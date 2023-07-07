Cold front to bring relief in Central Canada, but heat wave continues on coasts

A cold front passing through Ontario is expected to offer relief today after a multi-day heat wave, but the hot and humid weather is forecasted to linger over Quebec through the weekend.

Environment Canada meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says the cold front is expected to cause a return to near normal temperatures in the coming days.

An updated heat warning issued Friday morning for southern Quebec says a hot and humid air mass will stall over the province until Sunday, making it feel like around 35 degrees Celsius during the day and offering little overnight relief.

The heat wave was expected to persist through Friday in eastern Ontario but the weather agency lifted alerts across the rest of the province.

Areas further east will have to wait for relief as parts of Atlantic Canada from New Brunswick to Nova Scotia remain under heat warnings set to continue today and last into the weekend in some areas.

The heat could last longer in British Columbia, where heat warnings remain for inland sections from the north to central coast and in the Fraser Canyon area east of Vancouver. Daytime highs between 30 and 35 C are expected through Sunday.

The warnings extended across much of the Northwest Territories, with communities as far north as Inuvik forecasted to see temperatures around 30 degrees. A special weather statement for large parts of the Yukon called for temperatures in the high 20s.

Special air quality statements are in effect in northern parts of B.C., Alberta and Quebec due to forest fires.

