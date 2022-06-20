Come across a bear? Here’s what you should do

With the busiest bear season in recent memory in the Alberta and B.C. mountains, there is a good chance you will see one of the impressive animals, if you head to one of Western Canada’s national parks.

According to Parks Canada, black bears are more common this year in populated areas, and so are grizzlies, which can be more dangerous.

There are a few different types of bear encounters that typically happen, and officials with Parks Canada say it’s important to be prepared for all of them.

NEAR ROADWAYS

If you spot a bear on the side of the road, you should stay inside your car. If you do get out, you are advised to stay at least 100 metres away, according to Jasper Wildlife conflict specialist James McCormick.

“It’s fantastic when you get an opportunity to see a bear in a national park,” McCormick told CTV National News. “Watch it for a little while, take a few photos, then we ask you to move on to give that bear the space.”

IN THE WILD

When hiking in the mountains, McCormick says you should always carry bear spray, travel in groups, and make noise as you move through the wilderness.

If you come across a black bear or grizzly on a trail or in the woods, again, it’s best to stay100 metres away, at least.

In the event you come across a bear at a close distance, McCormick says you need to assess the bear’s behaviour. If the animal doesn’t see you, slowly back away until you are out of sight.

“If the bear has seen you, you kind of look at what it’s doing. I like to wave my arms, kind of talk in a low voice and then back away from that bear, and most of the time, that bear doesn’t want anything to do with you, same as you don’t want anything to do with that bear.”

If a bear becomes aggressive, you may have to use bear spray, or anything else nearby that can be used as a weapon.