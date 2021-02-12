TORONTO -- Coca-Coca will soon release paper bottles in part of an effort to eliminate plastic packaging entirely from its products.

The soft-drink company is set to roll out 2,000 paper bottle prototypes this year in an experiment to determine how effective the design is.

The prototype is made by a Danish company called Paboco, and it consists of a paper shell that still contains a thin plastic liner that holds the liquid inside. Coca-Cola claims the interior part of the packaging can be recycled in most parts of Europe.

The company’s ultimate goal is to create a paper bottle without a plastic insert.

“Our vision is to create a paper bottle that can be recycled like any other type of paper, and this prototype is the first step on the way to achieving this,” Stijn Franssen, packaging innovation manager of Coca-Cola Europe, said in a press release.

“A paper bottle opens up a whole new world of packaging possibilities, and we are convinced that paper packaging has a role to play in the future,” he said.

One of the challenges of using a paper bottle opposed to a glass bottle is that the carbonated beverage needs to maintain its pressure. The bottle also needs to be strong enough to prevent the paper exterior from flaking, also a potential health hazard for a consumer.

In order to keep the liquid separated from the paper, the company is considering a plant-based interior and eventually a paper lid to allow for 100-per-cent recyclability.

Michael Michelsen, business development manager at Paboco, said the project is still in its initial stages of development.

“We’re focused on several different development areas, which all tie back to our vision of creating a 100 per cent recyclable and bio-based bottle,” he said.

The company will host trials with its fruit drink Adez which doesn’t require the same pressurized packaging as carbonated drinks do. The trial of the paper bottle prototype is planned to hit the Hungarian market later this year.

Other beverage companies are have also joined in efforts to eliminate plastic from their packaging.

Absolut Vodka will begin its second trial phase of a paper bottle prototype in the U.K. and Sweden in spring 2021. The alcohol company sold 2,000 bottles of its prototype since 2020 and has similar goals to Coca-Cola.