014 No. 1 hit 'Shake It Off,' according to court documents filed on Monday.
Business
-
Tech job postings down 32 per cent since May, nearing pre-pandemic levels: Indeed
Job search company Indeed says postings on its site for Canadian tech roles have dropped 32 per cent since May and are showing no signs of stabilizing as the sector grapples with layoffs.
-
Complaints about CRA up 70 per cent from pre-pandemic year: taxpayers' watchdog
The number of complaints about the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) filed with the taxpayers’ watchdog more than doubled in the last fiscal year compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to Taxpayers' Ombudsperson Francois Boileau.
-
Company starting to recover oil from Kansas pipeline spill
The company operating a pipeline that leaked about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek is recovering at least a small part of it from what was the largest onshore crude oil spill in nine years.
Lifestyle
-
Here are the Canada Post shipping deadlines for 2022 holiday season
The window to send cards and parcels via Canada Post in time for the holidays will soon be closing, with the first deadline approaching on Dec 16.
-
Festive floral: N.S. man's massive 26-year-old poinsettia still growing strong
Frankie Allison’s green thumb has baffled Maritime gardeners for over two decades. The Upper Hammonds Plains, N.S., man is believed to have one of the largest poinsettias.
-
Oldest known pair of jeans in the world pulled from shipwreck, sold at auction
Pulled from a sunken trunk at an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina, work pants that auction officials describe as the oldest known pair of jeans in the world have sold for US$114,000.
Sports
-
MLS broadcast rights awarded to TSN, Fox Sports for next 4 years
Fox Sports will keep on broadcasting Major League Soccer games in the U.S. as part of a four-year agreement, ending the run of ESPN and ABC, which had carried matches since the league launched in 1996. MLS also announced linear television agreements with TSN on Tuesday.
-
U.S. State Department on soccer journalist Grant Wahl: 'No indication of foul play'
The body and possessions of soccer journalist Grant Wahl were repatriated to the United States on Monday after his death last week while covering the World Cup in Qatar, a senior State Department official said.
-
Ont. minor hockey league looks to 'foster growth' with consent training
As Hockey Canada looks to new leadership in the wake of recent sexual-assault-related scandals, some in the game are working to repair hockey culture from the ground up.
Autos
-
Ram recalls 1.4M trucks; tailgates can open unexpectedly
Stellantis is recalling about 1.4 million pickup trucks worldwide because the tailgates may not close completely and cargo could spill onto the road.
-
Most small SUVs flunk updated insurance industry crash tests
Most small SUVs flunked the latest frontal crash tests done by the insurance industry, but oddly enough, they're just as safe as they were before.
-
Torontonians have fourth-longest public transit commute in North America: app
According to newly released transit data, Toronto public transit users may have one of the longest commutes in North America.