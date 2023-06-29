Community in Northwest Territories evacuated as wildfires near

Wekweeti, N.W.T. -

A community north of Yellowknife is being evacuated as three wildfires burn nearby.

The Tlicho government says the first plane from Wekweeti, which is home to more than 100 people, left for Yellowknife at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The Northwest Territories' wildfire agency says the closest wildfire is burning between Wekweeti's airport and the community, and is within two kilometres of homes.

It was initially estimated to be half a square kilometre in size, but the agency says the situation is changing quickly.

N.W.T. Fire says five airtankers and several helicopters are working to limit its spread toward the community, while structures are being protected with sprinklers on the ground.

Another wildfire is burning across Snare Lake from the community while a third is burning at the western tip of the lake.

All three fires are believed to have been naturally caused.

