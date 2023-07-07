Cold front to bring relief in Central Canada, but heat wave continues on coasts
A cold front passing through Ontario is expected to offer relief today after a multi-day heat wave, but the hot and humid weather is forecasted to linger over Quebec through the weekend.
Environment Canada meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says the cold front is expected to cause a return to near normal temperatures in the coming days.
An updated heat warning issued Friday morning for southern Quebec says a hot and humid air mass will stall over the province until Sunday, making it feel like around 35 degrees Celsius during the day and offering little overnight relief.
The heat wave was expected to persist through Friday in eastern Ontario but the weather agency lifted alerts across the rest of the province.
Areas further east will have to wait for relief as parts of Atlantic Canada from New Brunswick to Nova Scotia remain under heat warnings set to continue today and last into the weekend in some areas.
The heat could last longer in British Columbia, where heat warnings remain for inland sections from the north to central coast and in the Fraser Canyon area east of Vancouver. Daytime highs between 30 and 35 C are expected through Sunday.
The warnings extended across much of the Northwest Territories, with communities as far north as Inuvik forecasted to see temperatures around 30 degrees. A special weather statement for large parts of the Yukon called for temperatures in the high 20s.
Special air quality statements are in effect in northern parts of B.C., Alberta and Quebec due to forest fires.
A woman walks her dogs to cool them off in the waters of the Ottawa River in the Ottawa suburb of Constance Bay on Tuesday, July 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canadian unemployment rate rose to 5.4% in June as economy added 60,000 jobs
Canada's unemployment rate ticked up to 5.4 per cent in June -- that's up from 5.2 per cent in May and the highest it's been in over a year.
What the Alzheimer's drug approval in the U.S. could mean for Canada
The U.S. FDA approved North America’s first Alzheimer’s treatment Lecanemab, also known as Leqembi. What does that mean for Canadians living with the disease?
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
There are thousands of tonnes of methane emissions being released by melting glaciers: study
Our current projections for fighting climate change are based on the greenhouse gas sources that we already know about — but we could be dangerously underestimating, according to a new study looking at a greenhouse gas source that has, up until this point, been hidden under ice.
For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record
Earth's average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record.
Two-thirds of Canadians and Americans admit to working while on vacation: survey
A recent survey has found that that 68 per cent of working Americans and Canadian admitted that they are working while they are on vacation.
Here's what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Muslims across Pakistan hold anti-Sweden rallies to denounce burning of Islam's holy book
Muslims in Pakistan were holding rallies on Friday to observe a "Day of the Sanctity of Quran" after the South Asian Islamic nation's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued a call for anti-Sweden protests over last week's burning of the Islamic holy book in Stockholm.
