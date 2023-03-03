Climate taxonomy proposal asks feds to include oilsands-related spending
The federal government has released proposed guidelines, submitted to it by an independent group of finance experts, on what investments should be considered worthy in the fight against climate change.
Clarity around what's considered eligible is meant to increase investment in these areas. Experts estimate upwards of an additional $115 billion per year in investment will be needed to meet Canada's net-zero-by-2050 target.
The taxonomy report by the Sustainable Finance Action Council proposes including both widely accepted green investments like solar panels and electric vehicles, as well as a more contentious "transition" category for emission reduction efforts in heavy industry, including the oilsands.
"What we're trying to do is really bring clarity to people of what is green and what is truly transition and what is not eligible," said Barbara Zvan, chief executive of the University Pension Plan Ontario, who helped lead the taxonomy effort at SFAC.
Environmental groups have criticized the inclusion of oilsands-related investments, as well as so-called blue hydrogen, in the transition category. They say such projects will still have significant emissions, and there are clear alternatives.
"The transition taxonomy would give a gold star for simply mitigation activities, which are not actually transition," said Julie Segal, senior manager of climate finance at Environmental Defence.
The transition category is important for industries like steel and cement that are emission-heavy but that will still be needed in a net-zero world, said Segal, but the inclusion of oil and gas projects muddies what is an attempt to provide clarity.
"Canada's version is looking like an endorsement for greenwashing, rather than something that will stop it," she said.
The SFAC report notes that there will still be oil and gas demand for decades so it's also important to reduce emissions on existing production, but adds the transition category will include intensifying restrictions around what emission-reduction efforts on fossil fuel projects would be eligible.
"Transition is a lower bar, but a bar that is expected to become higher over time," said Zvan in an interview ahead of the report's release.
She said there's been a lot of progress on establishing green taxonomies internationally, but less work on the transition side so there's an opportunity to help shape the thinking around it.
"There's a real opportunity for Canada to lead in this area, given our needs around natural resources, and to work with other key economies out there and regions to help create a definition that we can all leverage," she said.
The proposed rules would disqualify any coal projects or the development of new oilfields from being included, but there is still much to be worked out. Both the federal and provincial governments are expected to provide feedback.
The Sustainable Finance Action Council is a federal government-convened group of 25 financial institutions focused on integrating sustainable finance into standard industry practice.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2023.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place
Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Person in Florida dies after brain-eating amoeba infection, possibly due to sinus rinse with tap water, health officials warn
A person in Charlotte County, Fla., has died after being infected with the rare brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri.
LIVE UPDATES | 'Thundersnow' hits Toronto as city pummelled by major winter storm, up to 35 cm of snow
Snow is falling as thunder and lightning strike Toronto in a major winter snowstorm pummelling much of southern Ontario Friday evening.
Cannabis edibles mislabelled as cannabis extracts may contain significantly more THC, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning Canadians to read labels carefully, as some cannabis edibles have been marketed incorrectly as cannabis extracts, products that contain far more THC.
Why industry observers were not surprised by Nordstrom's move to close stores in Canada
In another hit to Canada's retail sector, Nordstrom announced it would close all 13 of its Canadian stores. Here's what you need to know about the closures, plus what retail experts say about the company's exit from Canada.
Lesion removed from Joe Biden's chest was cancerous: doctor
A skin lesion removed from U.S. President Joe Biden's chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma -- a common form of skin cancer -- his doctor said Friday, adding that no further treatment was required.
Canadians feeling more vulnerable to fraud than ever before, survey says, but majority fighting back
Canadians are feeling more vulnerable to fraudsters and identity theft than ever before, according to a new survey that shows that most are taking steps to fight back.
U.S. jury poised to weigh international soccer's ugly side
For seven weeks in a U.S. courtroom, federal jurors were thrust into a corruption scandal that had reached the highest levels of professional soccer. They must now decide the fates of two former Fox executives accused of paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes.
Utah man who killed his family was investigated by child agency
Child protective services had opened an investigation of a Utah man over alleged child abuse and threats to his family just weeks before he killed seven of his family members and then himself, new documents reveal.
Killer Bourque's reduced sentence will cause families pain: N.B. attorney general
New Brunswick's attorney general says it is disappointing and regrettable that the parole ineligibility period for a man who murdered three Mounties in Moncton in 2014 has been reduced.
Canada
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | 'Thundersnow' hits Toronto as city pummelled by major winter storm, up to 35 cm of snow
Snow is falling as thunder and lightning strike Toronto in a major winter snowstorm pummelling much of southern Ontario Friday evening.
-
Killer Bourque's reduced sentence will cause families pain: N.B. attorney general
New Brunswick's attorney general says it is disappointing and regrettable that the parole ineligibility period for a man who murdered three Mounties in Moncton in 2014 has been reduced.
-
Canada opens new application processing centre in Philippines to help boost immigration
Canada announced the opening of a new visa application processing centre within its embassy in the Philippines Friday in an effort to boost immigration.
-
B.C. company clarifies, retracts statements about selling cocaine
A company from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has walked back statements issued last month after receiving Health Canada approval to produce and sell cocaine under limited circumstances.
-
Convicted Calgary killer accused in another murder rated 'low risk' to reoffend by parole board
Charges have been laid in connection with a recent Calgary murder where the accused was previously convicted of manslaughter almost eight years ago.
-
Lion-like storm expected for Ontario, Maritimes dig out again
Ontarians are bracing for a snowstorm that is expected to dump upwards of 20 centimetres on parts of the province, while B.C. residents continue to dig out after a separate low-pressure system that is bringing warm air to the Prairies this weekend.
World
-
Utah man who killed his family was investigated by child agency
Child protective services had opened an investigation of a Utah man over alleged child abuse and threats to his family just weeks before he killed seven of his family members and then himself, new documents reveal.
-
Capitol rioter guilty of stealing badge from beaten officer
A New York man pleaded guilty on Friday to stealing a badge and radio from a police officer who was brutally beaten as rioters pulled him into the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol over two years ago, court record show.
-
Fire at Indonesian oil depot kills 17; thousands evacuated
A large fire broke out at a fuel storage depot in Indonesia's capital Friday, killing at least 17 people, injuring dozens of others and forcing the evacuation of thousands of nearby residents after spreading to their neighbourhood, officials said.
-
King Charles III picks France, Germany for 1st state visits
King Charles III will travel to France and Germany for his first state visits since becoming monarch, Buckingham Palace said Friday, underscoring Britain's efforts to build bridges with its European neighbours following years of strained relations caused by Brexit.
-
Fired Memphis EMT says police impeded Tyre Nichols' care
A former Memphis Fire Department emergency medical technician told a Tennessee board Friday that officers 'impeded patient care' by refusing to remove Tyre Nichols ' handcuffs, which would have allowed EMTs to check his vital signs after he was brutally beaten by police.
-
Donald Trump proposes building 10 'freedom cities' and flying cars
Former U.S. president Donald Trump on Friday proposed building up to 10 futuristic 'freedom cities' on federal land, part of a plan that the 2024 presidential contender said would 'create a new American future' in a country that has 'lost its boldness.'
Politics
-
Officials split on when to report interference allegations to public, Rosenberg says
The man who wrote a report that recommends a lower threshold for notifying Canadians about foreign interference in elections says there's no consensus about what that threshold should be.
-
Indigenous RCMP commissioner an 'excellent idea,' but independent selection process underway: Trudeau
Responding to growing calls for the next RCMP commissioner to be an Indigenous person, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called it "an excellent Idea," but stopped short of committing to an appointment.
-
B.C. company clarifies, retracts statements about selling cocaine
A company from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has walked back statements issued last month after receiving Health Canada approval to produce and sell cocaine under limited circumstances.
Health
-
Person in Florida dies after brain-eating amoeba infection, possibly due to sinus rinse with tap water, health officials warn
A person in Charlotte County, Fla., has died after being infected with the rare brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri.
-
New study casts doubt on effectiveness of COVID-19 border closures
A new study comparing data from 166 countries that closed their borders during the first 22 weeks of the pandemic says most targeted closures – aimed at travellers from COVID-19 hotspots – did little to curb the crisis. Total closures helped, but at a cost.
-
NACI recommends high-risk individuals get another COVID-19 booster shot this spring
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says people at a high risk of serious illness should get another COVID-19 booster shot in the spring.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadians feeling more vulnerable to fraud than ever before, survey says, but majority fighting back
Canadians are feeling more vulnerable to fraudsters and identity theft than ever before, according to a new survey that shows that most are taking steps to fight back.
-
Archeologists find well-preserved 500-year-old spices on Baltic shipwreck
Archeologists say they have uncovered a 'unique' cache of well-preserved spices, from strands of saffron to peppercorns and ginger, on the wreck of a royal ship that sunk off Sweden's Baltic coast more than 500 years ago.
-
New crew from U.S., Russia and U.A.E. arrives at space station
A new crew arrived at the International Space Station on Friday for a six-month mission, after overcoming trouble with one of the capsule's docking hooks. The SpaceX capsule and its four astronauts had to wait 65 feet (20 meters) from the orbiting lab, as flight controllers in California scrambled to come up with a software fix.
Entertainment
-
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards
Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past 'the slap' of last year's ceremony.
-
Nan Goldin is going to the Oscars, and she wants to win
Nan Goldin, one of the most groundbreaking still photographers of the past 50 years, hopes to win an Academy Award at this year's Oscars.
-
Jenna Ortega wishes her generation was better represented in stories: 'We can be smart'
Jenna Ortega had a bone to pick while appearing on hot wing interview show 'Hot Ones,' in an episode that dropped on Thursday.
Business
-
Food inflation tracker: What are grocery prices like in your province?
CTVNews.ca is tracking monthly changes in grocery prices, using Statistics Canada inflation data, to help consumers monitor the impact on their food bills. Use the interactive on CTVNews.ca to track prices of popular grocery store items such as milk, eggs, cheese, and fruits and vegetables.
-
World Bank: Quake caused damage worth US$5.1 billion in Syria
The World Bank said Friday that Syria sustained an estimated US$5.1 billion in damages in last month's massive earthquake that struck southeast Turkey and northern parts of the war-torn country.
-
Mall landlords likely to get 'creative' to fill Nordstrom vacancies: experts
Nordstrom's departure from Canada's retail landscape will leave significant holes in shopping malls, and some analysts say landlords will need to get creative to fill the space.
Lifestyle
-
Betting on social media as a news destination for the young
If young people are spending so much time on social media, it stands to reason that's a good place to reach them with news. Operators of the News Movement are betting their business on that hunch.
-
Ontario caregiver says 'body went numb' after winning $60M Lotto Max jackpot
A caregiver from Ontario said her 'body went numb' after checking her Lotto Max ticket, and discovering she won $60 million.
-
Winnipeg actor attends New York premiere for Woody Harrelson's new movie 'Champions'
Alex Hintz, a Winnipeg actor who lives with autism, was among those attending the premiere of the "Champions" movie in New York on Feb. 27.
Sports
-
U.S. jury poised to weigh international soccer's ugly side
For seven weeks in a U.S. courtroom, federal jurors were thrust into a corruption scandal that had reached the highest levels of professional soccer. They must now decide the fates of two former Fox executives accused of paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes.
-
Canada Soccer, women's team reach interim funding agreement
Canada Soccer and the women's national team have agreed on an interim funding agreement that is retroactive to last year after players threatened to boycott team activities at last month's SheBelieves Cup tournament.
-
'Bittersweet' gold for Canada in women's team pursuit at speedskating worlds
Canadian speedskaters Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais claimed the world title in women's team pursuit on Friday after the Dutch team was disqualified due to a technicality.
Autos
-
Ford to raise production as U.S. auto sales start to recover
Ford will increase production of six models this year, half of them electric, as the company and the auto industry start to rebound from sluggish U.S. sales in 2022.
-
EU countries postpone vote on combustion engine ban
The adoption by European Union member countries of new carbon dioxide emission standards for cars and vans has been postponed amid opposition from Germany and conservative lawmakers, the presidency of the EU ministers' council said Friday.
-
Russell expects Hamilton to make big comeback for Mercedes
George Russell downplays the fact he beat Formula One great Lewis Hamilton in their first season at Mercedes and fully expects him to come charging back.