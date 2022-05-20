Colorado to experience weather whiplash as heavy snow follows temperatures near 30

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that examines the impact that invasive earthworms have on species that are native to North America.

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin reports on two papers looking at whether or not the world's tropical rainforests are heading towards a total collapse.

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that looks at the importance of temperature when it comes to the survival of boreal forests.

Dan Riskin on how climate change influences human violence

Dan Riskin on why climate change could cause rogue waves

Dan Riskin on how well Canada is protecting coastal wildlife

Dan Riskin on why the flowering dates of plants are changing

Dan Riskin on trust between scientists and the public

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian vodka, caviar and diamonds on new Canadian sanctions list

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly is today announcing a fresh wave of sanctions against Vladimir Putin's regime including a ban on importing Russian vodka, caviar and diamonds. The ban on the import of certain luxury goods from Russia covers alcoholic drinks, fish and seafood.

Canada

World

Politics

  • Russian vodka, caviar and diamonds on new Canadian sanctions list

    Foreign Minister Melanie Joly is today announcing a fresh wave of sanctions against Vladimir Putin's regime including a ban on importing Russian vodka, caviar and diamonds. The ban on the import of certain luxury goods from Russia covers alcoholic drinks, fish and seafood.

    Melanie Joly, Foreign Minister of Canada, addresses the media during a statement as part of the meeting of foreign ministers of the G7 Group of leading democratic economic powers at the Weissenhaus resort in Weissenhaeuser Strand, Germany, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Marcus Brandt/Pool via AP)

  • Canada banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks

    Canada is banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE, another Chinese company, from participating in the country's 5G wireless networks, citing national security and cybersecurity concerns. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement about prohibiting products and services from these 'high-risk vendors,' in Ottawa on Thursday.

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social